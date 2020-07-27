The Deformed Bubble

A brief review of developments since May shows that there are three groups of states and economic activity by consumers reacts to the virus rather than government mandates.

Introduction

I'd like to start with some words I wrote in April (Corona Bear Revisited):

To believe in the Humpty Dumpty recovery is to believe that folks whose jobs it was to keep the virus out of the US or tamp it down early, but did not, will suddenly be able to magnify their competency by the orders of magnitude required to gather the talent together to ensure such a sharp recovery. While the first required mostly public health/epidemic control skill sets, the second requires the coordination of the public health skill set with economics, surveillance and finance, in perfect coordination, like a finely tuned orchestra. Instead, we will have 50 kings competing with a sartorially challenged emperor. Cacophony is a much more likely result.

When I wrote those words, the absolute best case scenario (for the pandemic and hence the economy) I had in mind was that the whole country would drive case counts down to the levels the Northeast now has and then open in phases with the economy gradually opening up more and more with each phase. Even under a best case scenario, I anticipated that we would probably lose a fifth of small businesses and a significant percentage of larger businesses and that it would take until 2021 for earnings to recover to their prior levels. Under such a scenario, the market bottoming for good in March with a very strong rally might have made sense.

However, due to our high level of individual-centered behavior, distinct regimes of governance, the presence of strong anti-science or lack of evidence-based decision making in many individuals and layers of governance and overall lack of competence at the Federal level, I thought it was much more likely that we would get a different outcome. In this article I'll briefly review the different outcome we are now clearly having and move on to the difference between Chapter 11 proceedings for larger (esp. publicly traded) firms versus how firm deaths occur for smaller firms. After that I'll discuss how this is likely to impact the progression of the economic recovery/potential double-dip, and discuss the markets.

What Happened?

NY

CA

LA

Source: JHU Interactive Tool

The charts of daily case counts by state above show three classes of cases. The first is NY (NJ,CT,MA and a few others in the Northeast have followed similar patterns): a strong lock-down lasting a couple of months followed by a staged re-opening. The phases are based on the risk level of activities (NY still does not allow bars, concerts or other large indoor gatherings, and in-door dining is not allowed in NY city). The only significant exemption has been for religious activities, but many churches have chosen to remain closed. Activities which allow large numbers of people to gather indoors are not permitted until case counts have been driven so low that local contract tracing can be used to contain any local outbreaks. Even with NY state, it is still unclear if the re-opening of schools and colleges in August/September can be managed without going into a situation like the third set of cases.

The third case (Louisiana) shows a successful lock-down followed by an unsuccessful re-opening. Unlike NY, Louisiana simultaneously opened at 50% capacity the following sets of businesses in Phase II (full details are here- Louisiana Government Site):

Restaurants, cafes and coffee shops

Shopping malls (including food courts, following restaurant guidance)

Gyms and fitness centers

Barber and beauty shops and nail salons

Movie theaters

Racetracks (not open to spectators)

Museums (including children's museums), zoos, aquariums (no tactile exhibits)

Bars and breweries with LDH food permits

Massage establishments, spas, and tattoo establishments (under strict guidance from LDH), esthetician services (under strict guidance from the Cosmetology Board)

Pool halls, bowling alleys and skating rinks (children must be accompanied by an adult)

Event Centers and wedding venues

Outdoor playgrounds and play centers (children must be accompanied by an adult.

The problems with indoor restaurants, coffee shops, gyms, movie theaters, bars, breweries and other crowded venues like weddings, even with masks on should by now be obvious; that this took place with mask recommendations rather than requirements and while there was almost 500 cases per day in a population about a fourth of NY's (so comparable to NY having 2000 cases a day) were especially egregious errors.

The middle case shows CA, which has now had more cases than NY did and continues to have about 10k cases a day. This case is a state that never drove case counts low enough for contact tracing to work, and began to reopen when case counts were merely flat. With 1 contact tracer needing to contact anywhere from 2 to 10 people, and then people each of those people might have been in contact with, driving case counts down is an integral part to having the contact tracing/testing/isolation of potentially infected contacts take place. Additionally, having tests come back within a day or two is also important - it makes no sense to have a dozen people, one or two of whom might have been infected, all wait around for a week at home, because they came in contact with someone who tested positive. Additionally, CA also had a somewhat haphazard method of staging their re-opening.

Unfortunately, the majority of US states are in the latter two groups, and many staged their re-opening even more loosely than CA or LA. In the next section I move on to take a look at the impact that rising case counts appear to have on consumer spending (irrespective of government mandates).

Consumer Spending

Source: Track The Recovery

The first thing to notice in the chart above is that consumer spending began to dive a bit before state mandates to close schools and businesses were announced. Consumers started to limit their activities based on news flow. Next, the beginning of stimulus payments and enhanced unemployment appears to have led the recovery in spending. Third, despite CA having relaxed its mandates and re-opened more aggressively than NY, overall consumer spending has recovered less. Finally, since July, as rising reports of increasing case counts from around the nation have increased, the increase in consumer spending has stalled even in NYS, where there is no spike in cases (yet).

The next chart shows an interesting divergence among consumers by income.

Source: Track Recovery By Income

When consumer spending fell late March/April, higher-income households cut their spending the most (over 30%). When stimulus payments and enhanced unemployment benefits began, lower and middle income spending rebounded immediately but higher income household spending recovered much more gradually. Finally, even by mid-July, higher income spending was still down 10% from the beginning of the year. This has important implications for groups of businesses as well as for the national savings rate, as the next set of charts shows (I had to split the first two charts in two because the tool I used only allows up to 3 times series at the same time).

We can see that travel, entertainment, restaurant and hotel revenues have been decimated; even healthcare spending is down somewhat (elective surgeries have been suspended in many states, and even where they haven't, people don't want to go to a hospital and get infected), but grocery spending is up and apparel and general merchandise is only down a bit. All of the above has resulted in the highest personal savings rate recorded:

Source: Bloomberg

Consumer Spending Outlook & Business Health

Even if a vaccine is approved by Q4, the logistics of vaccine production, distribution and inoculation (see History of Smallpox Eradication ) suggest that even a very optimistic timeline should include the likelihood that it won't be until mid-2021 that enough people have been vaccinated to reverse the trends in the first chart. Is herd immunity going to be achieved before then? With less than 5 percent of the population having antibodies (e.g. see: JAMA July 21st) but case counts growing at 10% each week, the 60-70% threshold would be reached by February 2021. However, it is unlikely that case counts will grow uniformly. We've seen that whenever active cases threaten hospital capacity, areas tend to shut down fairly soon, regardless of whether the government forces this or not; case count growth then slows.

Additionally, the population is not homogeneous with respect to ability to work from home, whether someone needs to work at all (only a little over half the population is working right now) and amount of mixing with others. We can therefore make a reasonable guess that depressed categories of consumer spending will tend to persist until vaccination is widely underway, at least as a base case assumption, because those with the most spending power are also the most likely to NOT be forced to leave home and therefore remain uninfected, hence susceptible to fear of getting infected.

What percent of businesses can survive a 30-50% drop in revenue for 12-18 months? Certainly not many small businesses. As leases come up for renewal, decisions need to be made as PPP funds run out. Based on a recent survey by Yelp, a much greater percentage of business closures are tending towards permanent than back in March/April.

When a larger business (HTZ, CHK, Brooks Brothers, JC Penney...) goes through Chapter 11, equity is typically wiped out, and liabilities including employee wages, leases, secured debt and unsecured debt are dealt with. Depending on the value of secured assets and the reorganization plan, secured creditors might be paid in full, unsecured creditors might be the new owners and many of the employees and business leases may be retained. Sometimes the restructuring of the debt is sufficient to continue business operations; this is often accompanied by the closure of the worst-performing parts of the business. Thus, larger businesses going through Ch11 can be viewed more like a fairly unhealthy man going through an extreme weight reduction and exercise program after obtaining a new spouse who is a personal trainer (new owner) without having to pay alimony (old owner). While small business bankruptcies are more akin to death.

Additionally, large-scale small business dissolution is extremely destructive to recovery: even once vaccines are distributed, it may take an additional 6-12 months for all the unemployed to be reabsorbed by new small businesses. Small businesses require funding and entrepreneurs.

As the second part of the recession (or recovery) drags on, here are some questions to consider:

1. What will happen to the employment top-up in the next round of stimulus, currently still being debated between Republicans and the White House in the Senate?

2. Will higher income households begin to reduce their savings rates? And if so, where will their excess income go, with restaurants, travel and entertainment largely excluded? Will they spend it in improving their yard, their home or on Peloton bikes and Teslas?

3. Of larger businesses that are running at 30-50% lower revenue rates through next year, which ones can slash expenses enough to make it through and which ones may need to go through a Ch 11 process? Specifically, I am thinking about airlines, cruise lines, leveraged hotel chains, some restaurant chains and casinos.

4. How exactly will the slow destruction of small businesses impact larger businesses? For example, we know that GOOG and FB live on advertising. What percent of their revenue is from small business advertising?

5. How much of an impact on state and local government payrolls will continuing losses of sales tax revenue from small businesses have in Q3 and Q4, especially with the recent delay in the timeline of the next trillion or so of stimulus?

6. How about market leaders not reliant on advertising, like MSFT and AAPL - are they completely immune to the spending slowdown of consumers, even if it is 1 or 2 cycles of money removed?

Depending on the answers to 1,2 & 5, it is possible that at some point in Q3 we begin to see an overall drop in consumer spending; this could potentially result in reduced business investment and another quarter or so of recession as well (the W scenario). All of this heading into the final 90 days of a very significant election. An election that leads to some additional questions.

7. Given that the US is going to have to end up spending a whole lot more as a percentage of GDP on stimulus than China or the EU (mostly because it didn't get the closing down and re-opening right and is in a prolonged fight against a currently out-of-control outbreak, hence has completely wasted the first 3 months of stimulus funds, as if we had flushed $3 trillion down the toilet, since we are in a worse state than before the $3 trillion was spent in terms of pandemic spread):

A)How are we going to pay for it? [Yes, we can print money. If we choose not to, we pay for it in interest and future tax increases; if we choose to print, we pay for it later via dollar depreciation and/or inflation.]

B)Might the bill include corporate tax increases, a financial transactions tax, an attempt to increase the tax rate of digital monopolies, etc.? Remember what Willy Horton said.

We next turn to the anomalous nature of the rally.

What's The Market Been Smoking?

Source: Hussman

The chart above shows that the whole market hasn't really been smoking anything. But it does look like the top 20%-30% or so might have been. And it has been smoking so much that with market-cap weighted indices being what they are, it looks like the whole market is stoned. We should note that changes in corporate margins or sales growth rates are not enough to explain the kinds of changes we see over even a decade long period in the graph above, much less over a 2-3 year period when both have been stable to declining.

Picking on a few particular names next:

Since the market peak in mid-Feb, the S&P as of writing is down a mere 4% (total return). The other names I have chosen aren't necessarily even in the S&P 500 (most of them have no profits at all, and one just posted its first four serial quarters of somewhat dubious accounting profits) but nevertheless are in the higher deciles of P/S ratios. One (MRNA) is a vaccine play in a pretty crowded field: with 160 potential vaccine candidates investors have taken a company with an unusual vaccine platform, no prior success in vaccines and no manufacturing scale of its own up to a P/S ratio of 464 and a market cap of $28 billion (at 1 billion doses and with some competitors offering $10 doses if their version is chosen, even its 1 in 160 chance of being first to reach a billion people could result in only $10 billion in revenue). While it may indeed succeed and be one of the vaccine distributors, it has almost fully been priced in already.

PTON is around a P/S of 20. At least it is a plausible story that higher income households will spend some of that restaurant and travel money on bikes and subscriptions. How close the story is to reality will be disclosed on August 1. At a similar P/S float BYND, despite the restaurant channel being the primary hope of having a profit center; perhaps people were thinking that with stories of viral transmission at meat processing plants, fake meat was now a home run. At least it has wafted down a bit from its IPO highs of over $200 a share. Stories apparently rocket much faster than they bleed out.

UBER, which used to be in decile 1 earlier in its history, is at a mere $54 billion market cap on what is projected to be $11 billion in revenue for 2020. Nevertheless, revenue is projected to rocket back to $18 billion in 2021. With 3 states having already ruled it an employer rather than a contractor, and the political winds rapidly changing, it may be time to change the thesis on this story, from having an impenetrable tech moat to an exploiter of gig workers, an evil duopolist who cannot make money other than from workers who do not count vehicle depreciation against their hourly earnings (and you thought that it was not possible to subsist by eating a little bit of your car each day!), soon to be forced to pay minimum wages, disability insurance and other benefits.

Finally, we have the Amazon of all stories, TSLA, which finally clocked in the necessary (but not sufficient) 4 quarters of GAAP earnings required to be put into the S&P 500, with a P/S of 10. For comparison, Toyota sells for a P/S of 0.6. That's 60 times on a sales basis, for something that is a highly discretionary choice within a highly discretionary spending category, with immense amounts of competition waiting to join the fray as soon as...most consumers start caring to buy the type of product it is selling, or until forced by government to switch to that category of product. With most short-sellers having thrown in the towel, might $1600 have been the right level to enter a TSLA short? Inquiring minds would love to know...

Are we in a bubble? Well, it depends on where we are looking...look inside the last 6 deciles and you might still go wrong. But at least you'll have better odds. Clearly there are different tribes in investing, as there seem to be on so many issues nowadays. And they can't really talk to each other.

Can the entry of new investors truly explain these anomalies?

Additionally, Robinhood has 13 million or so account holders, and it is estimated that the average account size is 1-5,000 dollars (Source: Motley Fool). Compared to traditional money managers like Schwab, Fidelity, Vanguard, etc at even $5,000, a total AUM of $65 billion is a drop in a very large bucket.

Now if a large percentage of them are trading in the same name AND that name happens to have a tiny market cap (CHKAQ - post bankruptcy Chesapeake, $80 million market cap; HTZ $237 million market cap, both likely headed to zero), we might have a story. Similarly, for the new accounts listed above (1.6 million accounts), even if every single one of those accounts is someone getting $600 per week in unemployment top-up and living at home with mom and dad, we're talking about a few billion dollars a month. Not enough to explain much more than a few moves in a few stocks - not overall market valuations.

Additionally, the money the Federal reserve has injected into bond markets via bank reserves has not yet made its way out of the banks at all. Really, you can tell just by looking at bank balance sheets. A ton of bonds banks held are now held by the Federal reserve. The banks now hold lots of reserves - basically their checking account at the Fed. Until they start using the reserves as the base upon which to lend, the money isn't real. In fact, given Q2 loss reserve build-up, it is likely that banks are in the process of shrinking their loan footprints, after a short-term massive draw by corporations (that drew down their bank lines and are now hoarding the cash). As with corporate bond spreads, equity valuations reflect investor beliefs about what everyone else will do rather than the actual impact of Fed cash.

I believe the true story has to do with two very large groups: indexers, who continue to steadily save and invest and send their funds to QQQ and SPX, on a current market-cap weighted basis, and active money managers, who don't ever get paid to tell their clients to go to cash; if your salary depends on getting xx BPS of AUM, it goes to zero if investors go to cash. So all you try to do is fall a bit less than the index when it inevitably falls from excessive levels. Both groups contribute to valuation anomalies. The only large players that currently lean against valuations are central banks, foreign sovereign wealth funds and large pension funds. All three groups have reported decreasing target US equity allocations, and increasing allocations to real estate, private equity and infrastructure assets this year and are planning to continue this process through 2021.

Is There Truly No Alternative?

With the Federal reserve printing twice as fast as China and the EU, the dollar has weakened against both currencies and may be in a longer-term period of weakness. Both sets of stock markets are historically cheap relative to the US, as are all emerging markets. Additionally, precious metals are generally strong in money printing environments such as this. The next chart compares recent returns in gold (GLD), silver (SLV), a China dividend fund (MCDFX) and an active emerging markets fund that is relatively new (MEGMX).

Source: Bloomberg

Infrastructure and real assets (as opposed to real estate funds, which retail investors usually access through REITs) include things such as toll roads, pipelines, terminals, ports and airports. Owned in diversified form, they are a neat bond-substitute with an equity kicker, as many of them add assets over time with retained excess cash flow and raise distributions at or above inflation.

Source: Bloomberg

BEP and BIP are two such funds (the manager of this partnership also manages private money for large institutions in the same underlying assets) - as you can see dividends have been a substantial part of the return. BPY is a commercial real estate operation run by the same manager (Brookfield Asset Management, which is also publicly traded as BAM). While it has a terrible price return, it paid a steady 4-5.5% yield until the downturn began; it now yields 12%. I expect about a 20% cut in the dividend before the recovery begins and started a small starter position recently. Additionally, in March I added to my positions in MMP and EPD, the two pipelines I have owned steadily since 2009. While their prices have been pretty much flat over many years, it doesn't really matter because they have increased dividends so much over the years that yield on cost is over 15%. And they dropped along with the oil price back in March (even though neither one has revenue tied to oil prices - think of them as toll roads, but for natural gas and refined petroleum products).

Energy and commercial real estate took the largest hits in March (along with airlines and cruise ships) and have not recovered. The idea is that sifting carefully through this area for the strongest players (lower leverage, more diversified operations) may yield the best results in the context of a diversified portfolio. BPY in particular has relatively little retail mall exposure, so unless you believe both offices and warehouse/storage spaces are a thing of the past, it may be worth a look.

It's Not The Fed - Pay Attention to Fiscal Stimulus

While most market chatter has been about the Fed, this is fundamentally misplaced and a distraction. In a crisis such as this one, the Fed is at a distinct disadvantage. Its capabilities with respect to small businesses are extremely limited. Its impact on public market spread levels and equity valuations are at best a mind-numbing sedative on the brain of the patient. Only real money injected into the economy at the right times can actually get the patient out of bed, walking and then running again. And so far, the $3 trillion in stimulus we've spent so far has left us no better than we were in April.

The Really Big Picture - A Book Recommendation

I recently had the opportunity to take some time off and read a number of books - mostly fiction and history - but the one financial book I read is by Ray Dalio (he is still writing it and publishing a chapter at a time on LinkedIn). I recommend trying to get a hold of it. I wanted to finish with a couple of charts from Chapter 4 of the book (the first 3 chapters look at the history of empires and currencies going back about 500 years and what factors led to regime changes).

The story he is telling is that all empires have their golden eras, lasting 75-150 years and that we are "about 75% through ours, plus or minus 10%" - meaning well past the peak and on the way down. The cycles start with improving education, productivity, high savings, investing that savings overseas, and becoming the dominant military and financial power. The cycle starts going downhill when education starts declining, followed by productivity, followed by savings/the current account. The last to go are usually the military power (due to lack of funding/competition for diminishing resources) followed by reserve currency status (due to the loss of military power finally convincing the rest of the world that it is indeed time to switch to something else). Sometimes there are random exogenous events which delay or hasten the decline, which consume additional societal resources to fight, such as natural disasters, famines, mini-ice ages or plagues. While it is hard to say anything for sure about such big picture historical shifts until it is well underway, it sure as hell rhymes with what we are going through.

The title is The Changing World Order.

