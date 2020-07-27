U.K. Flash Composite PMIs Show Substantial Growth In Economy

As I've been saying we should be looking for, expecting even, a swift and substantial recovery in the economy after lockdown.

When's the bounce

It's a standard assumption within macroeconomics that when a recession is caused by something we know about then the recovery will be swift. For, remove the thing that caused it and why shouldn't there be a recovery? It's the recessions that arrive as a result of something we don't know about that take the time. For we've got to work out what it was first.

Thus the coronavirus recession should be something recovered from swiftly. After all, it's largely been caused by government closing the economy down. So, government stops closing the economy down and we should get back to normal.

Obviously, it's not quite that simple. Some parts of the economy will have died from being closed for three or four months. Others will take time to restart and so on. But the general view still holds - we should have a swift recovery because we know what caused the problem in the first place. Also, we've stopped doing what caused the problem.

What we're looking for of course is evidence that this is so.

Flash PMIs

The first major economic statistics of the month we get is the purchasing managers indices. The first for the UK that is, there are other similar ideas like the SMIs for some other economies. The idea here is, as we know, that everything must be made from something. So, go talk to the people who buy the things stuff is made from and we've a good idea of economic output in the immediate future. These are measurements of what people are doing now but by their nature they peer into the near future.

We have a substantial rise in economic activity going on:

At 57.1 in July, up from 47.7 in June, the headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit / CIPS Flash UK Composite Output Index – which is based on approximately 85% of usual monthly replies – registered above the 50.0 no-change value for the first time since February. Moreover, the index has now risen for three months running after hitting a survey-record low of 13.8 in April. The July expansion was the fastest recorded since June 2015.

Below 50 is contraction, above 50 is expansion. And a reading of over 60 is extremely rare. This is substantial expansion.

It's also true that the readings are to be taken as indicating the change from last month's activity. So don't start thinking this means we're ahead of where we were in February. It means only that we've had substantial expansion from last month.

Flash UK Composite Output Index Jul: 57.1, 61-month high (Jun final: 47.7) Flash UK Services Business Activity Index Jul: 56.6, 60-month high (Jun final: 47.1) Flash UK Manufacturing Output Index Jul: 59.8, 32-month high (Jun final: 50.7)

Those are high numbers.

(UK composite flash PMI from IHS Markit)

We would expect decent GDP growth to accompany such an index reading - but again, note that will be from the depressed levels of last month, not above those of February, when we started all of this.

Two ways to read this

Both are cheerful but one is more so than the other. The least cheerful is simply the observation that we've already hit bottom. So, we don't have to worry about an ever decreasing spiral as some out of work leads to demand falling and then more being so and so on until we end up like the US in about 1934. This clearly isn't what is happening.

As to why we can think of a number of explanations. Maybe what the government has been doing to support incomes during furlough has helped - as it certainly has but how much is always that question. Or maybe just our general rule about recessions is true. Once we stop doing whatever caused the recession then the recession stops. We could even put forward the idea that this is a flexible economy in action. We had a problem, we've reacted to it and things are now getting better.

The more cheerful way to read it is as up in the introduction. This is substantial growth, albeit from that low level, and this show that we're going to have a short and V shaped recession. There are other indicators, which I've spoken about in other pieces here, which tend to that explanation as well.

My view

I've long been saying that I expect the US and UK economies to bounce back pretty quickly. We've the example in front of us of China and that country has done so. We also know that the two Anglo Saxon economies are pretty flexible. I'm not, as yet, seeing any economic statistics which tell me this isn't happening and I am looking.

The investor view

The stock market indices are generally - around and about you understand - correctly priced for a rapid recovery. So, finding that we're probably having a rapid recovery doesn't give us any great macroeconomic investing advice. It's just a confirmation of current prices.

Evidence against a swift recovery would be advice to sell or go short of course but that's not what we're being told.

So, we've got comfort that general price levels are about right at present. That means our investing strategy has to be about specific situations and stocks and how they're going to perform relative to the market in general.

Macroeconomic statistics and stock market prices are in general alignment. Thus we've no grand signal either way and must look for the smaller ones about single stocks.

