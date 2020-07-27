I believe SLB is an excellent tool for short-term trading, at least until demand shows a definitive recovery.

The company is cutting about 25% of its 105,000 global employees, as the number of oil wells drilled worldwide in 2020 is anticipated to drop by almost 25%.

Schlumberger posted second quarter revenues of $5.356 billion down 35.2% from the same quarter a year ago.

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based Schlumberger (SLB) released its second quarter results on July 24, 2020. The picture was not pretty reflecting a massive downturn in the energy industry, which forced the company to announce 21,000 job cuts.

However, despite a frightening earnings report, with $3.7 billion of pre-tax restructuring and asset impairment charges, the company managed to come up with a slight profit on an adjusted basis, beating expectations.

Chief Executive Olivier Le Peuch was more optimistic for the next half of 2020 and said in the conference call:

However, with what we know and see today, we expect the global activity decline to recede into a soft landing in the coming months, absent further negative impact from COVID-19 on economic recovery or escalating rig activity disruptions.

Consequently, the investment thesis is not an easy one. The oilfields services industry is not a place that I would recommend for long-term investing. In my opinion, it will be the last oil segment to recover, and it is more effective to invest in the oil supermajors now. However, the stock can be considered as the right place for short-term trading assuming a mild impact on oil demand from the second-wave of COVID-19.

Schlumberger is underperforming the group with Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) and the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA: OIH).

Revenue details compared to Halliburton

The company's business is widespread and has a dominant presence all over the World. Schlumberger and Halliburton are very similar, and it is always important to compare both earnings. One difference is that Halliburton's revenues depend more significantly on the US Shale.

Note: Halliburton released its second quarter of 2020 results a few days ago. I recommend reading my article on Halliburton by clicking here.

1 - Comparison per Region

Schlumberger's total revenues were $5.356 Billion in 2Q'20. The North American region represented 22.1% of the total revenues.

On the other hand, Halliburton has a much more significant presence in North America, representing 32.8% of its total revenues of $3.196 Billion in 2Q'20.

Thus, Halliburton is more sensitive to any variation in business activities in the North American region. It makes the company more exposed, in my opinion than Schlumberger, which also has a more dynamic Middle East segment.

2 - Comparison per Segment

Schlumberger's revenues repartition includes four categories or units (with Cameron Group), while Halliburton is indicating only two. However, it is easy to compare with the graphs below:

If we compare activities per segment with Halliburton, using the 2Q'20 numbers, we see a similar pattern between Drilling and Production.

3 - Detail revenues per region: Comparison Q1'20 to Q2'20

Schlumberger: We can see that the business took a toll in all regions but, more particularly in North America, with a drop of 51.9% sequentially.

Halliburton: The same trend can be seen here as well. The North America segment dropped 42.6% sequentially, which is a little better than Schlumberger.

Schlumberger Financials: 2Q'20, Trend And Raw numbers

Schlumberger 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Billion 8.269 8.541 8.228 7.455 5.36 Net Income in $ Million 492 -11,383 333 -7,376 -3,434 EBITDA $ Million 1,687 -10,920 1,447 -7,161 -2,879 Estimated by Fun Trading EPS diluted in $/share 0.35 -8.22 0.24 -5.32 -2.47 Cash flow from operating activities in $ Million 1,108 1,745 2,252 784 803 CapEx in $ Million 404 413 494 407 251 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 704 1,332 1,758 377 552 estimated by Fun Trading Total Cash $ Billion 2.35 2.29 2.17 3.34 3.59 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 17.08 16.68 15.29 16.64 17.37 Dividend per share in $ 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.125 0.125 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 1,395 1,385 1,396 1,387 1,388

Revenues, Free Cash Flow, And Debt Analysis

1 - Revenues of $5.356 billion at the end of June 2020.

Schlumberger posted second quarter revenues of $5.356 billion down 35.2% from the same quarter a year ago. It was a brutal reduction, as we can see in the chart above.

For the quarter, Schlumberger reported a net loss of $2.47 a share, compared with net income of $0.35 a share in the last year the same quarter. Adjusted income was $0.05 a share.

The results reflect $3.7 billion of pre-tax restructuring and asset impairment charges, which include $1 billion of severance costs.

The company is cutting about 25% of its 105,000 global employees as the number of oil wells drilled worldwide in 2020 is anticipated to drop by almost 25%, according to Bloomberg.

Schlumberger said it’s letting go more than 21,000 employees, shrinking staffing to an 11-year low. It incurred $1 billion severance costs in the quarter, in addition to another $2.7 billion of various restructuring and impairment charges.

2 - Free Cash Flow was $552 million in 2Q'20 (estimated by Fun Trading).

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

The free cash flow is not including the APS investments ($61 million) and Multiclient seismic data capitalized ($26 million).

Free cash flow yearly is $4,019 million, with a free cash flow of $552 million in 2Q '20 (not including SPM Investments and Multiclient seismic data costs).

The company is paying $0.5/share/year, which represents a yield of 2.6% now. The dividend cost represents $694 million, which is covered by the free cash flow.

3 - Net Debt is $13.777 billion at the end of June

Net debt is $13.8 billion, with a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 49.1%. The company increased its cash position this quarter to $3.344 billion, with $6.8 billion of liquidity available to the company at the end of the quarter. In the conference call the CFO Stephane Biguet said:

Our net debt at the end of the quarter was $13.8 billion, an increase of $479 million compared to last quarter, but down almost $1 billion when compared to the same time last year. [...] In light of this available liquidity and the various actions we have taken during the quarter, our debt maturity profile over the next 24 months is quite manageable. We only have $500 million of bonds coming due in the fourth quarter of this year and another $665 million coming due in the third quarter of 2021. The next maturity after that will only come in August 2022.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Schlumberger was the last of the big three oilfields services companies to announce second quarter results.

The company delivered its lowest sales in 14 years and is cutting one-fifth of its workforce while hinting that the resurgence of COVID-19 could derail the recent improvement in global energy demand again. However, despite this somber outlook, the company decided to keep the dividend at $0.125 a share, which protected the stock against a dramatic fall.

The outlook is not bright either, and according to the industry consultant Rystad Energy, the number of wells drilled worldwide is expected to drop by almost 25%. Also, Oil & gas project sanctioning in 2020 is set to fall by more than 75% despite activity in Norway, Russia.

Of total global sanctioning value in 2020, some $27 billion is expected to be for offshore projects, with the remaining $20 billion for onshore. In 2019, the total sanctioning value reached $197 billion, with $109 billion going to offshore projects and $88 billion to onshore projects.

However, Rystad is now turning a little bit more optimistic and believes that a mild second wave of COVID-19 is the best-case scenario and will create only a temporary pause in global demand recovery.

The updated base case scenario assumes a temporary pause in global demand recovery, as the reopening of Europe and other regions is offset by Covid-19 outbursts in populous and high oil-consuming countries in the Americas and Asia such as the United States, Brazil and India, among others.

In July, oil demand is anticipated to average 90.2 Mbp/d and then grow to an average of 90.6 M Bp/d for August, September, and October.

In November, oil demand is expected to reach 93 M Bp/d and in December rise to 94.7 M Bp/d – still, a far cry compared to the pre-COVID-19 oil demand average level of more than 99 M Bp/d in 2019.

This outlook may suggest that SLB is trading at support now, which is visible in the chart below.

Technical Analysis

SLB is forming an ascending wedge pattern after experiencing a resistance breakout around July 13.

The new resistance is $20.40, and the support is $18.70. The short-term strategy here is to accumulate between $18.70 and $16.50 and take some profit off the table at $20.40.

The situation is not clear enough to venture a more sophisticated short-term strategy, and a lot will depend on the demand going forward. However, I believe playing the range of $21-$20 to $19-$16.50 could be a rewarding strategy.

