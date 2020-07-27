Currently, the Federal Reserve is supporting the liquidity of the financial sector, a must at this stage of the recession, but will this be sufficient to support high stock prices?

The reason for the continued rise seems to be a faith in the efforts of the Federal Reserve to keep asset prices rising, an expectation built up over several decades.

The stock market keeps rising in spite of continued rising virus cases, a more dismal view of the economy, and situations of social unrest.

“Traders are riding momentum in everything.”

So writes Amrith Ramkumar in the Wall Street Journal.

“You don’t want to fight the Fed, the world’s central banks or the world’s governments,” says Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments, as quoted by Mr. Ramkumar.

Even though many companies are painting a “not-so-good” picture of the economy and of their near-term future, and more and more economists are seeing the recovery not as “V-shaped” but of deeper and longer duration, investors continue to expect that government stimulus programs will “light the way.”

The price of gold and other metals, Mr. Ramkumar writes:

“...are also benefiting from the flood of money being used to prop up the world economy.” “But even within metals, traders see signs that investors are flocking to the sector because prices are going up.”

The Stock Market Assets Picked Are Selective

One should note that the increases in the stock market are not “across-the-board.”

As Mr. Ramkumar points out:

“A large share of the stock market’s gains has been concentrated in tech behemoths such as Apple, Amazon.com Inc., Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc. that report earnings this week.”

So, “inflation” is being created this time by the actions of the Federal Reserve but inflation is centered on assets.

One could ask whether or not these rising asset prices are in the form of “asset price bubbles,” created by the actions of the government?

The answer is not entirely clear.

The Extension Of Credit Inflation

Some economists are arguing that this behavior on the part of the Federal Reserve and the federal government is actually detrimental to the workings of the economy, creating an unintended consequence that results in a substantial increase in the wealth inequality of the country.

I have been writing about this outcome for many years now in my blog posts. I have argued that since the early 1960s, the federal government has tried to spur on the economy to keep unemployment at as low a level as possible. Initially, the idea was to use economic policy more aggressively to combat recessions. But, the federal government expanded its tasks, thanks to something called “the Phillips Curve," a statistical association that shows a negative relationship between unemployment and inflation. That is, the unemployment rate can be lowered if the government is willing to push the inflation rate a little higher. So, in the 1960s, the government began to push its expansionary policies not only during recessions but also during economic expansions in order to get a “little less unemployment.”

The problem is that if the government does raise inflation, inflationary expectations rise and investor behavior changes. So, knowing that the government is going to support higher prices, sophisticated investors can take advantage of this expectation and invest in gold, houses, and other assets whose rising prices will be constantly rising due to the government underwriting the rise. By the early 1970s, this behavior was pretty well incorporated into investor behavior.

By the 1990s, research indicates that a government stimulus program would primarily be channeled into asset prices with very little of the effort going into increases in real output. Following the Great Recession, the situation became even more pronounced.

Further Support For This Outcome

Ruchir Sharma, chief global strategist at Morgan Stanley, has written two articles recently that support this viewpoint. I have included parts of his discussion in my recent article, “Debt Crisis: United Stats Loses: Germany Wins.”

Mr. Sharma has followed this up with a more extensive piece in the Wall Street Journal. He writes:

“Governments have offered increasingly easy credit and generous bailouts not only to soften the impact of every crisis since the 1980s but also to try to boost growth during the good times.”

He highlights two points that I feel are very important to consider in the present situation. First, the impact of this kind of policy on economic growth:

“A growing body of research shows that constant government stimulus has been a major contributor to many of modern capitalism’s most glaring ills. Easy money fuels the rise of giant firms and, along with crisis bailouts, keeps alive heavily indebted “zombie” firms at the expense of startups, which typically drive innovation. All of this leads to low productivity — the prime contributor to the slowdown in economic growth and a shrinking of the pie for everyone.”

More and more of the government’s actions go into prices, and less goes into output.

Second, in terms of the growth of wealth inequality:

“The irony is that the rising culture of government dependence is, in fact, a form of socialism — for the rich and powerful.”

The Problem Now

The problem now is that the Federal Reserve and the federal government is faced with a very fragile environment and short-term efforts need to be made to support the liquidity needs of the financial system. More support may be needed to underwrite the solvency needs of the economy. And, these will need to be worked off at some later date.

The important thing for now is that the “expectations” built up over the past sixty years or so, the expectations that the Federal Reserve and the federal government will underwrite asset prices, continues to support the stock market. Investors “don’t want to fight the Fed.” And, “[t]raders are riding momentum in everything.”

Just how much longer can this attitude last?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.