Optimists would take the spate of offerings as an indication that investor appetite for internet stocks remains insatiable. Pessimists might see it as the 'iron' is about to cool or that early investors are looking to exit at the 'peak'.

A successful IPO of Ant Group, the fintech arm of Alibaba Group, on the Shanghai and Hong Kong exchanges will bode well for the future of U.S.-listed Chinese companies.

Severe flooding across parts of China was also shrugged off, perhaps with investors eyeing repair and construction demand post-disaster, as well as replacement demand for consumer goods.

Chinese equity markets were seemingly impervious to the escalating tensions between the U.S. and China which saw the closure of a consulate in each of the two countries.

By ALT Perspective

The Chinese markets had a good start to the week supported by the Chinese regulators raising the limit on how much insurers can invest in equity assets to 45 percent. Investors eyed the substantial freed-up funds that could be fed into the stock market. With the positive messaging from the state media helping to push the domestic stock markets higher, pundits were expecting insurers to waste little time to catch the bull ride.

News of the initial public offering ('IPO') of Ant Group (the finance unit of Alibaba Group (BABA)) streamed in after the Hong Kong market closed for normal trading on Monday, providing the fuel for further gains the next day. I had a couple of weeks ago discussed the rumored IPO as a sentiment booster for the internet titan in Alibaba: Catalysts Aplenty But Caution Is Warranted.

Ant Group is possibly not the lone star maintaining the enthusiasm. Caixin Global, a reputable mainland financial publication, claimed Didi Chuxing Technology Co. Ltd. (DIDI), China's Uber (UBER), was also preparing for a Hong Kong listing, citing "a source close to its top executives". A company representative subsequently refuted the media report stating "no such plans for now" but investors' appetite for fresh tech stock offerings had been whetted.

It's not all rosy in China. The populous country has been suffering from weeks of flooding in regions along the Yangtze River amid the heaviest rainfall in decades. Authorities are warning of further disasters in parts of China as more torrential rain approaches. The disruption to manufacturing and logistics could impair the economic recovery already stressed by weak export orders as the pandemic worsened globally.

On the bright side, the devastation would spell significant repair and construction demand, as well as infrastructure investments to improve flood control, in the mid-to-long-term. On the consumer front, there would also be replacement demand: numerous cars were waterlogged while furniture and appliances in scores of homes were damaged.

The true spoiler mid-week to the Chinese stock market party came in the form of the U.S. State Department ordering the closure of China's consulate in Houston accused of facilitating the "stealing" intellectual property. Beijing quickly condemned the "political provocation", adding to investor concerns that the deterioration in the relationship between the world's two largest economies was worsening.

Hot on the heels of the closure was a brusque speech from Secretary of State Michael Pompeo that was bound to rile Beijing. He warned, "If we bend the knee now, our children's children may be at the mercy of the CCP, whose actions are the primary challenge to the free world."

The untimely move shattered the optimism among Chinese investors that the coronavirus situation could ease in the U.S. following President Trump's acknowledgment of the severity of the pandemic and reversal of his stance on mask-wearing during a White House briefing. The latter had long been touted by several renowned Chinese economists I spoke with as a huge bullish sign.

Based on my understanding, prominent speakers in China promulgated the notion that once the Trump administration promoted the importance of mask-wearing to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, there would be a strong probability that COVID-19 cases would plunge in the U.S. Economic recovery would then be sustained (no second wave) and consequently China would benefit from the improvement in export orders and investments.

This long-awaited catalyst finally came but the tailwind was short-lived thanks to the adverse developments. Weak U.S. markets following the scrapping of the plans by the Senate Republicans to release a proposal for the next coronavirus relief bill Thursday further soured the sentiment for Asian players as they ended the trading week.

As Pompeo also reiterated the national security threat from Huawei in his Thursday statement, there were renewed concerns that the U.S. could turn their attention to other Chinese companies such as Alibaba and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF). Bloomberg reported that some were not taking chances, with traders outside mainland China selling more than $2.3 billion worth of Chinese stocks Friday, one of the largest ever outflows via Hong Kong's exchange links.

For all the above-mentioned upheavals, stock markets appeared rather unperturbed when viewed based on weekly movements. The equity indices of Chinese companies (CQQQ)(FXI), together with their U.S. counterparts (DIA)(QQQ), declined less than 2 percent. The broader market ETFs, iShares MSCI China (MCHI) and SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) were nearly flat, losing a mere 0.3 percent, seemingly impervious to the escalating tensions between the U.S. and China.

Data by YCharts

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), fell in line with the broader market, closing down 1.3 percent for the week. Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, the share prices of TAL Education (TAL) and the 'ATM' stocks - Alibaba Group, Tencent Holdings, and Meituan-Dianping (OTCPK:MPNGF)(OTCPK:MPNGY) were the only gainers as they clawed back losses from the opening on Friday. Their shares rose 0.1 percent to 2.7 percent.

On the other side of the spectrum, e-commerce stocks Bilibili (BILI) and Pinduoduo (PDD) continued to see investors taking profit. The duo lost more than 4 percent for the week but don't feel sorry for their shareholders. The share price of Bilibili is still up 115 percent year-to-date and 154 percent higher than a year ago; the share price of Pinduoduo is up 109 percent year-to-date and 277 percent higher than a year ago.

Some readers found the recent stepping down of Colin Huang, the founder of Pinduoduo, as the chief executive officer and the adjustment of his stock ownership arrangement abrupt and suspicious. However, things might be less complicated than we thought. He could be wary of the heightened attention on him with the rise in his wealth mentioned in umpteen media reports and wanted to shift to a lower key designation.

As my Chinese friends like to remind me - 树大招风 - a proverb implying that a person invites more trouble as he grows in stature. Being crowned among China's wealthiest can be more of a bane, especially for someone who catapulted to the top so quickly, due to the scrutiny it attracts.

Nobody doubts Huang is still holding the decision power with his vast ownership and voting shares in Pinduoduo. Nonetheless, he is at least trying to reduce his influence and I believe those who may have an issue with his rising profile would appreciate his attempt. For those interested in Huang's background, you are welcome to read my prior article titled Pinduoduo: A Reversal From Colossal Losses Could Be Forthcoming.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

Data by YCharts

In the subsequent sections, I will discuss further on Ant Group's upcoming IPO and the implications for Alibaba Group (BABA).

A successful IPO of Ant Group could nullify the delisting threat of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks

The highly anticipated IPO of Ant Group is finally within sight. While the company would not offer any shares in the U.S., it is still worthy of attention as investors can trade the Hong Kong listing via the major brokerages. The success of Ant Group would also prosper Alibaba Group which has a 33 percent equity stake pre-IPO. The latter is, for now, freely traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

The very fact that Ant Group would be going public fetching big sums of fresh funds without going through the New York route is telling of the continued bright prospects of Chinese companies should the delisting threat come to fruition. Let's assume that Ant Group price its IPO to achieve a valuation of $220 billion, based on the purported valuation target of "over $200 billion". Next, assuming that Ant Group sells just 10 percent of the company in the IPO, it would generate a hefty $22 billion in proceeds.

That amount would be more than Alibaba's secondary offering in Hong Kong last year and just a shade lower than Alibaba's 2014 New York IPO which raised $25 billion. A valuation of $220 billion would place Ant Group ahead of state-owned China Construction Bank (OTCPK:CICHF)(OTCPK:CICHY) and some of America's biggest banks including Goldman Sachs (GS), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Bank of America (BAC) based on Friday's closing price. Incidentally, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) owns (or used to) all three of the mentioned U.S. banks and recently added to Bank of America.

Ant Group's transition embodies the diversification efforts and potential of Alibaba Group

Ant Group changed its name from Ant Financial as the company sought to expand its offering from just finance-related services into fintech and technology in general. The removal of 'Financial' in its name could also help divert attention from its bank-like activities and avoid the greater scrutiny imposed on finance businesses.

Source: Ant Group

For instance, Alipay, the ubiquitous payment app it operates, has been holding digital job fairs hosting tens of thousands of companies looking for employees. In a mid-March article (content in Chinese), it was mentioned that 1.64 million people secured employment through Alipay since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak in China. The extension of features come after users were long able to perform certain lifestyle services such as booking taxis and purchasing movie tickets.

Source: Ant Group

Recently, Alipay also began welcoming third-party vendors to offer services such as food delivery and hotel bookings on its platform. Starting early last week, Starbucks (SBUX) customers in China could, for the first time, order drinks on Alipay. Previously, customers were only able to perform mobile pre-order and in-store pick up on the beverage giant's own app in China.

Source: Ant Group

Unlike the rocket-like rise of Pinduoduo which soared past valuation of $100 billion in just a few years from its founding in September 2015, Alipay was founded in 2004, making its climb to being valued over $200 billion a snail's (or an ant's) crawl by comparison. Eric Jing, the executive chairman of Ant Group, once wrote in a letter to employees that "small is beautiful, small is powerful... with every tiny effort, we hope to continuously bring even more small yet beautiful changes to the world."

Ant Group's expansion from a platform that provides only financial services into an open lifestyle ecosystem in collaboration with millions of service providers across China exemplifies the diversification efforts that its parent company has been undertaking. Alibaba is no longer just big in e-commerce. It is also a leader by far in cloud services, provides digital tools for workplace and school, as well as online platforms for health-related services.

Simon Hu, CEO of Ant Financial, presenting at the Alipay Partner Conference in Hangzhou, China Source: Ant Group

Ant Group's IPO will accentuate Alibaba Group's ex-eCommerce offerings and cement its reputation as an internet titan with plenty of gems. The media blitz promoting the IPO could also highlight the vast opportunity that lies ahead of both the parent and subsidiary companies. Despite more than a decade of existence, Alipay, and by extension, Ant Group and Alibaba Group, has "huge untapped potential" with the service sector in China "still in the nascent stages of digital transformation."

COVID-19 has, in fact, been a blessing in disguise for online enablers like Ant Group and Alibaba Group. During the lockdown, various business owners realized they needed to be on the digitalization bandwagon. Fears of additional waves of the coronavirus outbreak continue to nudge hesitant operators to adopt digital platforms.

Market penetration-wise, there's also plenty of growth to be tapped. A Bain Consulting study revealed that there are segments of the population that Alibaba's Tmall and Taobao could focus on to increase sales. For instance, there was strong sales growth to Gen-Z and 'Small Town Youth' but the penetration by Tmall/Taobao was less than 70 percent. In comparison, the two FMCG platforms of Alibaba captured 70-90 percent of the market for 'Wealthy Middle Class', Supermoms, and 'Rookie White Collars'.

Source: Bain Consulting

Investor Takeaway

Alibaba Group's stock has survived a myriad of 'attacks' in the past year. Besides the oft-mentioned anti-China political rhetoric perpetuated by the Trump administration, its share price has also been hammered by large chunks of selling by major shareholder SoftBank Group Corp (OTCPK:SFTBF)(OTCPK:SFTBY). Insiders including its famous co-founder Jack Ma were also significantly paring their stakes.

As the saying goes, what doesn't kill you makes you stronger. It is hoped that with the selling pressure easing, Alibaba can resume its path towards the $300 mark. Fear of missing out ('FOMO') and a renewed interest for Chinese internet stocks could benefit mega-cap Alibaba.

Meanwhile, JD Digits, the fintech subsidiary of China's largest e-retailer JD.com (JD), was also reported to be preparing for an initial public offering. It has in June signed pre-listing tutoring agreements with four Chinese investment banks to support its IPO on China's Nasdaq-style STAR Market in Shanghai.

Optimists would take the spate of offerings as an indication that investor appetite for internet stocks remains insatiable. On the other hand, pessimists might consider this as a sign that executives are rushing to list before the fundraising 'window' closes (striking while the iron is hot i.e. the iron is about to cool) or that early investors are looking to exit 'at the highs'. What's your take? Share with the Seeking Alpha community your thoughts!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, JD, BIDU, TCEHY, NTES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.