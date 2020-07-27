For the long run, there are some risks to the thesis. However, there's no sign of them happening.

The company has pushed back its 7 nm process, meaning it is now less likely to be competitive with AMD. At the same time, customers are incentivized to use ARM.

Intel is still incredibly overvalued - it's incredibly unlikely to double as some analysts predict.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is one of the largest tech companies on the planet, with a market capitalization of more than $250 billion. Recently, the company made the news on the basis that New Street Analyst, Pierre Ferragu, expected the company's share price to double. It also made news for pushing out its 7 nm process. On the basis of the company's low double-digit P/E ratio, inflating to the P/E ratio of the market is possible. However, part of the argument was the company has

"no competition in the high-end PC and continually growing universal server markets." - Pierre Ferragu Analysis

As we'll see throughout this article, Intel actually faces significant competition on the high-end PC and server markets. This competition places a significant existential threat on the company's businesses.

Intel And AMD

Intel and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) have a duopoly over the processor market. As a result of AMD's difficulties in staying competitive since the release of its Bulldozer processor in 2010, Intel has managed to grab massive market share. In the much slower enterprise markets, that's put significant pressure. However, along the way, AMD was focused on making some smart moves to come back.

AMD vs. Intel PC Mag

We'll discuss Intel fab issues in more detail later. However, at this point, the clear thing investors should pay attention to is the fact that AMD processors out-compete Intel. For investors seeking to compare the two companies, the easiest way to do so is to look at the comparison of their top consumer processors, an area where Intel has traditionally dominated.

AMD's processor here wins 4.5 stars from PCMag vs. 4 stars with Intel due to its incredible price to performance. On Amazon, it's available roughly 10% cheaper with >2,000 reviews with an average rating of 5 stars. Those who use Amazon regularly know that that's an incredibly abnormal review profile. Overall, difference like this manifests in the CPU market share numbers.

Desktop Market Share - Pass Mark

Desktop market share is quickest to change for companies because it's primarily informed consumers who are oftentimes constructing their own Desktop. As a result, when new and better tech emerges on the scene, companies are quick to switch. As can see above, AMD has rapidly recovered from a bottom of just over 20% market share to near parity with Intel.

The last time the company had such parity was in the 2004-2006 time period. In the laptop markets and enterprise markets, recovery has been much, much slower. In the laptop CPU market, the company is back up to a 20% share, and in the server CPU market, the company is back up towards a 5% share.

However, again, as the Desktop market and reviews have shown, the choice for the better CPU is fairly clear at this point. It'll just take some time for the slower moving and laptop and server markets to recover.

Intel Fab Issues

Adding to all of these struggles is Intel's fab issues.

AMD CPU / GPU road map - Tom's Hardware

AMD managed to hit 14 nm CPUs with its original Zen architecture, but quickly progressed into Zen 2 and Zen 3 architecture at 7 nm. The Zen 3 architecture is expected to launch in late-2020 and the Zen 4 architecture is expected to come on the 5 nm process into 2022. AMD's brilliant decision in the midst of all of this is switching to TSMC (NYSE:TSM) for its manufacturing decisions.

To start this section, it's important to note that each equivalent process is one lower for TSMC. So, TSMC's 5 nm process is 7 nm for Intel. However, even with that said, Intel has delayed its 7 nm process to 2022. While including the company's delay on 10 nm and the effort required to increase scale, realistically, 7 nm processors won't come until 2023+.

Given that 5 nm is roughly 30% faster and more power efficient, AMD processors will be 30% faster and more power efficient (and cheaper because of wafer space) than Intel with no extra effort required. That will help cement continued market dominance.

ARM-Focused Processors

The other major trend hurting Intel is the massive switch to ARM processors recently highlighted by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). AWS (NASDAQ:AMZN), another major consumer of high-end processors, has recently announced that it's also building its own processors. As the high-end processor market becomes increasingly consolidated, with the largest tech companies more than 5x the size of Intel, it becomes increasingly profitable for them to build their own processors versus Intel.

That shift has started, and it's likely to continue. This is especially exacerbated by Intel's nearly half a decade of issues at this point with staying at the forefront of manufacturing technology. Major companies like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon, and Apple aren't going to risk offering their customers technology from several years prior because Intel can't keep up. Tie that with the significant financial benefits and there's no reason not to switch.

Intel Profit Threats

Putting this all together and Intel faces a number of threats to its business. More importantly, the company faces overall existential threats to every single major component of its business. Its server business faces competition from both ARM-based processors and AMD's new processors on a much smaller process node.

The Desktop business is already being significantly eroded by AMD's offerings on an x86 scale. Additionally, from a consumer device scale, new offerings such as Apple's desktops with ARM processors, there is less demand for Intel's processors across the board. This trend is continuing on a slower basis onto laptops. However, for devices where power consumption is of peak importance, being on a smaller process is also increasingly important.

Putting this all together means that Intel's business has significant profit threats and definitely has no real chance of doubling.

Thesis Risks

The risk to this thesis is two primary things. A reversal of the consolidation of the tech industry along with rapid improvements in Intel foundries. Building chips is feasible for Apple, Amazon, and other major producers, but it's still incredibly expensive. For smaller companies, buying Intel and AMD is much more cost-effective.

As a result, should the tech industry consolidation not continue, the smaller size of companies would negate the benefits of building their own processors. The second major change would be Intel managing to regain the lead with its fabrication plants. That would negate a significant part of the incentive to switch to other processors.

However, at this point, neither of these things shows a significant chance of happening.

Conclusion

Intel is increasingly becoming less competitive, highlighting the fact that its share price is incredibly overvalued. The company is watching its primary x86 competitor, AMD, lose to the company. Additionally, the increased consolidation in the tech industry is promoting an increasingly rapid switch to ARM-based processors.

Going forward, there's no sign of Intel's fab issues resolving themselves as they still have multiple years left to catch up. Larger competitors like Amazon and Apple are switching to ARM-based processors. As a result, we recommend avoiding investing in Intel at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are short INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.