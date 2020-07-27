We suspect there is no turnaround for Intel until the company spins off its fabs.

Intel's process roadmap vis-a-vis TSMC is playing out as we have been forecasting for the last several years. The market is only now realizing the gravity of the situation.

Intel (INTC) Q2 earnings PR was a study of contrasts. The Q2 results were strong in many ways but the narrative about the future told investors that the company was in deep trouble. Investors largely ignored the Q2 strength, latched on to the future and sent the stock down about 16% since.

Note that exactly one quarter back, in the context of Q1 earnings, we warned about this precise development in a Seeking Alpha article titled “Intel Headed For An Extended Downturn.”

Looking forward, management expects PC TAM to be down high-single digits year-over-year on OEM inventory drawdown, softer desktop demand, and the effects of the global recession. Management sees continued strength in cloud and comms infrastructure and consumer notebook PCs, but expects weakness in commercial PCs, enterprise and government servers, and in the Mobileye business.

Overall, while Q3 revenues were better than consensus, they imply a significant sequential decline. The non-GAAP EPS of $1.10 is also below consensus of $1.14 (all of the images in this article are from Intel's earnings presentation).

The company also went back to giving annual guidance after not giving guidance last quarter due to COVID-19 uncertainties. For the full year, the Company expects the PC-centric business to be flat to slightly down despite a strong first half. Management pointed to the global recession, maturing Windows 10 commercial refresh, and lower modem revenues. Management commented that after significant cloud expansion through Q3, cloud service providers will moderate capacity expansion as they move to a digestion phase. The company also cited an increasingly competitive environment (a veiled reference to AMD (AMD)).

The problem with the annual guidance is that it suggests Q4 revenues of $17.2B – below $17.7B consensus – and a big drop from Q2 and Q3 levels. The implied EPS of $1.07 is also below consensus of $1.12.

Note that this drop in revenues is somewhat inconsistent with management claims that Intel will be regaining market share in the laptop market in H2. The reality is that Intel now has sufficient supply to take back some of the low-end Chromebook-type business it left to Advance Micro Devices when Intel was short of capacity during the last several quarter. While there is no doubt that Intel will get its share of business in this low-end segment, it will be more than offset by losses at the high-end of the market to AMD. (Example: Intel could get 3% market share at $30 ASPs but lose 2% of the high-end market share at $150 ASP).

The problem for Intel is that AMD is taking high-end market share and leaving Intel with low-end market share leading to a deterioration in Intel’s financials. In addition, while many investors and analysts may not realize this, the lack of stock buybacks is one of the reasons the EPS of the company will decline going forward.

Note the Q3 and Q4 are seasonally stronger quarters and Intel is showing declining trends instead. Effectively, Intel has validated the thesis that Q2, while strong, is likely the last good quarter for a long time to come.

The Real Problem Is The Process And Product Roadmap

While short-term guidance is a problem, the real issue for Intel is its long-term product and process roadmap. Once again, we have been warning investors on this precise issue including in the Seeking Alpha article “Intel And Taiwan Semiconductor: A Tale Of Two Cities Revisited.”

Management claimed an approximate 1-year slip in the upcoming 7nm process schedule and a 6-month slip in product roadmaps (there is some slack possible between process maturity and product ramp). The company claims to have root caused the issue causing the yield problems and believes there are no fundamental roadblocks. However, given the risks involved, the company is making contingency plans to hedge against schedule uncertainty. This mainly involves preparing to outsource production to a foundry like TSMC (TSM) if Intel does not succeed in ramping its 7nm process on time.

For example, the company’s data center GPU, Ponte Vecchio, will now be targeted to be released in late 2021 or early 2022, utilizing external and internal process technologies. In other words, the same chip is likely being taped into Intel fabs and taped out to TSMC as a backup. Intel will decide which way to go later in time depending on the functionality of the internal process and the products it needs.

However, reading between the lines and extrapolating from the recent departure of Jim Keller, this outsourcing seems to be currently planned only for non-CPU products. The company is targeting initial production shipments of 7nm client CPU in late '22 or early '23 on its own internal process. Initial production shipments of 7nm server CPU design is targeted for H1 '23. From management commentary, it appears that Intel will not make any foundry plans for its CPUs to be released until 2023. 2023 could potentially be the first year when Intel will have a leading-edge CPU from a foundry – that too only if Intel is unable to ramp the CPUs in its internal fabs.

As far as nearer-term products are concerned, the company plans to ship its 10nm Tiger Lake client products in Q3. Management stated they will start shipping Ice Lake server products by the end of the year although this claim is questionable given strong recent rumors of Ice Lake delays. In H2 2021, the company plans to ship its Alder Lake client products and Sapphire Rapids server products.

It does not help that the Company’s 10nm process still does not seem to have high yields and does not seem to have the capability to produce large die desktop and server parts in the near term. What it means is that the company’s cost structure will rise even as its products become less competitive.

This above-discussed roadmap suggests that AMD will almost certainly lead on the product front until at least H2 2021 and most likely until 2022 or later. H2 2022 may be the earliest Intel has an opportunity to leapfrog AMD products.

Intel narrative suggests that there will be no immediate impact on TSMC (TSM) but strongly indicates TSMC will start seeing meaningful incremental business from Intel starting in 2022 or 2023.

Valuation Starts Becoming Dicey

With a 16% haircut on valuation, is Intel a good buy now? We are unconvinced. Buying the dip here could be catching a falling knife.

On the surface, with $4.85 in EPS for 2020, Intel stock may appear inexpensive – especially in the current macro. It is hard to find a stock with a P/E around 10 in the current macro. But the problem is that the company is staring at significant market share losses to AMD, loss of CPU business at Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and a weak worldwide economy due to COVID-19. Given the highly leveraged nature of its business, Intel’s earnings could collapse in 2021. EPS in 2021 could be easily less than half the 2020 EPS. With falling EPS, the stock could head significantly lower from the current levels.

Make no mistake, Intel is headed for a period of an extended downturn. We find it likely that Intel will have to spin-off its fab operations before it can become an investment candidate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSM, AMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.