SembCorp Industries' proposed demerger and the appointment of a new CEO are key recent events that have a significant impact on the company's future.

SembCorp Industries has chosen to omit the interim dividend for 1H 2020, and the decision regarding dividend payment for FY2020 will be deferred to the end of the year.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Neutral rating on Singapore-listed conglomerate SembCorp Industries (Sembcorp Industries) (OTC:SCRPY) (OTCPK:SCRPF) [SCI:SP].

This is an update of my prior article on Sembcorp Industries published on June 12, 2020. Sembcorp Industries' share price has declined by -11% from S$1.98 as of June 11, 2020 to S$1.77 as of July 24, 2020 since my last update. Sembcorp Industries (excluding the Marine business) is trading at an implied P/B valuation of approximately 0.36 times.

Sembcorp Industries has chosen to omit the interim dividend for 1H 2020, and the decision regarding dividend payment for FY2020 will be deferred to the end of the year. Sembcorp Industries' proposed demerger is expected to lead to an improved financial position and a greater focus on its Energy & Urban Development businesses. But the company faces near-term headwinds from weak energy demand and low energy prices. Separately, Mr. Wong Kim Yin has succeeded Mr. Neil McGregor as the new CEO since the beginning of July 2020, and it seems that there will not be any drastic changes in the company's strategy in the near-term.

Readers have the option of trading in Sembcorp Industries shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers SCRPY and SCRPF, or on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker SCI:SP. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low, and bid/ask spreads are wide.

I retain a Neutral rating on Sembcorp Industries. I see its low implied P/B valuation as justified, given that the company is expected to be loss-making in FY2020, and it is unable to provide any guidance or targets with respect to future ROE.

For those shares listed in Singapore, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Singapore Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $10 million, and market capitalization is above $2.2 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors which own Sembcorp Industries shares listed in Singapore include The Vanguard Group, Dimensional Fund Advisors, Norges Bank Investment Management, and BlackRock, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Dividend Deferment

Sembcorp Industries announced the company's 1H 2020 financial results on July 17, 2020. The company did not declare an interim dividend (usual practice) for 1H 2020, as it decided to "defer the dividend consideration to the full year." Notably, Sembcorp Industries has a stellar dividend payout track record, having paid dividends in every single year since 1994.

At the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on July 17, 2020, Sembcorp Industries emphasized that the dividend deferment decision was made "on the basis of wanting to be prudent." However, there is no guarantee that Sembcorp Industries will definitely pay a dividend for FY2020. The company highlighted at the recent earnings call that "black swan events or headwinds that are unanticipated" and the success of the proposed demerger with Sembcorp Marine are among the factors that will determine if a dividend is to be paid for FY2020.

Even if dividends were to be paid for FY2020, the amount could be significantly lower as compared to last year. Market consensus expects Sembcorp Industries' dividends per share to decrease by -34% YoY from S$0.050 in FY2019 to S$0.033 in FY2020.

All Eyes On Demerger

In my prior article on Sembcorp Industries published on June 12, 2020, I noted that Sembcorp Industries and its 61%-owned marine subsidiary, Sembcorp Marine have proposed to be demerged via a distribution of Sembcorp Industries' shareholdings in Sembcorp Marine as share dividends to its shareholders. The proposed demerger is expected to be completed by end-3Q 2020, assuming shareholders' approvals are secured at Extraordinary General Meetings or EGMs from the two companies' respective shareholders in August 2020.

The two key positives associated with the proposed demerger are a strengthening of Sembcorp Industries' balance sheet, and a greater focus on the company's core businesses in Energy (formerly referred to as the Utilities business prior to the name change) and Urban Development. Sembcorp Industries continued to emphasize these two points in the company's recent 1H 2020 results briefing and its reply to questions from Securities Investors Association (Singapore) with regards to the proposed deal.

At the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on July 17, 2020, Sembcorp Industries noted that "I will be less worried (about the company's ability to service the debt) post demerger than I am now" and the stronger financial position post-demerger will allow the company to "pursue the growth in Energy and Urban that we want to." Similarly in the company's reply to Securities Investors Association (Singapore)'s questions with respect to the demerger published on July 22, 2020, Sembcorp Industries highlighted that it will become "more resilient" with an "improved debt position", and this will help it to "dedicate capital, resources and efforts to enhance the value of this (Energy & Urban Development) portfolio and capture growth opportunities."

Sembcorp Industries had earlier guided that its net debt-to-EBITDA will decrease from 6.4 times as of end-FY2019 to 5.0 times post-demerger on a pro-forma basis, mainly due to the de-consolidation of Sembcorp Marine's debt. On the flip side, Sembcorp Industries is not expected to do significant deleveraging. The company sees the demerger as providing "opportunities for more debt financing", and it does not "have a particular cap or target in mind at this stage" when it comes to financial leverage.

More importantly, the near-term outlook for Sembcorp Industries is bleak, notwithstanding growth opportunities in the medium to long term. Due to the economic fallout as a result of COVID-19, weak energy demand and low energy prices are expected to be a significant drag on Sembcorp Industries' financial performance in 2H 2020.

CEO Succession In The Spotlight

On March 16, 2020, Sembcorp Industries announced that Mr. Wong Kim Yin will succeed Mr. Neil McGregor as the new CEO starting on July 1, 2020. Former CEO Mr. Neil McGregor assumed the position of CEO on April 1, 2017, and he will remain as an advisor at the company till the end of the year. New CEO Mr. Wong Kim Yin was formerly CEO at energy utilities company Singapore Power Limited for more than nine years. Mr. Wong Kim Yin (50 years old) is younger than Mr. Neil McGregor (65 years old), and Sembcorp Industries noted in the company's press release that "the board has been working for some time on leadership succession."

The biggest fear with any new CEO appointment is a drastic change in the company's strategic direction in a short period of time that may or may not create value for shareholders. In that respect, it seems that it is more likely "business as usual" for new CEO Mr. Wong Kim Yin in the foreseeable future.

Mr. Wong Kim Yin highlighted at Sembcorp Industries' 1H 2020 earnings call on July 17, 2020 that "the direction that was set by the company" prior to his appointment "resonates strongly with me", and he sees the company as "well positioned" with respect to both business sectors and geographies.

Valuation

Sembcorp Industries (excluding the Marine business) is trading at an implied P/B valuation of approximately 0.36 times, based on its share price of S$1.77 as of July 24, 2020, and Sembcorp Marine's theoretical ex-rights price of S$0.24. Sembcorp Marine's theoretical ex-rights price is calculated based on Sembcorp Marine's share price of S$0.42 as of July 24, 2020, the rights issue of S$0.20 per share, and Sembcorp Marine's enlarged share base following the rights issue.

Sembcorp Industries seems cheap, but this is justified given that the company is expected to be loss-making in FY2020, and it is unable to provide any guidance or targets with respect to future ROE. In the company's 1H 2020 results press release published on July 17, 2020, Sembcorp Industries noted that it "expects to incur losses for the full year." The company also mentioned at its 1H 2020 earnings call on the same day that "we haven't disclosed any target ROEs."

In early 2018, Sembcorp Industries had set a target of achieving a double-digit ROE in five years. If Sembcorp Industries cannot prove to the market that it can deliver a consistent ROE in the high single-digit to low teens range going forward, the stock is unlikely to see a positive re-rating of its valuations.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Sembcorp Industries include lower-than-expected dividends going forward, a failure to execute on the proposed demerger, a possible change in strategic direction under the new CEO that does not create value for the company, and continued losses for a prolonged period of time.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Sembcorp Industries shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Singapore) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.