Currently, the bigger drags were in networks due to accounting changes and negative changes in remuneration from Spain.

Iberdrola (IBDSF) was a company which impressed us at March lows. The business was expected to be highly resilient due to its substantial regulatory exposures, and as a renewable generation company they were top of the line. Indeed, its resilience played out as we had expected in Q2. However, there are concerns with the recent developments with Ofgem, the British utilities regulator, which has put forward an official proposal to cut remuneration in half for British-regulated utilities, including Iberdrola’s ScottishPower. Among companies whose businesses have minimal volatility, this makes Iberdrola meaningfully less attractive now compared to other European utility exposures. Unless lobbies resolve the issue with Ofgem, we will look elsewhere.

Q2 Resilience Maintained

Before we discuss the outlook, we should credit Iberdrola for the strong quarter. Overall, their business proved resilient in Q2 despite the COVID-19 shock.

(Source: Q2 Iberdrola 2020 Pres)

EBITDA was able to grow by 4.2%, driven by electricity production. Within renewable generation, growth was primarily driven by capacity coming online, producing more electricity albeit at slightly depressed electricity prices due to the fall-off of commercial power demand. Power prices fell by about 10%, but the process of normalization is already well underway as economies emerge from lock-down.

(Source: Q2 Iberdrola 2020 Pres)

The other area of interest is networks, where Iberdrola operates regulated electricity utility concessions in both transmission and distribution across several geographies. In Spain, a new regulatory period commenced which led to further weakening in remuneration from the CNMC. However, the majority of the decline in this segment was actually driven by the US geography, substantially a consequence of IFRS adjustments, rather than real business effects.

Moreover, some decline in this segment was driven by recoverable impacts that are going to be at least partially reimbursed by governments thanks to mechanisms within the regulatory schemes. Management believes that half of these losses are recoverable, which on top of accounting adjustments should eliminate most of the stated decline in the segment, where the actual decline is more like 4% rather than 10%.

ScottishPower Exposed to Ofgem Change

While networks remained very resilient in Q2 as expected from their pre-ordained income schemes, the UK network business under Iberdrola's ScottishPower, where Ofgem is threatening to cut rates by half, has created concerns. ScottishPower represents over 10% of Iberdrola’s overall EBITDA. Where utilities in Europe can boast minimal volatility in operations, a threat to half of this EBITDA is non-negligible.

(Source: Q2 Iberdrola 2020 Pres)

These proposed cuts will be met with a lot of resistance from the concession operators in the UK. Indeed, appeals have been made that jobs will be lost, and that the energy transition is unsustainable at these levels of remuneration. The final decision will be made in December regarding how the remuneration will proceed.

Concluding Remarks

Since remuneration is related to the regulated WACC under the RIIO framework in GB, we would have expected that the decline in interest rates characterizing the global economic environment would anyway reduce remuneration. But this cut, which comes at the conclusion of a regulatory period spanning from 2013 to now, incorporates the added initiative by Ofgem to curb prices for consumers in a recessionary period. According to SSE (SSEZF), which is being substantially impacted by these regulatory changes, a rate around 6% is sensible. There is still a large gap from what Ofgem proposes of less than 4%.

Until this situation is resolved, a small but non-negligible portion of Iberdrola’s business could be indefinitely affected. Given that there are other European utilities such as EDP (EDPFY) that generate better income with similar regulatory economics, there is no reason to be married to the idea of an Iberdrola investment. We are looking elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.