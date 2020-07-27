United Utilities (OTCPK:UUGRY) ("UU") is a UK water company that has paid consistently high dividends, currently yielding near 5%. In the UK, utilities go through price reviews every five years, and United Utilities, given the positive regulatory outcome late last year, looks almost certain to be able to continue to be a high-yielding low-risk position.

I have been following UK utilities for about five years. I purchased and held two ADRs which I consider a substitute for fixed income allocation in my portfolio. The regulated nature of the sector makes these stocks (if purchased at reasonable price) a lot less risky and given how low interest rates have gone, may represent a suitable alternative to those investors willing to tolerate some volatility.

Data by YCharts

As we all know, rates are at painful historical lows. The CBOE index on ten-year treasury shows yields below 1% and guarantees a loss to inflation. A quick note on the scale of this index, a 32 level on y-axis equals a 3.2% yield on this index - the current reading indicates a yield of only 0.59%.

As the graph below will show, the yield pick-up has been 450 to 600 bps on average; which is very attractive compared to developed government bonds. Stock values have held up well even in current recession, as is expected out of well managed utilities.

Keep in mind these investments will never be great compound growers. There is a return penalty from investing in regulated utilities, just as there is in fixed income. If you are looking for the next Amazon (AMZN), you will not find it here. Over time, well run utilities will earn an amount near or slightly above the regulatory allowed return on equity, which is based on CAPM applied to a network value and, therefore, constrained. In other words, the network value will grow in line with inflation and marginal incremental investments needed, the network is already fully built to serve its purpose. The capped return is fair, given how competition is impossible, and considering risks are lower as well, due to the fact that demand is certain and regulation tends to allocate uncontrollable risks (bad debts for example) to the customers.

Data by YCharts

The ADRs are National Grid (NGG) and United Utilities. I will focus on United Utilities and save National Grid for later. National Grid is actually the larger of the two companies and more diversified; however, the regulatory review for next five-year period on its UK business is still open. UU's regulator - Ofwat - made its final determination late in 2019; while NGG's Ofgem will issue outcome of RIIO2 later this year. Given regulatory outcome risk is the main issue when analyzing utilities, there is much better visibility for United Utilities than National Grid at the moment.

Analyzing regulated utilities is very different from studying unregulated businesses. Utilities are monopolies, and for this reason, they are either state-owned or private and regulated. In the UK, the regulator is national entity (Ofgem for power grids, Ofwat for water networks) which is different from the US, where there is a national regulator (FERC) for assets that cross state lines and independent state regulators for assets within state borders.

Before looking at individual utilities, looking at recent and historical regulator performance is the most important thing. In the UK, regulatory outlook looked very good (too good it turned out) five years ago. Today, it is less favorable but still technically driven and, mostly (as much as can be), independent from direct political interference.

However, the political landscape still matters. Last year, the Labour Party ran on a campaign that included plans for nationalization of utilities. This looked like a real possibility for the months leading up to the ballot and companies had started to draft plans to mitigate the risk of this happening. Although nationalization does not necessarily mean a loss to equity investors, in practice, amount paid is usually unsatisfactory and leads to lengthy litigation. In the end, Labour's big loss made all of this mute but regulators definitely took notice.

As a result, Ofwat issued final determinations that include a reduced return on equity allowance. The nationalization push, backed by powerful lobby groups, is a direct challenge to the privatization model thorough failure of regulation. Ofwat's reduction in allowed returns caused three utilities to initiate legal challenges (United Utilities is not one of them). This is a quote from Ofwat's response to the utilities challenge, a document called "response to common issues in companies' statements of case" (emphasis is mine):

Paragraph 1.18. Uncertainty over prevailing financing conditions over 2020-2025 has necessitated making judgement about allowed return parameters. In making these judgements, we have been mindful of the risks of setting an allowance that is either too high or too low. If the cost of capital is set too high, bills are likely to be seen as excessive and the legitimacy of the regulatory regime may be called into question. If the cost of capital is too low, companies' ability to raise the finance necessary to deliver services that customers expect might be put at risk.

Clearly, the regulators were as scared of nationalization as the utilities themselves and decided to take action. I have not looked closely at the complaining utilities' arguments, but judging from Ofwat response, these entities deviated significantly from target capital structure, leveraging and distributing more dividend; they will now face lower revenues that will force them to decrease or cease dividends. In contrast, United Utilities management is satisfied with final determination, according to their comments on its investor or "capital markets" event.

As regulated monopolies, instead of worrying about beating competitors, these utilities "compete" against the regulatory model. The model, as is the case in power grids, is essentially an "ideal" or "optimized" service provider, with efficient operating cost structure. The book asset values on the balance sheet are disregarded in favor of a network appraisal, the "Regulated Capital Value" or RCV, which forms the base to determine the amount of debt and equity required by a given utility.

In very general terms, this model determines the appropriate revenue (and therefore billing rate) for each utility for next five-year period. Because the regulator is the customer's representative, customer satisfaction is also important. ODI (outcome derived incentives) allows additional revenue or penalties for specific customer satisfaction KPI results.

Where United Utilities has an edge:

To start, UU exited last regulatory period (AMP6) with net bonus on ODIs, reflecting its large improvement in customer scores. It (strangely) won some praise from the regulator about its "innovative" culture. If you think it is hard to innovate in a regular business, imagine a utility running a +50-year-old network of pipes. However, they do innovate around leak detection (using dogs to sniff location of leaks - not all innovation depends on technology) and their "systems approach" to the network required a big investment on telemetry and sensors but now should yield the benefit of better capacity utilization and investment deferral (to the benefit of its customers). If there is such a thing as "regulatory momentum", UU has it. All things equal, regulators will be more open and supportive to companies where customers are satisfied than with companies with deteriorating service (that make both the company and the regulator look bad).

The company has won many accolades for its ESG performance over the last two decades. An early leader in this area, it has been included in relevant indexes and should enjoy some tailwind due to increasing institutional capital seeks to include sustainability factors within their portfolio selection process.

Source: company investor presentation

On a more tangible basis, UU has perhaps the top treasury team in the sector. This may not seem relevant at first, but it is very much so because funding capital-intensive endeavors efficiently is a key competence in the industry. UU has a long track record of "beating the model" on funding costs, by always looking for the best priced niches to sell its bonds. They hold nothing back to save on interest rates and have done private placements, inflation-linked debt, foreign currency, specific tenors to match liability managers, etc.

All this is aided by the board delegating to the CFO authority for raising benchmark amounts, shortening the execution time considerably to capitalize quickly on opportunities. UU target gearing is 65% of its $11 Bln RCV amount (about $7Bln of debt outstanding), so all the basis points saved (vs model benchmark) add up to additional return to equity investors. It is also aided by its rating, it is one of the two A3-rated issuers (out of 15 UK water utilities) by Moody's.

Source: company investor presentation

The company also enjoys a rare pension surplus. This does not happen by accident and it points to past conservative reserves that have led to about +$500m in excess contributions. As noted by the following chart, the position is quite advantageous and an outlier compared to peers (and should, over time, reflect a premium on valuation metrics as well).

Source: company investor presentation

As noted before, management comments on PR19 final determination are quite positive. Additional capex and opex were allowed during final reviews and, more importantly, dividend policy has been confirmed to remain stable and expected to grow in line with inflation (a plus vs. bonds). As five-year reviews go, this kind of commentary is about as good as can be hoped for, especially given the political push for lower customer bills.

UU Challenges:

Aging network and leak control. All UK water networks are quite old. The main backbone of UU's aqueduct was built from 1919 to 1955; construction started more than 100 years ago. UU will start a major, likely ten-year-long effort to replace at risk portions of this aqueduct (the Haweswater) under the AMP7 revenue period.

UU serves the UK's North West region, which is not a wealthy part of the country, generally and some areas suffer from extreme deprivation. Because of this, keeping bills low is critical to maintaining collection levels; and again, there is an assumed bad-debt rate in regulatory model and corresponding possibility to out/under perform. For reference purposes, water costs the average residential customer about 30 pounds per month. Through 2020-2025, UU expects bills to show modest nominal decline (13.8% reduction when including inflation), which should help maintain positive collection trends. Nevertheless, income had stagnated before the recession; it is worthwhile watching how collection rates develop in light of harder economic conditions.

Source: company final determination presentation

On the customer side, the progress from last five years cannot be replicated. UU went from 13th (out of 15 companies) to 3rd. Focus will now shift to maintaining good marks, and the measurement mechanisms are also changing for AMP7 from AMP6. So, something to watch here.

To the US-dollar based investor, UU represents additional layer of exposure from FX. The value of the pound compared to the dollar will affect the ADR value irrespective of the performance of the company. If you have strong view on pound weakness, avoid any UK ADRs.

Conclusion:

United Utilities is, in my opinion, a suitable fixed income substitute that currently yields close to 5%. Especially given the increased visibility due to its acceptance of final determination and following commitment to maintain the dividend and grow it in line with inflation.

With final determination now behind it, the company will now focus on outperforming its target incentives (ODIs) and should enjoy an otherwise smooth period of boring inflation-linked growth. Ideal for sleeping well through the recession.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UUGRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.