Even after the recent sell-off, a short sale might still yield decent gains. Investors looking to take a long position in the stock should patiently wait for the dust to settle after the massive December 3 lock-up expiration.

The worst is yet to come as the company is seeking to register another 250 million shares for legacy holders. Lock-up for most of these shares expires on December 3.

Public float has almost quintupled after the company's recent S-1 filing was declared effective by the SEC on July 17.

Shares of zero emission transportation start-up Nikola Corporation have been under pressure in recent weeks.

Note: I have covered Nikola Corporation (NKLA) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

It's official: Every investor who bought into zero emission transportation start-up Nikola Corporation's stock since the company's backdoor listing on June 3 is now in the red if they are still holding. Those investors smart enough to sell into the early hype which elevated the share price to almost $100 on June 9 have done well.

Photo: Nikola prototype on first zero-emission beer delivery for anchor customer Anheuser-Busch - Source: Company Website

While the stock has remained a retail favorite as evidenced by leading next generation online brokerage platform Robinhood's tracking tool, the share price is nevertheless down almost 70% from its all-time high.

Source: Robintrack.net

Selling pressure has increased since the company's recent S-1 filing was finally declared effective by the SEC after the close of trading on July 17 thus increasing the public float from just 23 million to up to 100 million shares.

Remember, the company was required to register 52.5 million shares from a recent PIPE offering conducted at just $10 per share. Even after the recent sell-off, those PIPE investors are still sitting on a 200% gain at Friday's closing price.

Last week, Nikola also announced the redemption of 23 million public warrants which effectively forces holders to exercise within the next couple of weeks as otherwise their warrants would be redeemed at just $0.01 per warrant on August 21. If all warrants will be exercised, the company would receive $264.5 million in cash proceeds.

In addition, seed investor Worthington Industries (WOR) recently sold 5 million shares into the open market at an average price of $47.58 but still owns another 14 million shares. Even after the recent share price slide, its initial $2 million investment would provide Worthington a more than 30,000% gain (no typo).

Moreover, the effectiveness of the S-1 filing has triggered another exemption from the original 180 day lock-up agreed to between Nikola and Worthington Industries. As a result, an additional 7 million shares are eligible for sale now.

After accounting for the Worthington Industries' shares, the public float now calculates to approximately 112 millon shares, almost five times higher than Nikola's initial float following the recent reverse merger with VectoIQ Corporation.

But the worst is likely yet to come in terms of increases to Nikola's public float as basically all remaining shares will come out of lock-up on December 3 at the latest date. While most of founder Trevor Milton and CEO Mark A. Russell's aggregate 131.5 million shares were initially locked up for one year, they recently reduced their lock-up commitment to 180 days, in line with other legacy shareholders.

Accordingly, the company has filed another S-1 on July 17, seeking to register approximately 250 million additional shares with the SEC:

Source: S-1 Filing, Page 124

With all of these legacy shareholders sitting on massive gains, I would expect a meaningful number of the above listed shares to hit the market soon after December 3, assuming the share price not losing another 70% from current levels until then.

Even Iveco which was the sole, material investor in the company's stalled Series D funding round last year only paid approximately $9.75 per share which calculates to a $500 million gain at current prices. The cash yield would be even better as Iveco only paid $100 million in cash while the remaining $150 million will be in the form of services.

On a side note, Chairman Trevor Milton recently hinted to COVID-19-related supply chain delays at the Nikola Tre factory in Ulm, Germany which makes the intended production start in early 2019 increasingly unlikely.

Photo: Rendering of the Nikola Tre Semi Truck - Source: Company Website

Bottom Line:

Clearly, Nikola needs to attract a large number of new investors to avoid further, material share price damage from ongoing and upcoming sales of recent PIPE investors, warrant holders and early investors like Worthington Industries.

While chairman Trevor Milton is apparently spending a great deal of time on Twitter to promote Nikola's stock and recently announced his intent to borrow against his holdings to buy additional shares, investors should be wary of the fact that Milton literally begged reverse merger partner VectoIQ Acquisition's management for a "liquidity event" in conjunction with the recent business combination, resulting in the permission to sell seven million shares back to the company at a price of $10 per share, thus extracting $70 million of much-needed liquidity from Nikola.

Source: Twitter

But with an even larger number of shares coming out of lock-up in a little over four months and recent news about a likely delay of the Nikola Tre production start in Europe, it's difficult to see the share price holding up, particularly as the recent broad tech stock rally appears to have stalled somewhat as of late.

As discussed by me previously, long-term investors looking to take a position in Nikola should patiently wait for the dust to settle after the giant December lock-up expiration. Depending on the actual number of shares sold by legacy holders, the stock price could easily fall into the single digits going into 2021.

As borrowing rates have come down meaningfully in recent weeks, a short sale looks enticing. That said, the easy money on the short side appears to have been already made after the stock's fall from grace over the past couple of weeks.

As always, don't bet the farm on short positions and adequately manage your risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a daytrader, I reserve the right to trade the company's stock at any time.