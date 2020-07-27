It is armed with a cash chest of $4.2 billion, growing global sales and drug approvals, a strong balance sheet, and an exciting pipeline.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) has got everything going for it - a blockbuster drug, a monopoly in treating cystic fibrosis (CF), an exciting pipeline, insignificant COVID-19 impact, a strong balance sheet, and more. In Q1 2020, the company reported total CF-related revenues of $1.52 billion, of which TRIKAFTA, its blockbuster drug, accounted for $895 million. These are very significant numbers when you consider that TRIKAFTA received FDA approval less than a year back, in October 2019.

The going seems great except for a minor COVID-19 issue in the coming one or two quarters, and I am bullish on the stock in the long term. VRTX is coffee can material, and here's my analysis.

Products

VRTX is currently making drugs that treat CF and is also into research and development of drugs for the treatment of other diseases. Currently, it has a portfolio of four brands of CF drugs. These are:

1. TRIKAFTA, as the name suggests, is a combination drug of three active ingredients - elexacaftor, tezacaftor, and ivacaftor. It is prescribed in a co-packaged form along with ivacaftor (i.e., combination tablets of elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor along with ivacaftor tablets). It is used for treating CF patients in the age group of 12 and above who exhibit at least one F508del mutation in the CFTR gene.

2. SYMDEKO (co-package of tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor): This drug is used in the treatment of CF patients aged 6+ years who have two copies of the F508del mutation in the CFTR gene or who have at least one mutation in the CFTR gene that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

3. ORKAMBI (combination drug of lumacaftor/ivacaftor): This drug is used to treat CF patients aged two years and above who have two copies of the F508del mutation in their CFTR gene. It is not known if this drug is safe for children below two years.

4. KALYDECO (ivacaftor): This drug can be used in the treatment of CF patients as young as six months (as well as older pediatric patients and adults) who have at least one mutation in their CF gene that is responsive to ivacaftor.

The company believes that TRIKAFTA can treat up to 90% of CF patients around the globe with high efficacy. Currently, even patients on ORAKAMBI and KALYDECO are being transitioned to TRIKAFTA in cases where the indications are overlapping, so much so that TRIKAFTA is almost cannibalizing their sales in the U.S.

TRIKAFTA is called KAFTRIO outside the U.S. On June 30, 2020, England's National Health Service (NHS) decided to reimburse KAFTRIO in combination with KALYDECO once it gets approval from the European Commission. The approval is expected by the end of August 2020.

The other drugs continue to experience growth outside the U.S. On June 10, 2020, the European Commission approved the use of KALYDECO in children with cystic fibrosis as young as six months old and weighing at least 5 kg who have the R117H mutation in the CFTR gene.

VRTX's Monopoly in Treating CF

Except for VRTX, no other company has regulatory approvals to market CF drugs. The company commands a monopoly in the treatment of CF. The annual treatment cost works out to between $275,000 and $311,000 and there are 75,000 CF patients in the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Australia.

Currently, there are 18,000 TRIKAFTA-eligible CF patients in the U.S., and most are taking the drug and consequently, the company has raised its revenue guidance for 2020 to a range of $5.3 billion to $5.6 billion. Imagine the number when TRIKAFTA's or KAFTRIO's use starts expanding across the world.

Image Source: VRTX Presentation

Also, by the time a competitor arrives on the scene, VRTX will likely have established an impregnable CF brand.

Pipeline and Partners

VRTX is conducting clinical trials to develop drugs for treating pain, sickle cell disease (SCD), beta thalassemia, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), APOL1-mediated kidney diseases, duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), type 1 diabetes, and other out-licensed drugs. All these trials are in Phase 1 or Phase 2 stage, and are likely to get delayed because of the COVID-19 disruption.

Image Source: VRTX Presentation

SCD, beta thalassemia, AATD, and DMD are rare genetic diseases, and finding a cure can lead to a huge payoff. In September 2019, VRTX acquired Semma Therapeutics, which is developing a stem-cell-based cure for Type 1 diabetes. The key factor is "cure," not management. If the company is successful in discovering a cure for Type 1 diabetes, it will lead to another enormous bonanza.

In April 2020, VRTX announced a multi-year collaboration with Affinia Therapeutics to advance its gene-editing and gene therapy programs. In June 2020, Vertex and its other collaborator, CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), announced new data from two clinical trials that showed encouraging gene-editing therapy results in patients with transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT) and severe SCD.

Summing Up

VRTX is a very innovative and exciting company that can look forward to a very profitable 2020 and beyond, even despite the COVID-19 uncertainty. It was armed with $4.2 billion in cash as of March 31, 2020, and had estimated a 36% growth for the year after raising its revenue guidance to $5.3-5.6 billion. As the company has just taken off in a big way, it does not make sense to analyze it based on its past financials.

The company also has signed reimbursement agreements with a majority of countries and can look forward to a solid spike in demand for its CF products. It also estimates that 99%+ of patients eligible for its medicines are covered by private or government plans.

This creative and innovative company is making all the right moves and looks all set to grow big and beyond the CF market. I am bullish on it in the long term and would spread my investment over 5-7 equal installments because the November elections, dollar weakness, and potential loan defaults have the potential to drag down the market.

