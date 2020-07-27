10x Genomics is leading the cell revolution and offering investors an opportunity to invest in the market at an early stage.

A Zebrafish embryo at an early stage of development (Jeffrey Farrell, Schier Lab/Harvard University)

Investment Thesis

10x Genomics (TXG) is leading the cell revolution hailed by the prestigious Science Magazine as the “breakthrough of the year“ in 2018. The market is in the early stage and the company's success is only beginning. Investors have an opportunity to capitalize on a novel and expanding market.

10x Genomics' revenue growth is impressive, reflecting the scientific community's acceptance of the company's novel technology. The number of research papers using the company’s products in its research doubled in 2019. This is only the beginning of a wider market penetration that would sustain the company’s growth (see Business Model and Growth Factors).

The negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are only a hiccup in the revenue growth trajectory, supported by rolling out new products that provide a pivot for a revenue jump as labs gradually start to open.

Company Overview And Management

10x Genomics is one of the most admired life-science instrument manufacturers on Wall Street. The company's products are allowing scientists to examine cells at a resolution and scale unattainable in the past.

The rate of acceptance of the company's products is a testimony of value it brings to the lab. Three years after selling its first product in 2015, 93 out of 100 top research institutions adopted the company's technology.

At the helm of the company sits Serge Saxonov, who is responsible for all management decisions and research strategies. Before founding 10x Genomics, he was the leading architect for 23andme. He has a Ph.D. in biomedical informatics from Stanford University and a degree in Applied Mathematics from Harvard.

Saxonov's right hand is Justin McAnear, the company’s CFO. McAnear was vice president of finance at Tesla before joining the company, demonstrating experience in working in an emerging growth company.

Business Model and Growth Factors

The company generates revenue from the sale of life science instruments that are installed in research labs in academic, biotech, and big-pharma institutions. The company also generates repeating revenues from consumables tied to each instrument sold. For example, the company's DNA sequencing device, Chromium, is sold for $75,000 while, the average revenue from consumables to operate the device is ~$150,000 per year. This means that total revenue will grow faster than the growth of sales from instruments and devices.

The scientific community is influenced by few opinion leaders who shape the industry by discussing their research in scientific journals, including instruments used in their research. The more mentions the company gets, the more labs and scientists adopt the company’s products. Scientists published 700 research papers detailing discoveries using the company’s products. The company's leadership position and its focus on serving unmet demand in the cell biology markets open an opportunity for investors to invest in the market at an early stage.

Revenues And The Effect Of Covid-19

10x products found their way into vaccine development labs from the onset of the pandemic. This shows the diversity of fields in which the company’s products can be used. Still, the overall effect of the pandemic on demand was negative. 75% of the company's customers are academic institutions that closed their doors following lockdown to protect their staff. As of May, 75% of customers remained closed.

The dynamics for the revenue outlook in the next six months are complex, given the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic especially in the light of the company's international operations. The company has exposure to China, the Middle East, Europe, and North America. The lockdown played out differently among different regions, but in general, the further east, the earlier the lockdown measures and the earlier the easing of these measures.

While the lockdown put pressure on revenues, rolling out new products had the opposite effect. In September 2019, the company started taking pre-orders for Visium, its new spatial gene expression solution. Shipments of the products started in November, with Q1 2020 witnessing strong demand for the product. Moreover, the company launched its next generation immune profiling product to combat COVID-19 which will provide momentum for revenues in Q3 2020.

What to expect from Second Quarter Financial Results on August 11th, 2020?

Investors should expect a revenue decrease and net income loss compared to previous quarters. The following graph is based on a 75% decrease in revenue at the onset of the pandemic with a gradual improvement in earnings that partially reverses the decrease up to 25% of earnings in June.

Investors should expect a higher effect on EPS figures. While the company expects decreases in costs of travel, conferences, and compensations, the company will probably continue to invest in R&D at a similar if not larger scale than previous quarters to support its growth strategy.

Source: Company filings. Forecasts based on the author's estimates.

Company Industry Position And Peer Comparison

Profitability and stock performance

10x Genomics stock had an impressive rally since the company went public in September. This is supported by notable revenue growth. There is still room for more rise in the stock price, as more science labs recognize the benefits of the company's technology.

Moreover, 10x Genomics has the highest gross profit margin among its peers. The company's novel technology is enabling the company to charge higher prices for its products and services.

2. Balance sheet

10x Genomics has the lowest Debt to Equity ratio among its peers. The company has a small amount of debt thus decreasing the risks of overleveraging and protecting income margins from the expected decrease in demand in Q2.

The company's strong financial position enables continued growth in R&D investment to expand its product portfolio. The company has a track record in translating R&D into novel technologies and revenue.

Litigation

10x Genomics is involved in litigation regarding all its products as the company has been accused and found guilty of infringing intellectual property of Bio-Rad (NYSE:BIO), a competitor in the life science tools industry. These litigations had effects on the company's financial performance.

The company successfully implemented measures that would mitigate parts of risks arising from these litigations. For example, the company invested heavily in introducing new products that use different technologies than those it is accused of infringing. The company expanded its patent portfolio and now has 740 patents, including foundational patents in single-cell analysis.

Risks

As an emerging growth company, 10x Genomics is establishing its presence in the market by introducing new technologies. Up-to-date, the company has had negative EPS. This analysis assumes the company will be able to expand its market share and penetration as more scientists adopt its technologies. There is no guarantee that the scientific community will accept the company's products, despite the evidence laid above, demonstrated in increasing revenues, the references in new discoveries and success in rolling new products. Investors should conduct their own due diligence before investing.

Moreover, the market in which the company is operating in is highly competitive and operating revenues might decrease if new technologies are introduced to the market or if the company was not able to compete. In order to compete, the company needs to allocate R&D expenditure which might not be available if the company fails to manage its revenues to allow for such expenditures or if the company is not able to borrow in capital markets.

Summary

10x Genomics is making good progress and likely to become a successful life science tools company. The company is relatively new, being founded in 2012, selling the first product in 2015 and going public in 2019.

Despite being new, the company is already an important player in gene sequencing and single-cell analysis. Top research institutions worldwide are using 10x Genomics' technology and acceptance of the company's technology from the scientific community is growing.

The company is facing litigation that might have a material impact on its financial results. Despite that, the company has taken steps to mitigate these risks.

Covid-19 will decrease demand for the company's products, as academic institutions close their doors to protect their staff. Despite that, the launching of new products will pivot revenues for faster growth in the coming months, as the economy gradually opens.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.