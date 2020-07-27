In the short-run, the shares are likely to move on the ebb and flow of the pandemic, but the financial position of the company is very sound.

Sketchers had a terrible quarter, which was no surprise. The surprise was that they did considerably better than expected.

Sketchers (NYSE:SKX) had an abysmal quarter, which nevertheless was considerably better than what analysts expected. We proposed a swing trade for our marketplace subscribers, and that played out pretty well, but we also think the stock is cheap if you anticipate a future without the pandemic. In the meantime, the shares will likely be driven by the ebb and flow of the geography of the pandemic.

That is, growth returns where the pandemic is under control (much of Asia and Europe, at least for now), but the perspective is more problematic in the US as large parts of the US are facing a resurgence in cases. Much of Latin America is still in lockdown.

The company has a nice long-term trajectory:

Data by YCharts

Q2 figures aren't yet included in the chart, but these produced a rude interruption of this stellar trajectory, which came as no surprise.

Q2 results

The results were, of course, not pretty, with a massive 42% decline in revenues and a non-GAAP EPS of -$0.47, but these nonetheless came in considerably better than expected, and things improved during the quarter in most territories (except Latin America) as lockdown eased. Some stand-outs:

April was really bad, but things improved during the quarter

Europe, Asia back, Europe trending "very, very well"

US also improving, building strength but uncertainty remains

LA closed

China is already back to growing y/y (by 11.5%)

By segment:

International wholesale: -29.9%

Domestic wholesale: -57.2%

DTC (direct to consumer): -47.1% (domestic: -35.4%, international: -66.6%). DTC same store sales -45.6%

Online: +428.2%

Wholly-owned subsidiaries: -43.7%

Distributor: -58.1%

Joint ventures: -6.4%

To illustrate the problems, speaking about wholesale (Q2CC):

Given the fact that everybody was closed for probably most of March, April and a good part of May that there was demand at all in June for inventory given their inventory position, is a very positive piece, and it really surprised me

The results in segments and geographies roughly correspond to the relative impact of the pandemic and the economic restriction measures they entailed, with the most obvious outcome being the large shift towards online sales.

It will be interesting to see how this develops now that more than 90% of their shops and facilities have opened again with only those in Latin America still largely closed. The recovery in China, the company's biggest growth market, is a hopeful sign.

Shop openings also took a knock, falling to just 7 stores (although another 102 third-party stores opened across 28 countries).

Management isn't sitting still, though. It has built a completely revamped online shopping platform in the US which has just come online, and it will launch that in other countries.

It is piloting its new POS system, which will also be rolled out to much of the world. There is also a new app and a new loyalty program. The company can also quickly react to changing market developments and preferences (Q2CC):

Our natural product development cycles helped us navigate these unique times as we are more flexible, can easily pivot design and production and offer a flow of fresh product to meet the needs of the buy now wear now consumer.

Marketing has also shifted towards an increased online presence, with the one on TikTok especially noteworthy.

The company took a $10.5M bad debt expense as a precaution; no surprise, given the strain on retail finances.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Gross margins actually increased by 210bp to 50.5% (Q2 not yet included in the chart above) due to:

A favorable mix mostly as a result of the shift to online (DTC margins are up 400bp+ and, according to one analyst, could be over 70%). This is likely to fade or even reverse a bit when things normalize.

Gross margin was also up in their wholesale business, both domestic (40bp) as well as international (130bp), which management ascribes to their ability to maintaining prices, a token of the strength of brand.

The company also managed to slice a surprisingly large chunk out of their operating costs, which were 14.5% (or $73M) lower at $432.1M mostly on lower advertising and labor. Nevertheless, the company experienced a $61M loss in operations.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Again, Q2 isn't yet included in the chart, but the surprising thing is that the company managed to actually increase cash during this monster of a quarter. At the end of Q2, the company had a whopping $1.56B in cash and equivalents, up $524.5M since the end of last year.

The biggest part of the improvement came from a $490M drawdown of their credit facility, but there was also a surprisingly large $167.2M decrease in receivables due to "successful collection activities."

Another working capital item that was greatly affected was inventory, which was up 20.3% y/y to $1.03B, hardly a surprise, of course, and that increase is now being wound down.

On the other hand, inventories are actually down a tad (3.9%) from the end of last year, so they seem to manage inventories very well even in an acute crisis like this one. Management believes inventory might actually be too low at the moment.

Total debt runs at half their cash balance ($763.3M), and CapEx was $75.9M in the quarter, with much of CapEx in the current quarter going to their new distribution center in China (which has been slowed due to the pandemic). This is set to be fully operational in H1 next year.

And then, there is the $90M-$110M CapEx for the US distribution center expansion this year (only $10M has already been spent).

Valuation

With earnings and EBITDA greatly affected, we have to gauge mostly on the sales multiple to get a feel for the valuation, with the proviso that Skechers never has been an expensive stock, apart from multiple years ago when its revenue growth was really high:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, valuation remains well within their normal range, which is a strong indication that the price can move up when sales recover, which they will almost certainly in the current quarter.

Risk

The present environment is, of course, very risky, as we can see the resurgence in the pandemic in the US and the continued expansion in big emerging markets like Brazil and India, producing a big economic fallout.

Like much of the market, Skechers is dependent on a happy ending to this story and fairly soon as well. The longer the pandemic headwinds last, the bigger the lasting damage to economies will be, and the more government finances and central bank balances will be out of kilter.

Slowly but surely, what were mainly liquidity problems to start off with turn into solvency problems on a host of balance sheets in companies and households, and for this public policy has a more limited use.

While Skechers' balance sheet is extremely sound, the company isn't going to thrive in a crumbling world economy, so there remains a good deal of downside risk no matter how strong its balance sheet is or how well positioned its products are. This is why we used it as a swing trade vehicle, even if there is a good long case to be made as well, if we get a grip on the pandemic.

The swing trade idea revisited

We introduced Skechers as a swing trade idea on July 17 bouncing of its trend support, and that's indeed what happened. We also suggested to take some money off just before earnings were published at market close on July 23.

While the shares reacted strongly after the better-than-expected earnings were published, that has reversed. This is a little surprising, given that there will be a considerable recovery in the current quarter, but we blame this on the escalation of the pandemic in the US and the large economic uncertainties in the world economy.

The stock price is caught in the closing triangle formed by the support and resistance trends, which suggests a break-out pretty soon, one way or another. In which direction that develops will be dependent on the pandemic and market sentiment we believe, so we will wait for that to see whether a new trade opportunity develops.

Conclusion

The company is well managed and has plenty of cash to survive the bleakest of pandemic and economic scenarios, although the share price seems to be largely driven by pandemic sentiment, with the proviso that the shares are cheap, if you see a future where the pandemic is under control in the not too distant future.

The company has been proactive and taken a number of measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic fallout. While declines in disposable incomes are likely to have a negative impact, that negative impact is likely to be mitigated by the company's value proposition and positioning of its footwear.

European and Asian sales were accelerating, but apparently, there was some slowdown in the US in July, a development which tracks the pandemic.

If you are interested in similar small, high-growth potential stocks you could join us at our marketplace service SHU Growth Portfolio, where we maintain a portfolio and a wachtlist of similar stocks. We add real-time buy and sell signals on these, as well as other trading opportunities which we provide in our active chat community. We look at companies with a defensible competitive advantage and the opportunity and/or business models which have the potential to generate considerable operational leverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SKX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.