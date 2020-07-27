It's time to discuss PulteGroup's (PHM) second-quarter earnings. This homebuilder has been a true rollercoaster. Starting the year at $40 per share, dropping to almost $15 during the COVID-19 panic sell-off, and currently trading at almost $43. The rally from the lows was provided by a ridiculous valuation in March and a trend that seems to be emerging where a migration starts from large cities to suburbs - boosting homebuilding. As a result, PulteGroup had a tremendous second-quarter including positive new orders growth. All things considered, I still would only recommend this stock to investors and traders with a thick skin given the massive volatility and uncertain economy and believe this stock should be bought on dips.

Here's What Happened In Q2

Q2 earnings were an absolute blowout. The Atlanta GA-based homebuilder reported adjusted EPS worth $1.15. Analysts were looking for $0.85. In other words, analysts were looking for a somewhat unchanged result compared to the prior-year quarter. Fortunately, the actual result translates to a 34% increase, which is the highest growth rate since Q4 of 2018. Back then, this result was fueled by lower interest rates. This time, well, times sure are different. While interest rates are low, we also are in a situation where unemployment is at multi-year highs due to nationwide shelter-in-place orders that started in March of this year. Note that unadjusted EPS was higher at $1.29. The difference is a $61 million pre-tax benefit related to an insurance reserve adjustment as well as a $10 million pre-tax benefit related to severance charges.

In this case, earnings were supported by top-line growth. Home sale revenues increased 3% to $2.5 billion. Total closings soared 6% to 5,937 homes while the average asking price fell by 3% to $416,000 as a result of a negative change in mix. Additionally, SG&A expenses came in at $197 million. Adjusted SG&A expenses totaled $247 million. The adjusted SG&A result was 10.0% of total sales, which is an improvement from 10.8% in the prior-year quarter.

That said, let's look at the number one indicator I care about: new orders. Not only do new orders predict a company's backlog of orders and closings, but it also shows whether a certain homebuilder is under- or out-performing domestic building permits. I track building permits because filing for a permit is one of the first steps in the homebuilding process. As the graph below shows, building permits took a big hit starting in the first quarter. On average, building permits were down 10% in the second quarter.

This is the part where bulls get exactly what they were looking for. While nationwide permits were down 10% on average, PulteGroup managed to keep the decline to only 4%, or 6,522 homes. The value of these orders was $2.7 billion, boosting backlog 12% to 13,214 homes. The good news continues as new orders accelerated at the end of the second quarter, with June new orders growth hitting 50%. This was supported by a 77% new orders increase for first-time buyers, 48% growth in move-up buyers, and 21% for active adults.

As a result of increased demand, management chose to accelerate land acquisition and development investments towards the end of the quarter with investments totaling $452 million in the second quarter. This is slightly down from the prior-year quarter. Regardless, the number of lots under control hit a new high with 46% of lots held under option because management does not expect a sudden COVID-19 disappearance.

The main reason new orders are accelerating again seems to be a move to the suburbs, which has resulted in rapid price increases in some areas due to strong demand. I believe this will be a lasting trend and a tailwind for homebuilders for many years to come. However, the economy is not out of the woods yet as unemployment remains high with last week's initial jobless claims rising compared to the prior week.

Source: Bloomberg Markets

Even if economic growth deteriorates further, the company will be prepared. At the end of the second quarter, PulteGroup had $1.7 billion in cash. During the quarter, management repaid $700 million borrowed on revolving credit in March in response to the pandemic. Currently, current assets cover 450% of current liabilities with total liabilities being valued at 46.6% of total assets. Moreover, total debt is only 1.6x EBITDA. Net debt is valued at 0.7x EBITDA.

These financials are great, and regardless of how bad things might get again, PulteGroup will survive.

Gameplan

PulteGroup is up 10% year-to-date. Who would have thought that would have been a possibility in April? In all fairness, I did not expect that to happen, and I did not buy PulteGroup. What I did do is buy Home Depot (HD) for my dividend portfolio. In other words, the rebound in building sentiment is good news for a lot of stocks. With regard to PulteGroup, I am not willing to buy up here. I believe $45 will be a tough nut to crack as economic uncertainties persist and we are entering a volatile pre-election period. Even though the stock is valued at 9.3x next year's earnings, I cannot pull the trigger. I put the stock on my watchlist to buy if the stock price goes below $30. Note that I am not predicting another steep drop, but if we get another buying opportunity, I strongly believe PulteGroup is the stock you want to be buying.

Do not chase stocks up here, regardless of how strong building permits will be in July. A lot has been priced in, meaning a stock price correction will be a good buying opportunity.

Stay tuned!

