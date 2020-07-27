With three capital raises in the past two months providing it with a cash runway through 2021, Immunic merits a deeper dive.

IMU-838 is also being studied in three other Phase 2b trials for RRMS, ulcerative colitis, and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Immunic Inc. recently received the go ahead from the FDA for a Covid-19 trial evaluating its anti-inflammatory and autoimmune candidate, IMU-838.

Today, we revisit a small 'off the radar' developmental concern for the first time in approximately a year. The company recently did a secondary offering, joined the Russell 3000 and I have had a few questions on it recently. A full investment analysis is as follows.

Company Overview

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) is a New York-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Founded in 2016, the company has two assets in the clinic with its more advanced one currently undergoing evaluation in four Phase 2 trials. Although Immunic’s research and development functions are conducted out of Munich, Germany, it utilized an April 2019 reverse merger with failed liver therapy concern Vital Therapies to gain a U.S. headquarters and a Nasdaq listing. Concurrent to the merger, it raised $30 million in a private placement valued at ~$13.60 a share. The stock trades around $13.50 a share, equating to a market cap slightly above $200 million.

Pipeline

IMU-838. The company’s lead program is IMU-838, which is an orally administered small molecule selective inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH), a principal enzyme in the intracellular metabolism of immune cells in the body. It was (and still is) being investigated for multiple indications, the most advanced were three Phase 2b trials for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), ulcerative colitis (UC), and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC).

However, owing to its antiviral and anti-inflammatory effects as well as activation of innate immune response – and inhibiting replication of clinical isolates of SARS-CoV-2 in the preclinic – Immunic has now introduced IMU-838 into the Covid-19 narrative, receiving an FDA okay for a ~230-patient double-blinded Phase 2 trial in which patients will be randomized to receive 22.5 mg of its compound twice daily, or placebo, for 14 consecutive days.

Patients will be hospitalized with confirmed disease and a clinical status category of 3 (no oxygen necessary) or 4 (oxygen by mask or nasal prongs – non-invasive). The primary endpoint will be the proportion of patients free of invasive ventilation throughout the entire study period with secondary endpoints of duration of hospitalization, duration of ICU treatment, 28-day all-cause mortality, time to clinical improvement, and viral titer reduction. The first patient was dosed on June 15, 2020 and top-line data are expected later this year. Another mid-stage study using IMU-838 in combination with Tamiflu has started enrollment.

IMU-838 is also being studied in a 210-patient Phase 2b study for RRMS – an occurrence in 85% of MS patients – with unblinded top-line data anticipated in 3Q20. The leading oral RRMS treatment is Sanofi’s (SNY) DHODH inhibitor Aubagio with sales approaching $1.9 billion in 2019. However, it is plagued with significant shortcomings such as a black box warning for hepatoxicity, a wash-out period of approximately six months, and other side effects including hair loss. To date, IMU-838 has not produced any of these adverse events and boasts a half-life less than one-tenth of Aubagio, meaning a much shorter wash-out period. As such, it has the potential to become a best-in-class long-term treatment for RRMS.

It should be noted that Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (BMY) sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor modulator Zeposia (ozanimod) was approved for RRMS in March 2020, providing sufferers with another orally administered option.

Another area of high unmet need for which IMU-838 is being evaluated is irritable bowel disease (IBD)-related maladies. Although many treatment options are available, they are also riddled with inadequacies such as immunosuppressants’ increased risk of cancer and virus reactivation. Also, currently approved antibodies lose their effectiveness over time and many remedies require injection. The global market for IBD treatments significant and is expected to grow to $7.6 billion by 2023. In a prior Phase 2a trial conducted by then-owner 4SC (FSCGS), IMU-838 demonstrated response rates of 85.7% for CD and 91.7% for UC. A Phase 2b trial for IMU-838 in the treatment of UC is ongoing with data expected in 4Q21 while a Phase 2 CD study is under consideration.

Immunic, in conjunction with the Mayo Clinic, has also enrolled IMU-838 in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of PSC, a rare hepatic disorder in which bile ducts in the liver become inflamed and narrow, preventing the proper transport of bile. PSC afflicts ~4 in 100,000 and its root cause is still unknown, although autoimmune mechanisms are believed to play a role. The Mayo Clinic is currently enrolling patients in a single arm, open-label, proof-of-concept study for six months with the primary endpoint the change in serum alkaline phosphatase compared to baseline. Although no timeline for top-line data has been set, more than half of the 30 projected patients have enrolled. Positive results could pave the way for accelerated approval.

IMU-838 has patent protection until 2031, with application coverage until 2038.

IMU-935. Immunic’s second clinical asset is IMU-935, a psoriasis candidate that was also purchased from 4SC in 2016. IMU-935 is a potent and selective inverse agonist of a transcription factor retinoic acid receptor-related orphan nuclear receptor gamma (RORgt) with additional activity on DHODH. RORgt appears to be the main driver of differentiation in Th17 cells – which are pro-inflammatory helper cells that aid in the production of interleukin (IL)-17 A and IL-17 F – and the expression of cytokines involved in various inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Approved monoclonal antibodies targeting IL-17 have enjoyed significant success in the treatment of psoriasis; however, they affect the proper maturation of T-cells within the thymus and are administered intravenously. Oral IMU-935, with its additional inhibition of the DHODH pathway, synergistically blocks cytokine production while allowing normal thymocyte maturation, making it unique amongst the other eight competing inverse agonist psoriasis candidates currently in the clinic (all early stage). As such, Immunic believes IMU-935 could be a best-in-class therapy for psoriasis and other autoimmune diseases. Its Phase 1 psoriasis trial is currently ongoing.

The company is on the hook to 4SC for royalties on any future sales of IMU-838 and IMU-935.

IMU-856. Immunic has a third program (IMU-856) that was in-licensed from Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) in January 2020. IMU-856 has yet to enter the clinic but will aim to restore intestinal barrier function.

Balance Sheet And Analyst Commentary

On March 31, 2020, the company held cash of only $18.6 million. Since that time, it has embarked on a total of three equity capital raises. First, it received net proceeds of $13.9 million from an April 2020 private placement priced at $8.50 a share. Second, it raised ~$2.3 million in the month of April via its ATM facility. It then raised net proceeds of $23.1 million through a secondary offering on June 10, 2020 at $11.40 a share. These transactions had the effect of raising its shares outstanding from ~10.74 million at the start of March 2020 to 14.97 million currently and its cash levels post-secondary to ~$50 million, providing it with enough capital to fund the development of its three assets through 2021.

The Street is exceptionally upbeat on Immunic’s prospects with one outperform and three buy ratings and a median twelve-month price target of $45 a share, representing roughly a three-bagger from current levels. BMO Capital initiated the shares as a new Buy with a $40 price target last week with the following commentary.

There is a "high risk/high reward" on the success of the company's lead asset, IMU-838. As a more tolerable DHODH inhibitor, clinical results to date support the drug's "significant benefits" over the market leader, Sanofi's Aubagio. BMO's analyst points out that top-line results from a Phase 2 trial in relapsed-remitting multiple sclerosis are expected next month."

Verdict

Immunic has had a nice run since its Covid-19 meltdown lows. The company has multiple 'shots on goal' and results from two of its IMU-838 trials due in 2H20 – including a Covid-19 indication – Immunic has the opportunity to hit a coronavirus home run, differentiate its lead asset as a safer and more tolerable version of Aubagio, as well as develop administratively superior and first-in-class therapies for other autoimmune indications over the next 18 months.

There are also numerous concerns I have around this name including the following:

1. The pipeline is still very early stage.

2. The coronavirus trial is a long shot at best in my opinion.

3. BMY just developed a recently-approved MS oral therapy, meaning the space is going to be crowded by big players by the time IMU-838 gets approved - not earlier than 2022.

4. IMU-935 is one of nine similar therapies in the clinic for psoriasis - that will also be a long shot at best.

5. The company has destroyed substantial shareholder value over the years.

So, basically IMUX is very much a lottery ticket. Depending on how events work out, I could see the stock near $100 or near $0 five years out. If you are comfortable with that sort of volatile and likely binary outcome, IMUX rates worthy of a small 'watch item' position within a well-diversified biotech portfolio

