The company's business is an essential service, and the COVID-19 pandemic can be expected to have less effect than for most businesses.

The York Water Company has been in existence for 204 years. and has paid dividends every year since inception, with increases in each of the past 23 years.

Investment Thesis

Seeking Alpha author sentiment towars York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) is overwhelmingly bearish over a long time period, as reflected in these articles:

Over that same time period, York Water's share price has continued to climb, providing impressive returns for shareholders, and leaving authors' reputations battered. This is obviously a company that any author should approach cautiously before making any judgment about the share price. Here's my first impression I jotted down "While the business appears a safe investment, York Water Company shares appear more than fully priced at present. A wait and watch approach is appropriate." After more thorough analysis, my view has changed to, "Do not waste time waiting and watching for the share price to come down." The simple reason for this is the remarkable consistency of earnings supporting consistent dividend growth. Add to this the relatively small number of shares outstanding and likely an extremely loyal shareholder base. For a yield-seeking investor, making a choice between a 10-year Treasury rate of 0.59% and York Water yielding 1.49%, it could be difficult to discern what added risk there could be in choosing York Water. After all, the company has paid a dividend for 204 years and increased the dividend for the last 23 years - you would have to be awfully unlucky for it to stop now. While I might not like the potential return, I certainly do not intend to join in what has been a train wreck for previous authors - particularly those who have recommended shorting. For those considering investing, a detailed analysis of the company's financials and its outlook appears below.

The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price - the only way. For more information and background on share value assessment please visit, "Forget Irrelevant Valuations, Returns Based Investing Is A Better Approach" and "Free Cash Flows: Let's Have A Discussion Towards A Better Understanding."

Assets, Liabilities

The engines and the lubrication, along with human talent, drive the business. Shareholders have no legal rights to or ownership of the assets. Shareholders in a limited liability company have no legal obligations in respect of the liabilities.

"Equity Bucket"

Shareholders have an equitable entitlement to their equity in the company. Equity is increased by capital raised from shareholders and by earnings of the company. While shareholders have an equitable entitlement to their equity in the company, they have little to no say in how the equity is distributed. In some companies, management actions with respect to shareholders' equity do not always benefit shareholders and can be highly detrimental to shareholders. At the DGI+ Club, in addition to reviewing profitability, balance sheet strength, liquidity, and other metrics, we take the extra step of checking the "Equity Bucket" for "leaks", i.e., effective distributions out of or other reductions in equity that do not benefit shareholders.

Below, I address:

Assessing historical and potential future shareholder returns Comparison to peers Checking the York Water "Equity Bucket"

York Water: Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article and in most of my articles, I seek to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be, based primarily on analyst EPS estimates and other publicly-available data. After all, gaining a return is the primary aim of most investing.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for York Water shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1 - York Water Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for York Water were double-digit returns for seven of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years and holding to the present. The most recent investor return to date is still a healthy 8.5% per year. Their lower return is due to their higher buy prices of $46.11 compared to all other investors buying below $36 per share. These rates of return, ranging from 8.5% to 29.8%, are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to July 24, 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/funds flows, and projected rates of return going out three to five years. Much of this is automated but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Assessment Based On Quant Ratings For Share Investment Decisions

Share buy price, dividends, share sale price, and duration the shares are held are the only factors affecting the return on an investment in shares. That makes potential share sale price the single most important and uncontrollable unknown when making a share buy decision. My expertise is in fundamental analysis, but I do recognize, any methodology, Quant or Elliott Waves or other techniques providing assistance in assessing possible future share price direction, can be of benefit to share investors. I find SA Quant ratings useful for both screening for stocks of interest and as a form of due diligence.

Figure 1

Quant ratings for York Water show the company is rated particularly poorly on value, at present share price levels, and also a low rating on profitability

Assessment Based On Analysts' EPS Estimates

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

Some observations on contents of Fig. 2

The analysts' quarterly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low, do not add to the yearly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low. This is generally the case because the analyst with the high estimate for the year is not necessarily the analyst with the highest estimate each and every quarter, ditto low, and consensus figures. To overcome this, I adjust the quarterly EPS figures in the proportion of yearly totals to quarterly totals.

The further out estimates are made, the less certain they become. Estimates for York Water are only available to end of 2021, but due to being covered by only two analysts, will have additional uncertainty.

The range between high and low estimates is not great, suggesting reasonably quantifiable future expectations.

I incorporate the above analysts' EPS estimates from SA Premium into my rate of return projections utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios DashboardsTM further below. As for Quant ratings, EPS and EPS growth estimates do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for York Water. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. Analysts' consensus estimate of EPS for 2020 is estimated to be up 9.9% on 2019 suggesting little expected impact from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Analysts' consensus estimates for 2021 are lower at 4.1% year-over-year. These rates of EPS growth compare to historical growth rates for 2017 to 2019, ranging from 3% to 9.3%. It should be understood, in quantifying the estimated rates of return below, I'm relying on the soundness of analyst consensus estimates of EPS. The other important factor is determining appropriate future P/E ratios, which is fraught with difficulty. P/E ratios are impacted by issues both at the macro and micro level. I don't believe I will have any arguments against the notion current P/E ratios are influenced by expectations of future EPS growth rates. Below, I quantify potential rates of return under various scenarios utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards.

Assessment Based On Quantification Of Potential Rates Of Return

My forward-looking analyses bring another dimension - the quantification of potential returns utilizing various pieces of financial information already available.

Table 2.1 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard

Table 2.1 shows buying at the current share price would provide indicative rates of return through end of 2021 of 5.4% for the consensus case, 7.0% for the high case, and 4.3% for the low case. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus, high and low estimates and a constant adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio of 41.43 (same as current TTM P/E ratio). This P/E ratio of 41.43 is above the historical median of 34.95 per Fig. 3 above. York Water P/E ratio compares to peers as follows, per this peer comparison from SA Premium.

Figure 4

Table 2.2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard

Table 2.2 uses similar assumptions to those in Table 2.1 above, except for a lower 34.95 P/E ratio, in line with the historical median per Fig. 3 above. At the lower P/E ratio, 2021 consensus case rate of return reduces from 5.4% per Table 2.1 to negative (5.8)%, with similar reductions for high and low cases. As mentioned above, I believe the present high P/E ratios are driven by yield seeking investors, frustrated with low bond yields. On that basis, the future direction of bond yields should be of considerable concern to investors in York Water (but of course, interest rate risk is equally applicable to all shares and bonds - not just York Water). EB Investor's article, "The Coming Financial Crisis," expresses some interesting views on this subject. Others have opposing views, believing inflation will likely cause future interest rate increases. Both arguments are credible and the situation requires monitoring. Because of this uncertainty, it's likely more useful to compare York Water to its peers, to assess whether the stock is overly expensive or not.

York Water: Comparison To Peers

Table 3.1

The current P/E ratio includes allowance for future EPS growth. If high EPS growth tapers off over time we should see share price growth also tapering off to bring P/E ratio back to more normal levels. Table 3.1 includes analysts' consensus EPS estimates and projects share price and dividend growth at 5% per year through end of 2023, for York Water and two peers, SJW Group (SJW) and American States Water (AWR). As share price growth and dividends are the only two things that affect shareholder returns, this results in similar projected total returns for all three utilities, which is what might be expected. This enables us to see the effect over time on other parameters, such as P/E ratio and dividend payout ratio, and whether these are improving or worsening, both for individual companies and comparatively. The results are summarized in Table 3.2 below.

Table 3.2

Assumed share price and dividend growth are same for all three tickers, so difference in total returns is purely due difference in dividend yields at commencement. York Water is ranked lowest of the three, so is the higher P/E ratio at end justified? I believe it may be, for one very important reason not reflected in Table 3.2. Uncertainty always adds risk. The one clear advantage York Water has over the other two is consistency in EPS growth year on year. Looking back to Table 3.1, York Water has increased EPS each year from 2016 to date and analysts' estimates are for that to continue out to end of 2021 (I have included my own estimates for 2022 and 2023 in the absence of analysts' estimates for those years). For the other two, earnings growth has been highly variable, including periods of negative growth.

Checking the York Water: "Equity Bucket"

Table 4.1 York Water Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Period Jan. 1, 2017 to March 31, 2020 (3.25 years) -

Table 4.1 shows York Water has increased net assets used in operations by $44 million over the last 3.25 years. The increase was funded by $22 million in equity and $22 million in net debt. The $22 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 3.25 years is analyzed in Table 4.2 below.

Table 4.2 York Water Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find with companies, while they produce earnings that increase shareholders' equity, significant amounts of distributions out of, or other reductions in equity, do not benefit shareholders. Hence the term "leaky equity bucket." I find there's nothing remarkable about York Water's "equity bucket," as explained below.

Explanatory comments on Table 4.2 for the period Jan. 1, 2017, to March 31, 2020:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 3.25-year period totals to $44.8 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $3.47.

The company shows steady net income and EPS growth over the period.

The non-GAAP net income is similar to GAAP net income.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For York Water, these items amounted to nil over the 3.25-year period.

There were share issues to employees, but these were not a significant expense item. The market value of these shares is estimated to be higher than the amount recorded for stock compensation expense purposes over the 3.25-year period, but not by a material amount.

By the time we take the above mentioned items into account, we find, over the 3.25-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $3.47 ($44.8 million) has decreased to $3.46 ($44.6 million) net income from operations available for distribution to shareholders.

There have been no share repurchases since 2017 to offset issues to staff and share issues for a shareholder DRIP and an employee stock purchase program.

In the period under review, net debt as a percentage of net debt + equity has increased from 41.9% at end of 2017 to 43.3% at end of Q1-2020.

York Water: Summary and Conclusions

Based on the current high P/E multiple, the stock appears overpriced at present. But this is a highly subjective assessment. If investors in general are prepared to continue accepting these high multiples in the long term, then the shares will continue to trade at relatively high prices. At a constant multiple, share price growth will move in line with EPS growth. This is true whether the constant P/E ratio is 15 or 34. The only time P/E ratio affects returns is when there is a change in the P/E ratio. Investors chasing yield will look for a reliable dividend payer with a dividend yield above the treasury yield - that's what pushes up P/E multiples to new highs as treasury yields fall. The risks of large capital losses are greatly magnified at high P/E multiples. Those risks could be realized if there's a change in investor sentiment brought on by an increase in interest rates or a general market down turn for any number of reasons. On the other hand, if recessionary effects are greater than expected, the share price could benefit from a flight to safety.

