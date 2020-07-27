We prefer to wait for Q2 figures to get a much better picture about the size of the emerging risks.

But the economic fallout from the pandemic is significantly increasing the uncertainty, even if the first couple of months didn't produce anything alarming.

The company has a great business model that produces growth and significant operational leverage during good times. In that light, the shares are really quite cheap.

In Q1, the pandemic damage for online lease-to-own provider FlexShopper (FPAY) was surprisingly limited, and management was pretty upbeat, but we feel crunch time is coming for shareholders with the Q2 figures and guidance.

The risks are obvious, depending largely on customers with a low or no credit score, given the economic destruction we are witnessing. If the company manages to navigate this uniquely landscape, it can survive anything, one is inclined to say. But, to a considerable extent, this depends on public policy being able to maintain disposable incomes.

FlexShopper is an online lease-to-own provider which has been on an impressive growth path with spectacular revenue growth and steadily improving operational performance. The company is even eking out a GAAP TTM profitability already:

Indeed, the revenue growth has come back spectacularly after the bad 2018, but it's slowing down again, which is not really a surprise, given what's happening in the economy.

The risks

We don't have to remind people of what's going on in the economy and what could still happen, but in case we do this is as good a summary as anything, from Vox:

At the end of the month, the extra $600 per week of unemployment insurance benefits put in place under the CARES Act is set to expire, which could affect some 33 million workers. In the coming weeks and months, eviction moratoriums and mortgage and student loan forbearance programs will wind down. Small businesses continue to struggle to stay afloat, and many of those that got loans have used them up already. State and local governments are still in dire need of financial assistance. These issues aren't ones that only plague the parties that are directly affected; they also have knock-on effects across the economy. Not being able to pay rent isn't just a problem for the tenant - it's also a problem for the landlord. It's an urgent situation, but many people in government aren't treating it that way. We're sleepwalking toward catastrophe.

And, there are multiple centers of risk:

Yes, we are aware of central banks basically bankrolling everything at the moment, and for now, that seems to work. But there are really no guarantees here. The longer the economic malaise continues, the more liquidity problems turn into solvency problems that are a little more difficult to deal with for central banks, and the more structural the damage to the economy becomes.

Another complication is that the pandemic is escalating in significant parts of the US, complicating, or even reversing, the opening up of the economy. On the other hand, there might be a vaccine and or effective treatments fairly soon, and enough countries (and some US states) have shown that it is possible to get a grip on the pandemic.

This is not an article about general macro-risk, but it's a topic that is unavoidable when assessing the risks and opportunities for FlexShopper, whose customers tend to be on the low end of the credit score scale (which is one reason they turn to leasing).

If a substantial amount of these lose their jobs, incomes (let alone house) than this could spell problems for FlexShopper, and it remains to be seen how much grip they have on the situation as they do not gather data in what sector their prospective customers work, and we know some sectors (travel, hospitality, retail, etc.) are really facing the brunt of the crisis.

First off, lease origination growth, which was running at 20.6% in Q1 and is the strongest indicator of future revenue, has slowed down (Q1CC):

However, that growth slowed substantially in the second half of March and throughout April. This is due to a significant drop of consumers purchasing in our retail partner stores, resulting from the shelter-at-home requirements across their geographic footprints.

The company makes money on the lease, not on the product, so any shift in product (as they experienced a surge in demand for laptops, for instance) is not really relevant. There is an interesting slide in the earnings deck:

While it argues "illustrative economics", it is nevertheless interesting that, even with a bad debt assumption of 30%, their origination portfolio is returning 45%. That is, the model can apparently tolerate a high level of delinquencies.

Data from March and April are encouraging, according to management (Q1CC):

Fortunately, we have not seen any deterioration in consumer payment behavior in March or April.

Timely payments were actually up in both March and April (y/y as well as sequentially in April), according to management. We're not entirely convinced of this. A lengthy but necessary quote from the 10-Q shows the mechanics:

Accounts Receivable and Allowance for Doubtful Accounts - FlexShopper seeks to collect amounts owed under its leases from each customer on a weekly or monthly basis by charging their bank accounts or credit cards. Accounts receivable are principally comprised of lease payments currently owed to FlexShopper which are past due, as FlexShopper has been unable to successfully collect in the manner described above. The allowance for doubtful accounts is based upon revenues and historical experience of balances charged off as a percentage of revenues. The accounts receivable balances consisted of the following as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019: March 31,2020 December 31,2019 Accounts receivable $ 20,687,556 $ 18,249,273 Allowance for doubtful accounts (12,227,612) (9,976,941) Accounts receivable, net $ 8,459,944 $ 8,272,332 The allowance is a significant percentage of the balance because FlexShopper does not charge off any customer account until it has exhausted all collection efforts with respect to each account, including attempts to repossess items. In addition, while collections are pursued, the same delinquent customers continue to accrue weekly charges until they are charged off. Accounts receivable balances charged off against the allowance were $5,432,256 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and $5,029,904 for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Three Months Ended March 31,2020 Year Ended December 31,2019 Beginning balance $ 9,976,941 $ 3,754,306 Provision 7,682,927 34,838,046 Accounts written off (5,432,256) (28,615,411) Ending balance $ 12,227,612 $ 9,976,941

So, accounts receivables were growing by 13.3% sequentially, while revenues were growing by 10.2% over the same period, delinquencies are rising a tad faster than revenues.

But, as allowances for doubtful accounts rose by 22.5% over the same period, one could argue that net accounts receivable only rose by 2.2% and portray this as no worsening in payments. But that's only because the company significantly increased allowances for doubtful accounts, so this argument doesn't really impress us all that much.

It isn't actually clear what causes that 22% increase in these allowances for doubtful accounts, that's either due to higher provisions, or lower accounts written off, or a combination of both (they frustratingly give the FY2019 figures as a comparison).

What's clear is the balance of these allowances is growing pretty fast, from $3.7M at the beginning of 2019 to $12.2M at the end of Q1 2020. Not alarming, but still.

While part of it is simply a reflection of company growth, it's only a small part because the growth in the allowances over those five quarters is 230%, far exceeding any revenue growth.

We say it's not alarming because it reflects an increase of net provision (provision - accounts written off), which is useful to have against future write-offs (which, given the deteriorating economic environment are almost certain to increase).

But there are other costs generated by delinquent (non-paying) accounts:

Depreciation of lease merchandize; $16.9M at the end of Q1, up from $13.5M at the end of Q4 2019. (Merchandize of which the lease hasn't been fully paid off remains property of the company).

Impairment reserve; $2.29M at the end of Q1, up from $2.22M at the end of Q4. (Delinquent payors might also not care well for the goods in their possession).

Not an alarming increase either, and in part, simply a reflection of company growth, but depreciation is creeping up a little faster.

Mitigating the risks

What is the company doing to mitigate the risk, and are there circumstances that help:

Tires, a vertical where the company has a strong presence, is considered essential business. These are open, which helps, although they still suffer from reduced traffic, of course.

They have tightened their underwriting criteria algorithms which decide who they allow and who would get refused.

Their B2B segment is somewhat concentrated in the North East. This looked like a disadvantage at the time of the Q1CC, but this is now turning into an advantage as the pandemic is much more under control than in most of the rest of the US.

Reducing customer acquisition cost from $111 (Q1 2019) to $84 (Q4 2019) to $68 (Q1 2020).

Increasing importance of their B2B segment, which has lower delinquency rates.

On the decline in customer acquisition cost, we discussed that in our previous article, it's mainly the result of the increasing importance of their B2B channel, which has basically zero customer acquisition cost, as well as the increasing importance of repeat customers and the checkout payment option in retail shops.

Speaking about these retail shops (Q1CC):

we've seen our retail partners internally stress the importance of using our services to increase sales as primary credit finance companies decline more applicants.

This is a bit of a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it gets FlexShopper more business at basically no additional cost. On the other hand, where other financial institutions tighten their criteria, this move might seem to increase the risk of delinquencies.

Actually, it could just be the exact opposite. If financial institutions tighten their criteria, that means that they shift people who would otherwise have qualified for consumer credit to FlexShopper.

But this assumes the delinquency risk itself is unchanged, which isn't likely to play out, given the notable deterioration in the economy and the job losses.

Finances

In our previous article, we highlighted the operational leverage as one reason we liked the stock:

The operational leverage is produced by the declining customer acquisition cost and the lower delinquency rates of their expanding B2B segment, which we already discussed. Cash flow has improved a lot, but is still barely positive:

And the company had just $5.4M in cash at the end of Q1 and $29M in debt (and $3M in lease obligations).

There is some dilution ahead still, from the earnings deck. That's close to 30M shares fully diluted:

Valuation

In the last 12 months, the company produced $8M in adjusted EBITDA, with an EV of roughly $75M that's 9.3x EV/EBITDA, and 0.83x EV/S. Really, not expensive.

What's more, while analysts expect an EPS loss of $0.21 this year, they see a positive EPS of $0.37 next year. If that plays out, the shares are a steal. There are others who think it is, from FINVIZ:

Not something you see all that often, these insider buys...

Conclusion

Basically, the shares are cheap. The power is coming from revenue growth, which is reinforced by the leverage provided by the rapidly falling customer acquisition cost.

However, the economy has fallen off a cliff. The signs from March and April are no reason for big worries, but the economy could get considerably worse as jobs and incomes were held up by government programs, much of which is about to expire, with the pandemic resurging in significant parts of the US.

Delinquency rates are bound to go up, but by how much is anyone's guess. It's entirely possible the company could cope, but they do not have a great balance sheet.

So, the shares are cheap because of uncertainty. We find the range of possible outcomes a little too uncomfortable to sway one way or another and would prefer to wait for the Q2 figures to get a more developed picture.

