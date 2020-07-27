U.S. fuel retailer Murphy USA (MUSA) reported Q2 earnings last week that strongly exceeded the analyst consensus on diluted EPS despite occurring alongside a steep YoY revenue decline. The company's share price soared in response; while it has closely followed the broader S&P 500 index in 2020, last week's rally has enabled it to outpace the index YTD on its way to an all-time high (see figure). Even more notable than the share price performance in 2020 to date, however, is the fact that the company's earnings have shot higher (it also recorded a large beat in Q1) even as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused demand for gasoline and other refined fuels in the U.S. to collapse.

Murphy USA saw its Q2 revenue fall by 37% YoY to $2.4 billion, missing the consensus by $190 million, as the effects of lockdown orders across its service area caused its same-store sales to fall by 27% over the same period. Even after accounting for the openings of new stores over the last year, the company's total fuel sales declined by almost 300 million gallons compared to Q2 2019. Murphy USA was certainly not immune to the effects of the lockdowns on demand for refined fuels.

That is not to say that all of the lockdowns' effects were negative for the company, however. Its retail outlets were still allowed to operate as essential businesses, unlike restaurants and other food service buildings. Last March, shortly before the first lockdown orders went into effect, I wrote in regard to Murphy USA's Midwestern competitor Casey's General Stores (CASY) that C-store operators could expect to experience increased foot traffic as consumers looked for fast food options at those few businesses that were not required to shut down. Murphy USA very much benefited from that effect in Q2. Not only did its same-store merchandise revenue actually increase by 15% on a YoY basis, but its merchandise unit margin also held up well at 15.4% (compared to 16% in Q2 2019). Merchandise contribution increased by 12% YoY to $118.4 million as a result.

The lockdown orders also caused the prices of gasoline and diesel fuel to collapse, with the effect of widespread demand disruption being compounded by Saudi Arabia's concurrent decision to flood the global market with crude (see figure). Prices remained low in early Q2 and had staged only a modest rebound by June. C-stores' fuel margins expand when refined fuels prices decline as consumers engage in less comparison shopping between competitors. Q2 was no different as Murphy USA experienced a retail fuel margin of $0.317/gallon compared to $0.134/gallon in Q2 2019. The company's retail fuel contribution almost doubled over the period despite the corresponding decline to fuel sales.

Finally, Murphy USA also benefited from the doubling of its income from the sale of Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN] under the U.S. revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] biofuels blending mandate. Murphy USA is a "non-obligated" blender for the purposes of the mandate, meaning that it blends biofuels such as ethanol and biodiesel with its refined fuels prior to retail despite not being required by the mandate to do so. The RINs that it generates via its blending activities are entirely surplus as a result, allowing the company to sell all of them on the market. RIN prices have more than doubled over the last year (see figure) in anticipation of a strong blending target in 2021, further benefiting Murphy USA in the latest quarter.

Source: EcoEngineers (2020).

The company reported Q2 diluted EPS of $5.73 (topping the consensus by $0.58) compared to $1.01 in the prior-year quarter. Its adjusted EBITDA also jumped, increasing from $92.7 million in Q2 2019 to $274.2 million in the latest quarter. Indeed, its most recent quarterly EBITDA result was easily the best in the company's history, surpassing the previous high that was set in Q1 2020 (see figure). Its H1 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $444.9 million already places it in the top four annual EBITDA results in its history. While the energy sector has been especially hard-hit by the effects of the pandemic, Murphy USA has been a notable exception to date.

Rather surprisingly in light of its recent outperformance, the company's share price is not necessarily overvalued on a EV/EBITDA basis. Its consistently strong earnings in 2020 to date have forced analysts to revise their earnings estimates drastically higher in response (see figure), outpacing the company's share price in the process. Murphy USA's FY 2020 EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.4x, while higher than the lows that were set in early Q2, remain below the long-term median value of 7.8x as a result (see second figure). Admittedly, analysts expect its earnings to return to their pre-pandemic levels in 2021, in which case its shares look more overvalued on a FY 2021 EV/EBITDA basis, making it important to see how the company's management uses this year's windfall.

Murphy USA's cash reserve at the end of Q2 of $403.6 million does pale in comparison to its debt load of over $1 billion. However, only $51 million of that debt is current, with most of the remainder not being due until 2027 or later. The company's share buyback program was diminished in 2019 (see figure), and management had already announced a front-loaded share repurchase program in which $134 million remained at the end of Q2. Management indicated in the Q2 earnings call that "share repurchase remains a powerful lever", suggesting that additional buybacks are possible if operating conditions remain strong.

The primary challenge to Murphy USA's ongoing efforts to ensure that the H1 2020 earnings are sustained in the second half of the year is the resurgence of the coronavirus in the U.S. since early June. The company's management provided an upbeat outlook in the Q2 earnings call, stating that the company expects same-store sales volumes to recover to 95% of 2019 levels by the end of 2020 and margins to remain high due to the demand recovery. That assessment increasingly appears overly-optimistic as the first wave of the virus has not only failed to "disappear" during the summer, but instead steadily expanded across the country since most states' lockdown orders were ended in May. This has caused U.S. gasoline demand to decline, both in absolute terms and relative to historical volumes, for the last three consecutive weeks (see figure). Weekly gasoline demand for the latest period was fully 13% lower than the 4-year average for the same period, and further declines are likely to occur as local and state lockdown orders are at least partially reimplemented.

Source: EIA (2020).

There is no denying that Murphy USA has been one of the few U.S. companies to have actually seen its operating environment improve in 2020 to date. Those investors who see its low FY 2020 valuation ratio and recent earnings strength as a reason to initiate long positions should recognize, however, that its outlook does contain a few notable headwinds. The combination of continued weak demand for refined fuels and rebounding refined fuels prices will challenge the company's ability to stage a repeat performance in H2 if the U.S. pandemic continues to worsen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.