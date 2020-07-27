A move to TSMC will be a headwind for Applied Materials, since TSMC's focus on EUV equipment means fewer etch deposition sales from Applied Materials.

The delay at Intel will be a headwind for Applied Materials, which generated 12% of its revenues in F2019 from Intel.

Intel suggested in its earnings call it may use third-party foundries to make 7nm chips following a 6 to 12-month delay in production.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announced Q2 2020 earnings last week, which beat on the top and bottom line. But the stock plummeted afterwards, earning seven downgrades while the stock dropped 13%. Cutting to Hold or equivalent were Deutsche Bank, Roth Capital, and Bank of America. Cutting to Sell or equivalent were Northland, Bernstein, Exane, Barclays, and Raymond James.

This article explores the comments made in the earnings call and their impact on the semiconductor equipment industry, particularly on Applied Materials (AMAT).

Headwinds at Intel

According to Intel CEO Bob Swan:

"The primary driver is the yield of our 7-nanometer process, which based on recent data, is now trending approximately 12 months behind our internal target. We have identified a defect mode in our 7-nanometer process that resulted in yield degradation."

The delay comes on the heels of Intel's 10-nanometer technology fiasco which was delayed nearly because of a production snag.

The delay at 7nm is difficult to access based on CEO Swan's brief comments. Intel's 7nm road map calls for EUV replacing DUV immersion lithography; at this time, we don't know whether Intel's delay was a result of a 10nm to 7nm scaling at the DUV layers, or with the new EUV layers.

It must be remembered that the initial transition from DUV to EUV will only be on certain levels of the chip, not all the 500+ steps used to complete a chip. This is illustrated in Table 1, which shows EUV will replace LE3 only at the Contact and 1x Via layers.

For a better understanding, I refer readers to my June 15, 2020, Seeking Alpha article entitled "ASML: Not Just A Monopoly In EUV Lithography."

Headwind 1 at Applied Materials

The delay in transitioning will have no immediate impact on Applied Materials, even though 12% of AMAT's revenue came from Intel in FY2019. But what it does mean is that Intel is in the process of transitioning to EUV, and that means fewer etch tools sold by AMAT.

In Table 1, SAQP is Self-Aligned Quad Patterning, SADP is Self-Aligned Double Patterning, and LE3 is Triple Lithography-Etch. These are all the steps used in multiple patterning that extends DUV lithography from 10nm to 7nm. But replacing DUV with EUV, LE3 is eliminated. This means fewer etch systems utilized in an EUV 7nm process.

Also, as I discussed in my January 27, 2020, Seeking Alpha article entitled "ASML: My Top Semiconductor Processing Equipment Company Pick," the replacement of DUV immersion by EUV will dramatically reduce deposition and etch steps, as illustrated in Chart 1.

Chart 1

Headwind 2 at Applied Materials

The Intel 7nm process transition delay benefits CPU competitors AMD (AMD) and Foundry makers TSMC (TSM) and Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) at a time when they are making progress at the 5nm node.

Intel's headwinds will be a tailwind for TSMC, since Intel announced in its recent earnings call that it would "use third-party foundries, rather than do everything ourselves." TSM could use the additional customers, since it is already trying to fill the void by U.S. Government's restrictions to stop making chips for China's Huawei. This is one of the reasons why I expect Intel will move to TSMC instead of Samsung.

According to The Information Network's report "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts." Material's revenues generated from TSMC were 22% of total sales in 2019, higher than the 12% from Intel in FY 2019. One would think it is a zero-sum situation since AMAT's revenues lost from Intel will only equal revenues gained at TSMC.

However, taking a deeper dive, I noted in my July 17, 2020, Seeking Alpha article entitled "China: Who Needs TSMC When They Have SMIC?" that "36% of TSMC's revenues came from 7nm processing at Q2 2020". In fact, TSMC expects to see 5nm process technology account for about 8% its total wafer revenue in 2020.

Based on TSMC's recent earnings call, the company's expected capex spend will increase 10.8%, which is up from a -2.1% change previously. The increase in capex spend is expected to be for additional equipment for 7nm production. But these purchases will be based on 7nm and 5nm demand, meaning more EUV equipment and less etch deposition equipment used in multiple patterning processes and replaced by EUV, as was shown in Table 1.

Investor Takeaway

Intel's delay of up to 12 months in getting chips at the 7nm node into production has resulted in a cut in the company's capex spend, which will negatively impact Applied Materials.

In its earnings call, Intel's CEO Bob Swan indicated that the company would employ a third-party foundry to make the chips until production commences, and TSMC is the main foundry able to meet demand, particularly since it is attempting to fill the void in capacity output from the loss of China's Huawei.

While the move to TSMC would appear to be a tailwind for Applied Materials, since 22% of its revenues were generated from the foundry in FY2019, that is not the case. TSMC's focus on EUV equipment to meet 7nm and 5nm customer demand, means fewer etch deposition sales from Applied Materials.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.