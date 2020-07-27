A Significant Market Shift To Value Stocks Is Bound To Happen

Moreover, I'm neutral on big tech names which look to be fully priced right now and suggest to avoid mid-cap and unprofitable tech names which are reaching bubblicious levels.

I believe that based on these factors, there are strong opportunities for investors to buy high-quality value stocks at undervalued prices right now. However, it's important to avoid value traps.

There are multiple vaccine candidates in the pipeline of which at least one is expected to reach the market early 2021. Positive developments could lead to a run to value.

Value stocks have not been this undervalued compared to growth stocks since the dot.com bubble in 2000. Moreover, I'm skeptical about the tech euphoria with record IPO filings.

A major shift into tech/growth stocks occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the Nasdaq being up 18% YTD. I anticipate that this trend will reverse soon.

2020 has been a crazy year. We have experienced an unprecedented money flow into growth/tech stocks, disfavoring value stocks (stocks which are trading below their fundamentals based on their earnings and/or dividends). In fact, the Nasdaq (QQQ) is up ~18% year-to-date compared to a decline of ~-1% for the S&P 500 (SPY) and ~-8% for the Dow (DIA). Over the past three years, the Nasdaq provided an annual return of ~21%, compared to ~9.1% and ~6.3%, respectively, for the S&P 500 and Dow.

For sure, this is partially justified as the COVID-19 crisis intensifies the transition to IT for many companies. However, it's important to not get caught by this extreme euphoria around growth stocks which we witnessed lately. I have read a lot about investors giving up on value stocks and following the mass money flow to tech stocks. These actions, mostly caused by human behavior rather than objective analysis, could lead to poor returns. Running behind the market is not a good strategy for investors to reach strong returns. Anticipating future market movements is.

Objectively, I believe that there are more opportunities in high-quality value stocks right now compared to growth/tech stocks. This article will provide the reasons why I anticipate an inflow in value stocks soon.

(Source: Insider Opportunities research with Tradingview)

Value stocks' valuation compared to growth stocks lowest in 20 years, growth investors getting greedy

The first reason why I anticipate an inflow in value stocks is their historically-cheap relative valuation compared to growth stocks after their recent underperformance in 2020 and the dangerous greediness of growth investors.

As shown below, JPMorgan found that value stocks' relative P/E ratio compared to growth stocks decreased to a z-score of -1 (relative valuation is one standard deviation below the average), which is the lowest since the dot com bubble in 2000.

Compared to the historical valuations, both large-cap value stocks (32.9% more expensive) and growth stocks (58.5% more expensive) look overpriced, which could be caused by TINA - there is no alternative - as interest rates are at 0%. However, value stocks look much cheaper after their YTD return of -16.3% compared to +9.8% for growth.

(Source: Insider Opportunities research, data from JP Morgan Asset Management's Guide to the Markets)

Yes, growth stocks' outperformance is (partially) justified when we look at the disruption of COVID-19, accelerating the transition to IT and putting pressure on the "older economies." For example, Microsoft (MSFT) recently was able to post quarterly revenue growth of 13% compared to 14% growth for FY 2019 and 14% for FY 2018 despite the short-term negative impact on some segments. I believe that most of the big tech names, such as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL), actually deserve their current high multiple because of their high consistency and strong margins. I'm neutral on these stocks based on current elevated valuations.

What concerns me more is the significant increase in euphoria around mid-cap (and some large-cap) tech stocks, similar to the dot.com bubble. Everything related to stay-at-home such as Shopify (SHOP), Zoom Video Communications (ZM), Wayfair (W) and Twilio (TWLO) is getting pumped insanely quickly as if nothing can go wrong with them. I would recommend being cautious with such euphoria movements.

Interestingly, despite currently being in one of the biggest crises in the modern history, the IPO market is on fire right now. Private investors are increasingly taking profits on their investments as demand for tech stocks has not been this high for many years. In fact, the number of IPOs in June (36) and July (38) is similar to the dot.com crisis (monthly average of 40.5 in 1999 and 33.8 in 2020 according to Statista). This could indicate that we are currently in a (mid-cap) tech bubble, a dangerous situation for growth stocks.

(Source: Insider Opportunities research based on data from Nasdaq)

Some successful stock market introductions remind me of the insane euphoria during the dot com bubble with sky-high valuations and rapid stock increases. Examples during July include Jamf Holding (JAMF), Berkeley Lights (BLI), NCINO (NCNO), Lemonade (LMND) and Accolade (ACCD), all unprofitable mid-cap growth stocks with market value/sales valuations ranging between 16 and 66.

(Source: Insider Opportunities research)

In short, these are my current recommendations relating to value and growth stocks:

Value stocks with strong balance sheet and financials: Buy . There are many overlooked high-quality value stocks with historically low valuations.

. There are many overlooked high-quality value stocks with historically low valuations. Highly indebted value stocks: Avoid . They could face a long-term impact of this crisis and some could go bankrupt if this crisis extends to 2021.

. They could face a long-term impact of this crisis and some could go bankrupt if this crisis extends to 2021. FAANG and other highly profitable big tech: Hold. They still have long-term potential but are currently fully priced.

They still have long-term potential but are currently fully priced. Mid-cap and unprofitable tech: Avoid. The similarities are high between these stocks in 2020 and the dot com bubble in 2000.

Vaccine approval is getting closer, which will help beaten-down industries

The main reason for tech stocks being pumped and value stocks being dumped is the stay-at-home trend which has a negative impact on "older economies" (brick-and-mortar, energy...) and positive impact on high tech. However, if a vaccine gets approved to get the COVID-19 crisis under control, beaten-down industries are likely to revive.

So, the question is whether a vaccine is likely do be approved and when it could be approved worldwide. Currently there are four high-potential candidates:

Astrazeneca (AZN) and the University of Oxford are currently developing a vaccine (phase 2) and will make two billion doses on a non-profit basis. The company hopes to have the vaccine available at big scale early 2021.

(AZN) and the University of Oxford are currently developing a vaccine (phase 2) and will make two billion doses on a non-profit basis. The company hopes to have the vaccine available at big scale early 2021. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is targeting a start of a phase 3 for its vaccine in September 2020 and could be available early 2021.

(JNJ) is targeting a start of a phase 3 for its vaccine in September 2020 and could be available early 2021. Moderna (MRNA) is targeting an annual production capacity of 500 million doses of its vaccine candidate and hopes to start its phase 3 trials in July 2020.

(MRNA) is targeting an annual production capacity of 500 million doses of its vaccine candidate and hopes to start its phase 3 trials in July 2020. Pfizer (PFE) expects to manufacture 100 million doses in 2020 and 1.3 billion doses in 2021 of its vaccine which it targets to submit for submission at the FDA as early as October 2020.

Overall, it looks like at least one vaccine could be approved in early 2021 and the US is likely to be the first country to receive manufactured doses. As the stock market is a leading indicator of future news, I believe it's highly likely that value stocks will outperform during H2 of 2020 based on positive expectations of a vaccine and that tech stocks will lose their momentum.

What are the best value stocks to buy?

Previously I have laid out the case on why I believe value stocks will outperform. There are thousands of value stocks to consider, so which are the best ones?

First of all, I want to clarify the definition of value stocks. Overall, they are seen as stocks which are trading below their fundamentals based on a low P/E ratio or high dividend yield. But in my opinion only using these indicators is a very poor investment strategy. At Insider Opportunities, we primarily pick high-quality value stocks (which insiders purchased recently), a strategy which prefers quality above valuation.

Value stock investing is a risky business as it's hard to distinguish promising, undervalued stocks from value traps. As discussed in my recent article, I believe there are four important factors to analyze whether a value stock is a value trap or not:

Don't buy high-debt companies, a maximum leverage ratio of 2.5x could be a good rule of thumb. Look at the long-term operating margins trend: Ideally, you want this to go up steadily over time, indicating that the company has a strong competitive moat. For dividend stocks, focus on the free cash flow payout ratio (dividend/ free cash flow). If this ratio is high, the dividend is likely to be cut. Try to avoid companies who are raising debt to be able to keep paying their dividends. As rule-of-thumb, a ratio of >80% should be avoided. Try to focus on stocks with a high return on invested capital ("ROIC"), which indicates that the management team is able to generate substantial amounts of shareholder value in the long term. A ROIC higher than 10% should be preferred.

Of course, each individual stock varies significantly, but by applying these factors in your research you should be able to avoid value traps at least.

Conclusion

I anticipate that based on historically low valuations and the proximity of a vaccine approval, a significant shift to value stocks will occur over the coming months. The recent euphoria around tech/growth stocks could still intensify in the short term, but I believe that there are much better opportunities in high-quality value stocks which are unjustifiably beaten down to reach strong returns in the mid term.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.