At this point in time, Apple looks expensive relative to its intrinsic value, but it is certainly not a stock to drop out of your portfolio.

Apple's strategy is aligned behind its R&D process. The company is continuing to increase its R&D/sales ratio in order to support future growth.

Apple's future demands that new "blockbuster" hardware products are developed and the Services segment continues to grow in order to reduce the reliance on a mature set of existing products.

Business Overview

Apple (AAPL) is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures, and markets consumer electronic devices, computer software, and online services. The company's main products include smartphones, personal computers, computer tablets, connected wearable devices, and online apps.

The company was first registered in 1977 and was established by two college buddies (Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak) who set out to design and build a revolutionary new personal computer.

Apple, currently, has a market capitalization of $US 1,670 B which makes it the largest listed company in the world.

The company currently has 5 end-market-based reportable operating segments:

Source: Author's compilation from Apple's 2019 10-K filing.

It is noted that the company does not provide a breakdown of the segment profitability.

Apple operates over 500 retail stores throughout the world which exclusively sell their own products. The company also sells products online through its App Store. The company generates 31% of its revenues through its own stores.

Increasingly, Apple's revenues are being generated by software and services and less by hardware. Currently, Services generates 18% of total revenues but these revenues are growing at close to 20% per year whilst its traditional hardware revenues (smartphones, personal computers, and tablets) are barely growing above GDP (depending upon the timing of upgrade cycles of its products).

Apple has predominantly grown its revenues organically and has only spent about $8 B on acquisitions since 2006. This organic growth has been generated by a large investment in Research and Development (R&D). In the most recent year, Apple spent over $16 B on R&D which represents just over 6% of sales. Apple has been consistently increasing this ratio for the last 8 years.

The country/regional splits for Apple's revenues are shown in the following table:

Source: Author's compilation from Apple's 2019 10-K.

The key issue to note on this table are the revenues from China - they represent 17% of total net sales. China is extremely important to Apple. Not only is China an important market for revenues, but it is also an important sourcing market for manufactured product. Although Apple does not disclose what percentage of its product sourcing comes from China, it does disclose that over 13% of its suppliers are based in China (according to Nikkei Asian Review).

The ongoing US/China trade tensions represent a significant risk for Apple.

Segment Overview

Let us review each of Apple's markets:

Smartphone Market

The smartphone market is approaching maturity and growth has essentially stalled. This is demonstrated in the following chart:

Source: Author's compilation using data from Statista.

It is my understanding that sales are being driven by the timing of device functionality upgrades and the inbuilt obsolescence within the devices.

International Data Corporation (IDC) estimates that there are over 236 branded smartphones on the market. In their latest estimates of worldwide smartphone shipments, IDC claimed that shipments were down by over 11% compared to the previous year:

I suspect that the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the relative comparisons to the prior year thus making it difficult to draw any long-term conclusions about consumer demand.

For me, the most interesting information from this chart is Apple's market share which is around 13%. This means that Apple is the #3 player in the global smartphone market behind Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Huawei.

The following chart shows Apple's historical reported revenues for iPhones:

Source: Author's compilation using data from Apple 10-Ks.

Apple's iPhone revenues appear to closely match the experience of the sector which indicates that their market share has been reasonably steady for some time. At the end of 2017, Apple stopped reporting the number of units sold (it was 216.8 M units in 2017).

Although unit numbers may be flat to declining, Apple has been raising prices with the release of each new model as shown by the following chart:

To some degree, this has provided a cushion to the lower unit volumes. It is noted that Apple does not provide any margin information at the individual product level which would be helpful in confirming this conclusion.

Personal Computer Market - Apple Mac

The Mac was Apple's original product and it is the oldest segment within its product portfolio.

The personal computer market is mature and global sales have been declining now for some years - as shown in the following chart:

The data in this chart includes desk-based PCs, notebook PCs, and premium ultramobiles only.

IDC estimates that Apple has a market share of around 7-8% in this segment.

Looking at Apple's historical revenues for the Apple Mac division:

Source: Author's compilation using data from Apple's 10-K.

Once again, since 2017, Apple has no longer reported the number of units shipped. In 2017, it shipped 19.25 M units. The data seems to indicate that volumes probably have not changed significantly since then.

Apple seems to have done quite a good job of holding revenues in a declining market. Interestingly, Apple has recently announced that it will commence designing its own chipsets for the Mac and move away from its long-standing relationship with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). No doubt, this is in response to competitive pressures as Apple seeks to enhance its product capabilities.

Tablet PC Market - Apple iPad

The global Tablet PC market (defined as a portable PC that is a hybrid between a personal digital assistant and a notebook computer) is also mature and in decline. This is shown in the following chart of historical global shipments:

Source: ejectejecteject.com

It was estimated by IDC that this segment declined a further 5% in 2019 but it is a segment dominated by Apple and they have managed to further increase their market share which is now estimated to be around 38%. This is shown in the following table:

Looking at Apple's historical iPad revenues:

Source: Author's compilation using data from Apple's 10-K.

Once again, Apple stopped providing any unit shipment information after 2017. They shipped just under 44 M units in 2017.

Services

Apple's Services segment comprises several revenue streams including the App Store, Apple Music, iCloud, Apple Arcade, Apple Pay, Apple Care, etc. and third-party licensing royalties.

The Services segment is extremely attractive because of its "sticky" annuity style revenues (subscriptions) and their correspondingly high gross margins (Apple provides a gross margin split between hardware and services). In 2019, gross margins for the Services segment were 63.7% versus 32.2% for hardware (Apple 2019 10-K).

The following chart shows Apple's historical Services revenues and recent growth rate:

Source: Author's compilation using data from Apple's 10-K.

It is noted that Services now represent Apple's second-largest source of revenues and, not surprisingly, given the size of the revenues, growth has started to moderate but it still remains quite high (16% in 2019).

Apple has reported that at the end of April 2020, they had 515 M paid subscribers across their Services' platform (up by 125 M over the previous year) and they expect to achieve 600 M subscribers before the end of calendar 2020.

Wearables, Home, & Accessories

Apple started reporting sales revenues for this grouping in 2019. The group is a catchall comprising Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod, and Beats.

IDC estimates that Apple is the segment's market leader with a market share of 29%. IDC believes that the segment units will grow by 22% per year for the next 5 years.

IDC provided the following table for the various current Wearable market sizes and estimates for shipments in 2023:

Although Apple only started reporting this segment in 2019, it has also provided a further 2 years of history:

Source: Author's compilation using data from Apple's 10-K.

Apple's Strategy

Apple publishes little information regarding its strategy. Most of Apple's non-operating public statements relate to Apple's core values. To develop a valuation for Apple, I need to develop a guiding strategy that can be used to forecast future operating cash flows.

My go-to strategy guy is Dr. Michael E Porter (Harvard University). In coping with competitive forces, Porter claims that companies can use one of three generic strategic approaches:

Cost leadership

Differentiation

Focus

I believe that Apple is using a Differentiation strategy where its goal is to be the product leader in whatever category it decides to compete. The key to Apple's strategy is its Research and Development (R&D) process.

Apple is investing heavily in R&D as shown in the following chart:

Source: Author's compilation using data from Apple's 10-K.

Apple is ramping up its investment in R&D (note that this chart is based on Apple's expensed R&D and does not include any capitalized amounts). The ratio of R&D to Sales is increasing year on year.

The success of Apple's R&D process is reflected in the following chart which shows the breakdown of revenues by product over time:

Source: Author's compilation using Apple's 10-K filings.

The chart shows that Apple has done a great job of developing new products to replace aging and mature products thus maintaining the company's aggregate revenues.

In my valuation scenario for Apple, I assume that at some time in the next couple of years, Apple will release another new product which will generate $25 B of revenues at maturity. I have no idea what this product will be, but I am reasonably confident that Apple will achieve this based on history.

Apple's Historical Financial Performance

The following chart shows Apple's historical revenues and adjusted operating margin:

Source: Author's compilation using Apple's 10-K filings.

Note that I have made 2 adjustments to Apple's reported financial statements:

R&D has been eliminated from reported Operating expenses (this should really be treated as a capital investment) and I have replaced it with a R&D Amortization charge. I have assumed that any R&D has a 3-year life.

Operating lease expenses have been eliminated and broken down into the components of debt financing and operating lease depreciation (this now happens automatically because of changes to the Accounting Standards).

The chart indicates that revenue growth has been slowing for the last few years and that margins have been declining for the last 4 years.

Although revenues have been flat over the last 2 years, there is quite a lot of change taking place in the product mix.

Apple's Moat

My moat assessment for Apple is shown in the following table:

Source: Author's compilation

I think that Apple has a strong moat based on its brand, its proprietary operating software/operating system and the inter-connectedness between its devices which makes it difficult for customers to easily switch to other operating systems.

The great strength of Apple's moat is demonstrated by its return on invested capital:

Source: Author's compilation.

Apple's Return on Invested Capital ((ROIC)) is unbelievably good (the best that I have ever seen). However, some care should be taken in interpreting this ratio.

Since 2007, Apple has reinvested 18% of its operational cash flows back into its operations to generate revenue growth (a surprisingly low amount but remember that a further $82 B has been invested through the expensed R&D). This is shown in the following table:

Source: Author's compilation using Apple's 10-K filings.

Apple has then used its excess cash flows to buy marketable securities ($163 B), buy-back shares ($305 B), and to pay dividends to shareholders ($88 B).

This can be seen from the entire cash flow summary:

Source: Author's compilation using Apple's 10-K filings.

Apple has used its excess free cash flow to capital to shrink the capital component of its balance sheet. As a result, the numerator of the ROIC ratio has expanded whilst the denominator has shrunk. This has caused the ratio to explode to levels not normally seen.

The important issue to be considered by investors is - what is Apple's return on future investments. History would suggest that it is unlikely that Apple's historical ROIC can be maintained into the future.

Fundamentals Of Valuation

My approach to valuation is based on projecting a company's future cash flows and discounting them back to the present using a discount rate which is reflective of the risks or uncertainties associated with those cash flows.

The process is summarized by this diagram courtesy of Professor Aswath Damodaran:

Source: Dr. Aswath Damodaran (NYU Stern).

My Investment Thesis For Apple

Now, keep in mind that this is my scenario for Apple. It is based on my best estimates of the future. I acknowledge that there will be many individuals who are better placed than me to forecast Apple's future:

Although Apple has reported its second quarter results, it is not clear what impact COVID-19 will have on the full-year 2020 results. I have chosen to ignore any short-term impacts on revenues and operating profits as I do not think they will be material to the valuation. Many of Apple's key markets are approaching or have reached maturity.

I expect that the revenue CAGR for the next 5 years for the following markets will be:

Smartphones 2%

Mobile Personal Computers 0%

Personal Computers 1%.

Apple will continue to develop its Services' product range, and therefore, I expect that revenues will grow at 12.5% CAGR for the next 5 years before slowly declining to maturity.

The Wearables segment will also continue to expand with revenues growing at 15% CAGR for the next 5 years before declining to maturity.

According to IBIS World, the Consumer Electronics market is about $US1,400 B in size. The market is mature and growing at around 2% per year. Apple has a market share of approximately 13%. I expect that Apple will develop another "blockbuster" consumer electronics product that will generate $US25 B of revenues per year at maturity sometime in the next few years. This will increase Apple's share of the market to around 15% which is easily achievable without causing too much disruption.

Apple's total hardware gross margins will continue to decline from 32.2% to the sector's median of 24.7% over the next 10 years.

Apple's software/services gross margins will slowly decline from 63.7% to the sector's median of 62.6%.

I have made no significant margin adjustments for any supply chain disruptions which might be caused by any deteriorating US/China relationships.

Apple's rate of R&D spend will continue to increase in proportion to revenues because of the link to strategy. I have not factored in any major acquisitions.

Apple has a current effective tax rate of 15.9%. I suspect that this relatively low level will become politically unsustainable, so I project that over the next 10 years, the tax rate will move to the current US marginal tax rate of 21%.

Key Inputs Into Apple's Valuation

The assumptions are then summarised into the following inputs into the valuation model:

Revenues will grow by 6.5% ± 1.5% for the next 5 years before slowly declining to a terminal growth rate of 0.6%.

Apple's gross margin will decline from the current 37.8% to a perpetual gross margin of 34.5% (essentially an amalgam of the median of its 2 sector margins based on my projected product mix). As a result of the projected gross margin - the adjusted operating margins will decline from 26.2% to 23.5% ± 1.5% into perpetuity.

Reinvestment to date has yielded a sales/net capital ratio of 8.4 which is above the 75th percentile of the sector (this is a quirk of the amount of cash on the balance sheet and the amount of share buybacks). I expect that the capital efficiency will move towards the sector median at 2.0 ± 0.5.

Perpetual ROIC will be 12% ± 1% (reflecting the strength of the moat) which is above the sector median.

Current cost of capital is 6.9% (this is high compared to the median US market due to Apple's mix of customer country risks). This will decline over time to 6.3% ± 0.25% which is about the 75th percentile of all US-listed companies. This reflects some of the risks associated with the China market (both supply chain and end customer).

Discounted Cash Flow Methodology

The DCF is relatively straight-forward. A free cash flow to the firm approach is used with a 3-stage model (high growth, declining growth, and maturity). The model only seeks to value the cash flows of the operating assets. The valuation has been performed in $USD.

The output from my DCF model is:

Source: Author's model.

I also developed a Monte Carlo simulation for the valuation based on the range of inputs for the valuation. The output of the simulation was developed after 100,000 iterations.

The Monte Carlo simulation can be used to help us to understand the major value drivers in the valuation. It turns out that the key value driver for Apple (based on my scenario) is the revenue growth estimate. This variable has the highest effect on the valuation and is the greatest source of risk in the valuation.

Source: Author's model.

The simulation indicates that the valuation for Apple's equity per share is between $235 and $314 per share with an expected value around $272.

Recent Share Price Action

Source: Yahoo Finance

Since 2017, Apple has been a wonderful stock for investors, but it has also provided periodic opportunities for existing investors to buy more stock cheaply or for new investors to join in at reasonable prices.

Historical Returns

Source: Morningstar

The data from Morningstar shows that Apple has been a great investment for more than 10 years. The stock has performed in line with its sector, but it has massively exceeded the market's return.

Key Risks Facing Apple

I think that there are some medium-to-long-term risks for Apple investors to think about:

China/US relationships - China is extremely important for Apple on both sides of its profit and loss statement. It is both an important source of revenues but equally it is an important source of product supply. Apple is potentially a major loser if the relationship between the two countries deteriorates into a major trade war (or worse). In 2018, Apple committed to invest over $30 B in capital expenditures in the US over the next 5 years. If these investments are made to assist its US manufacturing capability, then it will be cash well spent to reduce its dependence on Chinese sourcing.

R&D success - as previously shown, many products in Apple's portfolio are in the mature part of their life cycle. It is imperative that Apple's R&D continues to generate successful new products which will generate substantial new sales revenues.

Continued growth and contribution from Services portfolio - the Services portfolio (combined with its high profit contribution) is especially important to Apple's sustain profit growth. Apple needs to protect and grow this component of its franchise.

Conclusion

I think that Apple is expensive based on today's prices.

Do I think that Apple is a good long-term investment?

For each company I value, I also assess what role this company could potentially play in my portfolio. The cornerstone of my portfolio is what I term "Tier-1" companies. These are the companies that I hold for the long term and where I invest the majority of my cash.

My high-level criteria for a company to qualify as a Tier-1 long-term investment are:

A reasonably strong moat.

Pricing power.

Sector tailwinds.

High returns on invested capital.

Stable cash flows with relatively low reinvestment needs.

High interest coverage ratio.

Apple ticks all these boxes. Apple is an excellent company and, at the right price, deserves a place in any good portfolio. It is most definitely a Tier-1 company.

What should current holders of Apple be doing?

Let me acknowledge that I am a shareholder of Apple and I have held shares for several years. I managed to buy my shares pre-split (the stock split 7:1 in June 2014), so I have enjoyed spectacular gains on my holdings.

Due to my valuation of Apple, I have decided to cap my portfolio exposure to the stock. What does this mean? I have started to take some profits by trimming my holding. Each time the stock rises by 10%, I have sold 10% of my holding. I cannot forecast how long the stock price will exceed my valuation, but nevertheless, I believe that over time, the price and the valuation will coalesce.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.