Back in late 2019, we published a bullish article on Big Lots (BIG) with a price target of $45 per share. Shares in BIG were trading at $23 by the time we published that first article. The market was also assigning BIG a P/E multiple of just 7x, showing very depressed valuation levels.

Our bullishness really came from our belief that BIG had to show margin improvement if they wanted the market to re-rate them at a higher "normalized" earnings multiple of 10x. We thought the company was taking the right steps to re-ignite sales growth coupled with cost reduction initiatives. The successful combination of both measures would give way for operating margins to increase to 5%, a step up from where margins were at the time, but still below their historical levels. In the end, we believed BIG could sustain a normalized earnings power of $4.56, which at a 10x multiple, gave us our intrinsic value of $45 per share.

The ride hasn't been pretty. After we published our article, shares in BIG traded slightly higher, and then suddenly a global pandemic was declared. As with the whole market, shares plummeted to almost $10 a share. However, COVID-19 boosted BIG's first-quarter results and the market rewarded the company by sending shares higher. From a low of $10, shares rebounded spectacularly and are now trading at $42 per share.

Although the company, from a valuation perspective, still looks cheap, we believe it would be a good strategy to start taking profits now but leaving some on the table. We believe BIG's second half is going to decelerate on a sequential basis, as more businesses begin to open and unemployment benefits as part of the stimulus plan end. We also believe BIG's product mix would not do well in a prolonged recession, hurting margins along the way.

Higher stock prices had nothing to with our original thesis

To be honest, the catalyst for higher share prices had nothing to do with our belief that margin expansion could result in a multiple re-rating. Shares are higher today because of two very unexpected (at least to us) events that changed how the market views BIG. The first event was the sale/leaseback transaction of their distribution centers, which unlocked a lot of cash, and the second event was the benefits of COVID-19 on the business, which saw an increase in demand as consumers were stocking up on essential items as fear reigned in.

BIG's Sale/Leaseback transaction was the first catalyst to higher share prices

Back in early March, two activist investors (Macellum Advisors and Ancora Advisors; collectively the Investor Group) reported an 11% ownership in BIG's shares with plans of changing the board of directors by nominating 9 independent candidates. As part of unlocking value, was the belief from the Investor Group that BIG had more than $1B in suppressed real estate assets. Unlocking the value of the real estate and using that cash to pay down debt and repurchase shares, was the catalyst for BIG to achieve a fair market value of $60 per share, as detailed in the Investor Group letter to shareholders.

Surprisingly, a few weeks later, BIG announces a $725M sale/leaseback agreement with Oak Street Real Estate Capital relating to their distribution centers in Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Alabama. The transaction was completed in June with expected net proceeds of $550M after expenses and taxes. Prior to closing the transaction, the company used $120M to repay all outstanding debt in its credit facility.

Management has also appointed two new independent directors as part of an agreement with the Investor Group.

Then COVID-19 came… benefiting BIG

BIG ended its fiscal 2019 on stable footing with comp sales increasing by 0.3% and revenues increasing by 1.6% compared to its prior year period. That said, margins were depressed as the company had to rely on incremental promotions. Management also stated in its first-quarter call that they saw a slow start to their quarter:

Beyond this impact, the first quarter is off to a slow start and is further impacted by upfront investments and growth initiatives that will primarily benefit us in the second quarter and beyond. - Q4 2019 call Our quarter got off to a slow start in February driven in part by a pull forward of sales from heavy promotional activity in January. In addition, unexpected choppiness and income tax refunds adversely impacted furniture sales, especially over Presidents' Day weekend. - Q1 2020 call

Then by mid-March COVID-19 accelerated sales, as consumers began stocking up on essentials. Strength in their quarter also benefited from stimulus checks:

The cancellation of Friends and Family and closing on Easter contributed to a slow start in April. However, the lost business was quickly overcome as stimulus checks were received and many customers focused on spending in categories such as furniture and seasonal to make their stay-at-home experience more pleasant. Many of these products carry higher margins. So, this mix shift helped to partially offset the heavy volume and lower margin food and consumables categories. - Q1 2020 call

BIG saw comparable sales in Q1 increase by 10.3%, with its consumables category up 27%. Sales for their first quarter increased 11% compared to their prior-year period.

Closing thoughts and why we remain cautious about BIG's second-half performance

While the company is set to report stellar second-quarter results (MAY-JUL), we believe it would be naive to assume sales performance to stay at those levels for longer.

We believe BIG is going to see moderated growth in the coming quarters as the retail environment normalizes. Management even stated that sales could not be expected to remain at high levels, as conditions start to "normalize":

For the second quarter-to-date, comparable sales are running up strongly, reflecting a continuation of the acceleration of business that began in mid-April. We expect these trends will moderate over the balance of the quarter due to a number of factors, including competitors and other retailers reopening, the planned cancellation of the July Friends and Family event, potential inventory constraints in certain categories and the abatement of stimulus-driven demand. - Q1 2020 call

There are also the unknown risks of high unemployment levels continuing, which could put BIG in an uncomfortable situation. Before the pandemic happened, the company was changing its strategy by stocking their stores with more furniture and soft home items. At the time, management believed it would give them a product differentiation advantage, as many discount retailers didn't offer that kind of product selection. With furniture and soft home goods approximately accounting for 44.8% of sales a prolonged recession could have a big impact on BIG, as both segments are more discretionary expenditures.

At this point, we believe investors should consider taking some profits off the table while keeping a speculative position in the company. There might be another catalyst in the way, as the Investor Group still believes there are real estate assets that the company can unlock:

The Investor Group further believes that there remains roughly $427 million (approx. $11 per share) more in real estate value that can also be monetized, which the Company has not disclosed to shareholders. - Press release

This is why we believe leaving a speculative position can be a good strategy. That said, we are neutral on BIG for now. A poor third-quarter outlook could deflate the strong momentum behind the stock. Protecting some profits in a volatile environment is not a bad idea.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.