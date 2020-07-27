4 Beaten Down Stocks That Should Do Well As The Coronavirus Fades

I discuss 4 beaten down stocks that will inevitably do well over the long term, and are well catalyzed if the superspreader models prove to be right.

Now may be the time to rotate into stocks which are fundamentally sound, but which trade at massive discounts because of the pandemic.

The current view among many epidemiologists is that superspreaders are important to the spread of Covid-19. A superspreader is someone who is much more likely to become infected, and once infected is much more likely to spread the disease. Superspreaders are people who either won't or can't follow guidelines, such as maintaining social distancing and wearing masks (among other things), that have been shown to reduce the rate of infection. There are many academic papers discussing superspreader models of Covid-19 (e.g. Rose et al., Gomes et al., Lewis, Britton et al.).

Superspreader Models

The models differ in details, but they all take into account the fact that the human population is not homogenous, and instead that a relatively small number of people are the cause of most of the spread of Covid-19. The models all make the same fundamental claim: the percentage of the population that would need to become infected in order to reach the herd immunity threshold - the "HIT" - is much lower than the 60% level commonly predicted by homogeneous models which do not include superspreading. The reason for this is that only the superspreaders need to develop immunity in order for the population as a whole to reach herd immunity. Real world data show that roughly 80% of new infections are spread by fewer than 20% of the infected population, a clear indication that superspreading must be accounted for. When matching to this real world observation, the previously mentioned Rose et al. model suggests HIT is achieved at 18%. Using different assumptions, estimates from the papers listed above range from below 10% to as high as 43%, but are in all cases much lower than 60%.

Since superspreaders are basically people who won't or can't follow the guidelines that would stop the spread, geographies where a significant portion of the population does not comply with the rules will see cases, hospitalizations, and ultimately deaths, grow until something like 18% of the population (the actual percentage depends on factors like the level of mitigations, the population density, the weather, and so on) is infected. At that point, they will pass through the herd immunity threshold, and the curves "roll over", which is to say the slope of new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths first flatten, and then rapidly decline. There continue to be new infections, as cases typically overshoot the HIT. Here's a chart depicting the basic idea:

Herd Immunity in Arizona?

I use Google mobility data as a proxy for how much Arizona has been locked down, and compare to what is probably the most reliable Covid data, hospitalizations, form the Covid Tracking Project. I prefer hospitalization to case data because the latter are trickier to analyze in my view, since they have various data artifacts, not the least of which is the ever growing number of tests performed.

Arizona hospitalization data is available from early April, but was low before then, so there was no hospitalization peak until the current peak. Google mobility shows the state locked down by more than 40% at the trough. Since then some degree of reopening has occurred - not a whole lot though - and then some re-closing too, but even less. And throughout the lockdown the hospitalization data ramped up, slower at first, then faster, until for some reason it just rolled over. Broad measures of social distancing probably don't explain what happened with hospitalizations.

In the graph above hospitalizations are normalized to 100 on July 17 for display purposes. Google mobility data is set to 100 being "normal".

Hospitalizations rose straight through the teeth of the heaviest lockdown, rising by about 50% while the state was still mostly closed. It then tripled as the state reopened, following a steeper slope. The increase in the slope may be due in part to reopening, though other factors, such as the rising temperature, may have also played a role. But then the hospitalization curve just rolled over, despite the state being considerably more open than it was at the height of the lockdown. This is precisely what you would expect if the superspreader models are correct, since the state would have hit herd immunity around the time of the rollover.

Arizona serology tests, which can be found here - click on "Laboratory Testing" - show the state at 14.2% positive as of July 19, up from 3.5% in early May and in line with where superspreader models predict HIT to begin. Arizona has good seroprevalence data, but unfortunately the same cannot typically be said about other states. However, we do know that Florida was at 12.2% as of July 23 and the New York metro area was at 23% as of May 12.

It's likely that the rollover was helped by Arizona's decision to once again close bars, gyms, and theaters, on June 30, because mitigations such as these would reasonably be expected to lower the HIT threshold. However, bars, gyms, theaters, and much more, were also all closed during the heavy lockdown period when the virus was still spreading rapidly. Closing them once again can't explain the rollover by itself.

New York, Florida, California, and Texas

It turns out that every U.S. state that did poorly during the winter is doing well now, with one exception (see below), and many states that did well over the winter are experiencing outbreaks. The reason for this may be that in all of the "harsh winter" states ran up the count to the point where they reached herd immunity, or at least came close enough to it that with reasonable mitigations a new large outbreak is not likely. But states that weren't badly hit over the winter look a lot like Arizona does now, where cases continued through the lockdown, ramped way up after reopening, and then hit a peak right around the point that the superspreader models predict they are close to herd immunity. Here are current hospitalizations for New York, Florida, California, Arizona, and Texas:

Hospitalization data in Florida was not available until recently. The states in the graph above include the 4 largest in the U.S., and are home to more than one third of the total population.

The curves for the harsh winter states look similar to that of New York, while the southern and western states all resemble California, Florida, Arizona, and Texas. The former all sharply peak in the winter and then run down to a low level. The latter experience a slow burn throughout the lockdown, then ramp up during reopening, and then flatten or roll over.

4 Curves Tell the Story

It turns out that every state in the U.S. fits into one of 4 basic categories:

Cold winter states: hard hit in winter but few hospitalizations now Mild winter states: not hit hard in the winter, rising sharply through the summer and rolling over now States that were never hit hard Louisiana

In the graph below, I define "hard hit" as a peak of at least 200 hospitalizations per million. This is an arbitrary cut: Colorado and Virginia each peaked in the 190's and are in the "never hard hit", category, while Pennsylvania and Tennessee are in the low 200's and are both included as hard hit. But in most cases it's not close.

With one exception, there are no states that had a big outbreak in the winter that are also having one now. That's consistent with herd immunity.

But then there's Louisiana, the only state with two large peaks, 450 in the winter and 350 now. Despite getting a lot of infection over the winter, LA did not reach HIT, let alone overshoot it. It is true that LA is the least healthy state in the union according to CNN, and maybe they have more hospitalizations per infection as a result. It's also true that 450 is not an exceptionally high peak, with both New York and New Jersey exceeding 900.

Regardless, Louisiana is the only state the does not fit into one of the 3 patterns. The never hit hard states include all of the states with very low population densities, e.g. Alaska and the Dakotas etc., but also includes some that are more dense, such as Ohio and Virginia.

The harsh winter states that were hard hit are: CT, DE, MA, NJ, NY, IL, IN, MD, MI, PA, and RI. The mild winter states that were hit hard in the summer are: AZ, CA, FL, GA, MS, NV, TN, and TX.

Timing the Recovery

Some stocks are going to do VERY well as the virus recedes, so understanding the timing on this is useful. If the superspreader models are right, then at this point the U.S. as a whole is approaching herd immunity, with the actual date probably some time in early August. Herd immunity happens right at the peak as things are rolling over. Once past the HIT, the virus rapidly recedes, as we have seen already in all of the harsh winter states.

While herd immunity is enough all by itself to drive the curve downward, it's my view that we may also get some help from the weather. The herd immunity threshold is a function of variables such as population density, weather, and mitigations. Population density doesn't change much, but weather and mitigations do. I don't have a good sense of how well people will follow guidelines going forward if I had to guess, I would say maybe about the same as we have been doing so far - but we may see a big improvement in the rate of rollover as the weather becomes mild. Hot weather drives people indoors, and they close their windows and turn on the air conditioning. This may to lead to more transmission of Covid due to spread by aerosol.

But as we enter early Fall, the weather will become mild nationwide, and people will open their windows, which may drive down the spread. As an aside, it's my view that this mechanism may explain why the U.S. is one of the few countries experiencing a large summer outbreak, as air conditioning is more prevalent here than in most of the world. Regardless, aerosol spread may be important, and if it is, then the HIT rollover will be aided by weather in the early Fall.

Thus, we should see hospitalizations peak in early August, then rollover hard into September, and by October and November we may be at much lower levels of hospitalizations, perhaps down 80% or so. Reported deaths will follow this curve with a roughly 3 week lag.

Therapeutics and Vaccines

I don't have a whole lot of insight into the timing on the therapies except that they are coming fast, including monoclonal antibody therapies starting to come online in the early Fall. Those are expected to be anywhere from helpful to a cure, but we may be dose limited in the early days, and unable to treat everyone. There's a chance that Covid deaths could go almost to zero by October or November, if the monoclonal therapies are extremely effective, and if hospitalizations have declined sufficiently by then that we have enough doses to treat all patients in danger of dying.

A vaccine is thought to be widely available in the early part of 2021 at the earliest and may be available in limited doses for specific populations in the early Fall; you might imagine care workers and the vulnerable population might start to get dosed as early as October. Since they would need a booster shot it might mean immunity for that population by the end of November, and it would begin to show up in reduced deaths around that time. Based on this timeline, I don't expect that a vaccine will play a large role in reducing deaths in 2020.

4 Stocks for the Recovery

We may see a very substantial recovery from the pandemic coming up over the next few months, so it might be a good time to hold stocks that will benefit from a recovery. The best of these are at very low prices, to be sure. But they also have strong earnings even now, in the middle of the downturn. And while they are not facing an existential threat even if we don't have a recovery on the timeline I've outlined, they are positioned to benefit from it enormously if we do. Four stocks that meet these criteria are VTOL, NXST, LILAK, and FRG.

VTOL

2021 target price: $60

VTOL is my favorite stock right now. The company is the largest worldwide owner and operator of helicopters that service offshore oil platforms, and they provide search and rescue services. The latter business, where they have a long term contract with the U.K. government, is very profitable, but even on the oil and gas side they generate substantial cash. The company had guided in January to $140 million of FCF, which would then ramp up by $50 million by 2024. The pandemic forced them to lower near term guidance by $40 million in June, by which time the stock price had already fallen by ~50%.

With a market cap of about $500 million, this is still an impressive 20% fully taxed FCF yield in the middle of a pandemic. The company is moderately levered, with about $450 million of net debt compared to the reduced $200 million of EBITDA, has enough cash on the balance sheet to meet all debt maturities until December of 2023, and has no troubling covenants.

Superbly managed and in a position to acquire competitors at distressed prices, with strong FCF even at a cyclical low, the stock is a bargain at only 5x trough FCF. As Covid recedes, and the market considers what to buy as that happens, VTOL will rerate to a more reasonable multiple.

NXST

2021 target price: $200

I like a lot of broadcasters, but Nexstar is my favorite. Run by the legendary Perry Sook, NXST has grown FCF per share from $1 a share ten years ago to initial 2020 guidance of $25 a share. Like many companies, NXST was forced to withdraw guidance after Covid struck, and advertising revenues have gone down 30%-40%. However, during the Q1 EPS management explained that they had developed a base case scenario and a worst case scenario for the business during the pandemic, and they were emphatic that the company would remain FCF positive each and every quarter even in the worst case scenario. We are clearly not experiencing the worst case, as the country has reopened meaningfully, and if the superspreader models are correct it will only get better from here.

I look for strong FCF the rest of the year, returning to the pre-pandemic run rate at some point in 2021, or a year later at the most. At a stock price of $85, and a return to $25 a share of FCF by 2022 at the latest, NXST will rerate to a higher multiple as soon as it's clear the virus is receding.

LILAK

2021 target price: $35.

Liberty Latin America is a cable and mobile phone company servicing Chile, Puerto Rico, Panama, and the Caribbean. Since they provide an essential service, one might think LILAK's business would be safe even during a pandemic, but there's a catch. Because they operate in the Caribbean, and because the economies there are so dependent on tourism - 50% of GDP in some cases - many of their customers are out of work. No one wants to cancel their phone or internet service, but if customers are out of work, they can't pay if they don't have the money. LILAK does not want to lose customers and is carrying those that can't pay with a reduced services offering. The company hopes to build goodwill with this gesture, and benefit once tourism resumes and their customers go back to work, but in the meantime revenue may be down 10%. The market recognized this problem and the stock is down more than 50%.

Like many companies, LILAK was forced to withdraw guidance during their Q1 earnings call. However, they did guide to being FCF positive throughout the rest of 2020, and they pointed out that they have no meaningful covenants, and no debt due until 2026. With positive FCF and no debt issues, the company will not be badly hurt by the pandemic, and once the virus recedes and tourism to the Caribbean resumes, the business will be back on track, and so will the stock.

FRG

2021 target price: $45

Franchise Group is a retailer that owns American Freight, Buddy's Home Furnishings, The Vitamin Shoppe, and Liberty Tax. The company provided initial 2020 EPS guidance of $2.35 to $2.55 per share, but like most retailers they were obliged to change their initial estimate. Unlike most retailers, FRG raised guidance, to at least $2.60 a share, in their Q1 earnings release. Management had previously said the business would be recession resistant, and here was the proof.

From here the company is in a position to acquire distressed assets, including this initial foray. Management has also been clear they expect to grow EBITDA next year, and that there's substantial potential to sell franchises once the pandemic recedes. They company owns almost all the stores at the recently acquired Vitamin Shoppe and American Freight, but as the name suggests, the plan is to sell these to new franchisees. This will allow them to meaningfully delever, and place a great deal of the risk into the hands of third party owners, while the company itself receives a steady income.

Their plans were delayed by the pandemic, but as things return to normal they will execute on their business model. That means growing EBITDA, increasing the $1 a share dividend, buying assets at distressed prices, and reducing risk through franchising. Despite the stellar performance so far in 2020, the stock trades at a PE with an 8 handle, but as the pandemic recedes and they execute against their plan, the market will place a much higher multiple on the stock.

Conclusion

Superspreader models have definite predictions about the course of the Covid pandemic from here. If they are right, then the current rollover in cases and hospitalizations is due in large part to the fact the U.S. has already reached the herd immunity threshold. This means we will see new cases and hospitalizations decline sharply from here, with reported deaths lagging by about 3 weeks. If that happens, then even without a vaccine the market is likely to rotate out of some of the darlings of the pandemic and into the darlings of the recovery.

I suggest 4 candidates to consider, VTOL, NXST, LILAK, and FRG. In each case, the underlying businesses are strong, generate substantial FCF, and don't have any debt related problems. The strong earnings and low share prices mean these stocks are going to do well regardless, but the pandemic moving into the rear view mirror will be a powerful catalyst that should drive near term performance.

