Because of how the balance sheet has been leveraged, earnings growth needs to take place sooner rather than later.

Back at the end of January, we penned a piece on Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) where we discussed if the dividend was viable in its present form. Despite announcing Q1 quarterly earnings of -$1.38 back in April, management decided to declare $0.56 per share for its quarterly dividend, which was the same as the previous quarter.

Although shares of Ryder have not taken out their 2020 highs thus far, they still have tacked on close to $20 a share or 87% since they bottomed back on the 3rd of April. On the 29th of this month, management is expected to announce its quarterly set of numbers where -$1.31 is the consensus bottom-line number. Then for the following final two quarters of this fiscal year, we are expected to see much better comparisons, and the market seems to be pricing in this bottom-line growth at this stage.

Despite the $20 run-up over the past almost four months now, value investors will be looking at this firm for obvious reasons. For one, Ryder's cash flow multiple of 1.08 looks ultra-cheap to the industry and the sales multiple of 0.25 also demonstrates how cheap the firm's sales are at present. Combine this multiple with a dividend yield of 5.31% and you definitely have the initial ingredients of an exciting value play here.

However, when investing in any potential value play, we are always extremely cautious about investing in firms with negative earnings. Yes, earnings are expected to bounce back aggressively in 2021 and 2022, but these are only estimates and are not set in stone. Therefore, in case these estimates do not come to fruition, let's have a look at some of the key financial trends in the dividends for example. We acknowledge that Ryder has been able to increase the dividend for 16 straight years now, but earnings growth has not been there to warrant these increases. Therefore, let's see how the financials have been trending and if the firm is still generating plenty of cash to be able to keep this impressive dividend record going.

Although shares have powered out of their 2020 lows over the past four months, look at how price matches up with historical prices. As the chart shows, price reached this level in 2006 as well as in 2011. Suffice it to say, the long-term record of Ryder has been patchy at best. Investors who invested in 2014 or early 2015 remain significantly down on their investments.

In terms of valuation, price is only part of the picture. Since sales and book value have increased in recent times, Ryder's present sales multiple of 0.2 and book multiple of 1.1 are the lowest we have seen in some time in this stock. This may present opportunity.

The holy grail of long-term value investing is buying companies which are well under their intrinsic value, have strong profitability (expected in Ryder) and which pay a dividend. When a dividend-paying firm is out of favour, it is critical that the dividend remains viable to ensure shareholders continue to get paid while they wait for an up move.

As mentioned earlier, earnings growth has not managed dividend growth over the past decade and this is where the "value proposition" with respect to Ryder may fall down. Although the cash-flow multiple looks compelling in Ryder at present, cash flow can be manipulated by taking on more debt or selling assets, etc. In fact, we see this trend on the balance sheet at present, as long-term debt has increased to $7.2 billion. Suffice it to say, Ryder has been burning cash in recent times. Although book value has risen in recent years, Ryder's total amount of liabilities remains well over 5 times the firm's equity at present.

Interest expense of almost $250 million now make up a far bigger chunk of the company's EBIT as we can see from the interest coverage ratio. Suffice it to say, Ryder is banking on making a much higher return from its earnings growth than what it will need to pay towards its debt going forward.

From an investor's standpoint, this increases risk somewhat because the firm cannot consistently turn to its balance sheet to essentially leverage its cash flow. This is especially important if we get a second, third or even fourth wave of the coronavirus.

To sum up, Ryder is about to announce its second-quarter numbers which are expected to better than the first quarter. In order to keep the dividend growth record intact, the firm has resorted to leveraging the balance sheet in recent times. This is why the firm needs to come good on forward-looking bottom-line earnings projections. Let's see if the firm can gain further momentum on the 29th of this month.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.