NovaGold's core asset is half owned by Barrick Gold, which may end up acquiring NovaGold to take control of it.

If investors seek out secure and leveraged gold investments, NovaGold could outperform the majority of miners and gold in the second half of 2020 and in 2021.

NovaGold (NG) is a gold miner that owns a significant undeveloped asset in Alaska. NovaGold owns half of Donlin Gold in Alaska. Donlin is a high grade open-pit gold development project. Located in Alaska, the grade estimate of the project is 2.24 grams per ton of ore, which is over double the concentration of the average global average.

NovaGold's high grade, undeveloped domestic gold asset has been recognized for years as a long term contrarian gold investment. If the price of gold (GLD) continues to climb, NovaGold should also continue to outperform gold and even most producing miners, which it has for years.

Since Donlin is not currently producing gold, and will not be capable of producing until infrastructure is developed and permitting is completed, the company will largely trade on the estimated value of future production, minus costs and risk.

NovaGold's valuation could outperform gold and gold miners that have lower quality assets, or higher costs and/or greater risk. If mining costs remain stable and gold appreciates, that increase in price will fall directly to NovaGold's bottom line.

I believe NovaGold's net present value expectations for Donlin may be overly optimistic, and that future operating costs are likely to be greater than expected due to probable environmental remediation requirements. Despite this, the premise that the high-grade gold asset will have a levered reaction to the price of gold makes sense.

NovaGold has a sizable partner in the Donlin project. Barrick Gold (GOLD) also owns a 50% interest in the project. Barrick is the second largest gold miner in the world. Barrick may eventually decide to buy NovaGold in order to take control of the Donlin project. Barrick previously bid for NovaGold, but it did not go well.

On July 24, 2006, Barrick made an unsolicited bid for NovaGold Resources for $1.29 billion, which NG insisted undervalued their assets. Barrick simultaneously made a solicited bid for Pioneer Metals, a smaller miner with assets adjacent to several of NovaGold's, and for which it had also made an offer prior to Barrick doing so. NovaGold and Pioneer engaged in litigation, and NG sued Barrick in both Canada and the United States in an attempt to prevent it from acquiring Pioneer.

Despite this prior nastiness, NovaGold and Barrick appear to be on much better terms overt the last few years. The companies are aligned on maximizing Donlin's value, but it is likely that Barrick would still prefer to control it entirely.

NovaGold has underperformed most miners and gold over the last several months, but that may soon change. Back in April, NovaGold was probably running a little too hot, but then it also had an overreaction to the downside in June.

Since NovaGold peaked in April, it is down about 27% and substantially underperforming gold, as well as both the Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ).

NovaGold is more volatile than a large miner, or even most small miners. Some of this is due to Donlin's considerable leverage to the price of gold, and also that it is not in production. There is also some risk that it will never go into production, or at least that the time to production will be considerably longer than imagined.

Conclusion

NovaGold an interesting way to get leveraged long term exposure to gold. I believe that gold is likely to break out to new highs in the near term and that if that does happen, that NovaGold is likely to follow suit, along with most gold miners. NovaGold's recent underperformance compared to GDX and GDXJ also looks likely to correct in the coming months. If gold breaks out to new highs, expect the same potential from NovaGold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX, NG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.