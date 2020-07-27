Bets are building that the S&P 500 ETF's (SPY) recent declines will continue in the weeks ahead. In recent days, a series of trades for expiration in the middle of August suggest the SPY drops by roughly 4%. Under normal circumstances, that would be a respectable decline, in today's environment, it seems less than threatening. There may be more to the story.

The recent bearish bets in the S&P 500 complement a lot of bearish betting that has taken in the Nasdaq 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) since the beginning of July. Couple that with a very high earnings multiple for stocks, along with uncertainty around the remainder of earnings season, and an FOMC meeting, the indexes could easily see a sharp move lower from current levels.

It isn't only bearish bets that are being wagered on the equity markets. Critical risk-on gauges such as copper have broken critical uptrends, which suggests the entire risk-on trade may be in the crosshairs of the bears.

Bets Building

Last week, the open interest levels for the SPY August 21 $315 puts more than double to 73,600 contracts from 29,179 the week prior. The data showed that over three days, July 21, 22 and 24, the puts were bought for approximately $4.50 to $6.00. It would indicate that someone is betting that the SPY ETF falls to as low $309 if holding the put options until the expiration date. It amounts to a decline of about 4% from the SPY's current price of approximately $322 on July 27 -but that may only be the start.

The bearish bets come ahead of an FOMC meeting on Wednesday, the second-quarter GDP on Thursday, along with earnings from Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), and Apple (AAPL) later that afternoon. In case that wasn't enough, Congress is still trying to agree on another round of fiscal stimulus as the US fights off the COVID-19 pandemic. If there were ever a time to place a bearish bet on the market, now would seem to be ideal.

It also comes at a time when the index is trading at 20.4 times next-year earnings estimates. It happens to be the highest one-year forward earnings multiple since 2002.

(Refinitiv)

Risk-On

Additionally, there are significant cracks forming in the risk-on trade that has held the market together the past four months, helping to push it higher. For example, since April, copper prices have shown signs of topping, breaking a key uptrend. Additionally, the metal has hit a significant level of resistance around $3. The last time the metal was trading at these levels was in the spring of 2019 when it stalled out for months before sliding significantly lower.

Also, the Technology ETF (XLK) has stalled out, too, and has fallen below a critical uptrend that been in place since mid April.

This, as the US 10-Year Treasury yield, rests on a significant level of support around 55 basis points. If that level of support breaks, it could trigger a sharp move lower in yields potentially to around 36 bps.

Risks

The current setup across the market seems to suggest it may be at an inflection point, ready to break in either direction. If all the events of this week prove to be better than expected, the market could quickly jump higher, proving the options bets wrong. But if those outcomes should come worse, it may make those options bets stated above very profitable.

It seems at this point, the S&P 500 ETF finds itself at a significant inflection point, and at least some traders are betting on a negative outcome and that lower prices lie ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.