As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) continues to prep for market share gains in semiconductor chips, Intel (INTC) provided the company the best gift ever. Not only was AMD on a path to maintain technology leadership, but also Intel announced they plan on allowing AMD to expand that leadership in the next couple of years. While the COVID-19 shutdown has potentially delayed some massive server transitions to Epyc chips, my investment thesis remains very bullish on the stock as analysts have to now raise financial models previously based on limited market share gains.

Image Source: AMD website

Data Center Turn

The remarkable part of the Intel Q2 earnings call was the announcement of the big 7nm delay while the company again reported near-record sales and profits in the Data Center Group. The chip giant reported that data center sales grew by 43% with the cloud service provider segment (hyper scalers and cloud builders) growing sales by an incredible 47%. Intel has now reported three consecutive quarters of near-record data center sales around ~$7 billion.

Source: The Next Platform

A lot of noise suggests that the large data center companies were forced to delay any plans to transition to 2nd generation Epyc chips due to the massive surge from the work-from-home economy while their data center employees weren't able to travel and work inside facilities. The simple solution was to continue down the path with Intel Xeon chips.

Intel continues to forecast the end of this last phase ramp-up in data center sales. The company guided towards Q3 data center sales dipping in Q3:

As a result, we expect total revenue of $18.2 billion with PC-centric and data-centric businesses down mid-single digits year-over-year.

Remember, Intel only generated $6.4 billion in Q3'19 data center sales. The guidance suggests sales dip to $6.1 billion this quarter for a sequential dip of $1.0 billion.

On the flip side, AMD continues growing data center revenues from a very small base. The company is only estimated to have generated Q1 revenues in the $350 million range. Epyc sales are up from nearly $0 a few years ago, but Intel still controls the vast majority of the revenues in the data center space.

Source: The Next Platform

The estimated $1.0 in excess quarterly data center sales at Intel over the last few quarters were likely out of reach at AMD due to lack of scale and available foundry space at Taiwan Semi (TSM). Regardless, AMD remains on a path to produce Zen 4 5nm chips next year providing a significant processing gap with Intel stuck on 10nm data center chips until 2023 at the earliest.

Source: AMD presentation

SemiAccurate thinks Intel is only planning a 7nm paper launch in late 2022 or early '23 suggesting the full scale launch will be lucky by 2024, at this rate.

Market Share Gains Inevitable

For a while now, my investment thesis has tried to get investors comfortable with AMD garnering at least 25% market share in their addressable markets. The chip company is a lot closer in desktop and mobile market shares approaching 20% while servers has been a struggle. With the expected rebound in console sales this year, the company has a full TAM set to reach $79 billion by 2023.

Source: AMD presentation

With 2020 sales goals of only $8.4 billion and a 2021 target of $10.2 billion, simple math shows a wide gap in obtaining 25% market share. AMD needs to reach annual sales equivalent to nearly $20 billion in annual revenue to reach this goal.

Investors bought the stock up nearly 17% following the Intel news because this market share gain now appears inevitable. AMD will have a 2-3 year technology leadership gap on the chip giant and investors should probably start considering why AMD doesn't ultimately end up with a far larger market share.

My previous analysis had already outlined how their financials will look with a combined 25% market share to their 2023 TAM:

Revenue = $19.75 billion

Gross Margins @ 50% = $9.88 billion

OpEx @ 22% = $4.35 billion

Operating Income = $5.53 billion

Taxes @ 15% = $0.83 billion

EPS = $4.7 billion/1.2 billion shares = $3.92

A lot of people were put off by the EPS target of $3.71 when the TAM was smaller at only $74 billion. The numbers appeared outlandish to a lot of people considering AMD has historically struggled to even generate profits. Investors can now assume the nearly $4 EPS targets as a base case EPS target.

One only needs to look at Nvidia (NVDA) to see where the potential exists for the stock. It might sound outlandish for AMD to reach a valuation approaching the chip giant, but Nvidia has now surged to a huge gap with Intel. In reality, AMD doesn't need to top Intel to double again and reward investors with more strong stock gains.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Intel has now conceded a huge manufacturing gap with AMD. The news sets up AMD to take significant market share from the chip giant over the next few years. The one risk to the story is whether Intel can shift to using the manufacturing technology from TSM to close the gap.

My EPS target for AMD is now set at ~$4 based on the chip company reaching 25% market share off a $79 billion TAM.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.