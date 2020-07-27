AXS-05 has succeeded in MDD, and we think it has the potential to turn around with treatment-resistant depression (“TRD”) as well if provided with enough statistical power in the future TRD trial.

The year 2020 will surely leave its mark in human history, as the COVID-19 pandemic has by far infected over tens of millions of people worldwide, causing an unprecedented scale of economic shutdown and social distancing. In urgent need of prophylactic agents or therapeutic treatments, the market has pushed the stock price of various companies focusing on SARS-Cov-2 vaccines into sky-high (Fig. 1). On the other hand, companies focusing on various central nervous system ("CNS") indications, such as major depressive disorder ("MDD"), bipolar depression, schizophrenia, agitation in dementia/Alzheimer's, have been generally lagging behind the sector average in terms of performance (Fig. 1).

Figure 1. The year-to-date stock return on various companies as of July 22, 2020.

We think the market has been awfully short eye-sighted about the impact of COVID-19 on different mental/psychotic disorder. In fact, we think the demand for medical treatment due to mental health problems will increase dramatically in the next few years.

Mental Health Impact Due To COVID-19

The pandemic causes two main sources of problems that can impact people's mental health: 1. deterioration of economic condition and 2. Social distancing. For the first one, the $3 trillion House coronavirus bill has been trying its best to keep unemployed people getting paid, but financial aid cannot last forever. The longer the pandemic, the more likely the economy goes into a recession, impacting more people's jobs and incomes.

In fact, during the decade of the Great Depression from 1929 to 1939, the US suicide rate rose from 13.9 to 17.4 per 100,000. Traumatic memories of surviving years of hardship during the Great Depression resulted in high rates of anxiety and depressed mood for generations. Given the immense scale of economic shutdown due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, we think the economic impact and the resulting influence on people's mental condition in the future can be significant.

Further, social distancing and endless quarantine have been proven to be detrimental, backed by numerous historical psychological studies. For example, an Australian study revealed that several weeks of quarantine can make people three times more likely to report psychological distress. Another study showed that children who have been quarantined due to health-related disasters have mean post-traumatic stress scores four times higher than those who didn't. Very few studies actually reported post-trauma data for elderly, who we think are especially at higher risk for mental illness due to their (fear of) vulnerability from SARS-Cov-2 infection and who are already experiencing high rate of social isolation.

One particular group of people whose mental condition will be largely impacted by the pandemic, aside from elderly, are healthcare workers. After the SARS in 2002, Taiwanese researchers found out that, getting quarantined was the most predictive factor for acute stress disorder in healthcare staff, and quarantined staff are significantly more likely to experience exhaustion, detachment from relationships (negative symptoms) and anxiety. Another Chinese study unveiled that alcohol abuse or dependency symptoms are positively correlated with being quarantined in healthcare workers in Beijing, even three years after the SARS tragedy. Such long-term impact of mental problems in quarantined healthcare workers can be repetitively found in other cases. In 2016, Korean researchers found out that hospital employees being quarantined have a significant correlation with post-traumatic stress symptoms three years after the MERS outbreak.

In summary, it is straightforward to conclude that COVID-19 pandemic will have a long-term, profound impact on people's mental health. But how large is the impact quantitatively?

For the sake of this article, we will try to come up with the numerical estimation on the impact of just MDD prevalence in US due to COVID-19 pandemic. We assume the increase in prevalence mainly comes from three groups of people: recovered individuals from virus infection, healthcare workers, and general population.

Let's start with the easiest category, the recovered individuals. US currently has more than 4.3M infected by COVID-19 virus. The daily new case is still increasing at around 75k. If we assume the average daily new cases in US will be around 33k towards the early next year, where the vaccine will eventually be ready to save the world, we will have about 6M more patients, adding up to 10M total. In a recent study, researchers found out that infected people are 33% more likely to develop severe depressive symptoms. Based on a general MDD prevalence of 7.1%, we get about 0.24M more MDD patients from recovered individuals.

US has about 18M healthcare workers, and we think about one-third of them had or will have exposure experience with COVID-19 patients. In another very recent study, it has been shown that it is three times more likely for healthcare workers related to COVID-19 to develop depression with anxiety, comparing to those who do not have the exposure experience. So, we have 0.85M (calculated by 18M*1/3*7.1%*2) more MDD patients from healthcare workers closely associated with COVID-19 patients.

Unfortunately, there is a lack of quantitative conclusion on impact of MDD incidence rate in elderly or general population due to pandemic, so we have to make some rough assumptions. We assume the impact on MDD incidence rate in general population is similar to the increase in population suicide rate. Further, we assume the magnitude of the increase in MDD incidence rate is proportional to the duration of the economic recession. We will just use 1929 Great Depression numbers as a reference. During ten years of economic downturn, the suicide rate increased around 25%. If we assume, this time, the recession would last for around two years, we will have about 5% increase in MDD incidence, thus ending with about 1M (calculated as 300*7.1%*5%) new MDD patients due to COVID-19.

All combined, we think there will be around 2M new MDD patients due to COVID-19 pandemic, representing a 12% increase in US MDD prevalence.

MDD Market Competition

When a patient is diagnosed with MDD, the first-line treatment usually is a group of antidepressants called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). These are safer, more tolerable at higher doses comparing to other antidepressants. If SSRIs do not seem to work, two other categories of antidepressants, namely serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs) and atypical antidepressants, are prescribed. The last choice of tricyclic antidepressants, due to their stronger side effects, are generally not recommended unless the patient is resistant to other antidepressants and is running out of option.

It is a large market, but it is also kind of saturated, especially with the flush of generics after the patent expires for historically top-sellers such as Eli Lilly's Cymbalta (SNRI) and Otsuka's (OTCPK:OTSKY) Abilify (atypical antidepressant). The launch of a newer generation of antidepressant in recent years, such as Lundbeck's (OTC:HLUKF) Trintellix (atypical antidepressant) and Otsuka's Rexulti (atypical antidepressant), also intensifies the competition. However, they don't come in perfect. Cymbalta and its generics appear less tolerable than other antidepressants while only providing a moderate efficacy, thus not recommended as a first-line treatment of MDD. Abilify is an effective add-on treatment for MDD, but it causes a greater rate of AEs such as weight gain and movement disorders, and its use appears to neither improve quality of life nor functioning. Newer generation of antidepressants do not seem to have significant improvements in efficacy either, and still, a significant portion of 20-50% MDD patients are treatment-resistant, defined by failure to respond to at least two prior lines of treatment.

The side effects and resistance to existing treatment regimen attract various new CNS players into the field, but very few success stories have been heard in recent years. In February 4th, 2019, FDA rejected Alkermes' (NASDAQ:ALKS) MDD candidate ALKS-5461, saying "additional clinical data is needed to provide substantial evidence" of the effectiveness. One month later, Rapastinel, the depression drug that Allergan picked up in its $560 million acquisition of Naurex, missed its primary endpoint in a trio of pivotal trials. In Dec. 2019, Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) shocked the market with its failure of its Phase 3 clinical trial, MOUNTAIN, evaluating its GABA modulator SAGE-217 in adults with MDD, ripping off $4B from its valuation. Just a few days ago (July 20th, 2020), Acadia (NASDAQ:ACAD) reported the failure of its Phase 3 clinical trial, CLARITY, evaluating pimavanserin for the adjunctive treatment of MDD. The market reacted to the news on the same day, with $1.5B immediately getting wiped out from its market cap.

Beside those frustrated failures, we do see encouraging candidates standing out in the crowd. In Feb. 2019, FDA approved nasal spray formulation of esketamine to treat TRD, although it is labeled to be given in a clinical setting, with people remaining onsite for at least two hours after. This is due to its sedative effect and other effects like visual disturbances. Axsome Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:AXSM) oral AXS-05 is also a very promising candidate. Last December, we correctly predicted its success in its Phase 3 MDD trial. Since then, it has achieved multiple milestones such as positive readout in the Alzheimer's disease agitation trial. Other late stage candidates include Allergan's Vraylar, which is currently under Phase 3 trial. AXS-05 is about one year ahead of Vraylar in terms of progress.

AXS-05's Unique Advantages

We think AXS-05 has a better safety profile comparing to other newer generation atypical antidepressants. AXS-05 contains two APIs: bupropion ("BUP") 105mg and dextromethorphan ("DM") 45mg. In its Phase 3 GEMINI trial, the indicated dosing is BID. BUP is a very common, first-generation atypical antidepressant which had over 24 million subscriptions in US in 2017 bupropion. Although atypical antidepressants usually carry box warnings about increased risk for seizures and suicide, BUP is generally considered more tolerable comparing to other atypical antidepressants, due to its lower rate of sexual dysfunction, sleepiness, and weight gain. The common dosing for BUP is around 200mg-300mg per day, so AXS-05 is at the lower range of that.

DM, on the other hand, is a cough suppressant medication most often used in over-the-counter cold and cough syrup and tablets. It is also considered quite safe, as it has been approved by FDA over 50 years and is now widely used in OTC medication. The recommended dosing is 60mg BID, slightly higher than AXS-05. When co-administering DM with BUP, BUP and its primary metabolite act in the liver as potent CYP2D6 inhibitor, leading to significant preservation of serum DM. In fact, it could increase DM's peak serum concentration by over 50 folds. However, based on ASCEND and GEMINI data, it is still well-tolerated.

Second, we think AXS-05 still has the potential to succeed in treatment resistant depression ("TRD"). Back in March, Axsome announced the top-line data of its Phase 3 TRD STRIDE-1 trial. Although the separation of MADRS score between treatment cohort and active comparator at week 6, the primary endpoint, was not significant (Fig. 2), the improvement is numerically clear. Further, several key secondary endpoints were met, including changes of MADRS score at week 1 and 2. This means AXS-05 is capable of providing a fast relief of depression symptoms in TRD patients. Further, the improvement of cognitive function, measured by MGH-CPFQ-Cognitive dimension, was significant. We think Axsome needs to modify the trial design a little bit, for example, by increasing the enrollment number in its future STRIDE-2 trial to achieve a positive outcome.

Figure 2. The Phase 3 STRIDE-1 TRD trial outcome. (Source)

Currently, Symbyax is the only other FDA-approved TRD medication besides esketamine. If AXS-05 succeeded in TRD as well, it will have both MDD and TRD label, thus gaining a unique competitive advantage over other potential players.

(Author: Weiwei Wang)

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any information mentioned in this article was not verified, and should not be relied on as a formal investment justification. All recommendations and other statements, unless specified, are based on the author's personal understanding/judgment and may subject to future changes.