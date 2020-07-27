Fiscal '21 and '22 EPS and revenue revisions are rock-solid relative to the rest of the S&P 500.

Azure and the Intelligent Cloud are the longer-run keys to the software giant per Morningstar and they are executing superbly.

Microsoft could return a LOT more capital to shareholders, but the company never has done so.

Microsoft (MSFT) reported their fiscal Q4 '20 financial results last week (the week of July 24, '20) and while the results were healthy and the important aspects of the business continue to grow, the run-up in the share price the last 3 months and the somewhat "salty" valuation will probably keep a lid on the stock at least temporarily.

However, I fully expect the PC and cloud giant to eventually break out to all-time highs again.

Let's go to the numbers: MSFT's EPS and Revenue revisions post-earnings:

Q4 '20 Q3 '20 Q2 '20 Q1 '20 FY '23 EPS est $8.32 $7.45 $7.76 $7.62 FY '22 EPS est $7.34 $7.16 $7.28 $6.97 FY '21 EPS est $6.36 $6.21 $6.31 $6.06 FY '23 est EPS gro rt 13% 4% 7% 9% FY '22 est EPS gro rt 14% 15% 15% 15% FY '21 est EPS gro rt 12% 16% 11% 12% FY '23 P/E 24x 24x 22x 18x FY '22 P/E 28x 25x 24x 20x FY '21 P/E 31x 29x 27x 23x FY '23 rev est $194.0 $183.2 $191.6 $194.7 FY 22 rev est $174.7 $175.6 $178.4 $174.5 FY '21 rev est $156.7 $156.6 $159.0 $156.2 FY '23 est rev gro rt 11% 4% 7% 12% FY '22 est rev gro rt 12% 12% 12% 12% FY '21 est rev gro rt 10% 11% 12% 11%

Source: Estimate source: IBES data by Refinitiv

The final Q4 '20 numbers are in the first column and represent the Street consensus for fiscal '21-'23, and while Microsoft did guide a little lower for Q1 '21, the full year numbers represent a healthy growth rate and also higher estimates than we posted with the Microsoft earnings preview last week.

For those readers who don't want to read through the earnings preview comparing the fiscal '21-'23 Microsoft EPS estimates, here is a quick table with the comparison:

Post MSFT Pre MSFT Q4 '20 $diff % FFY '23 EPS est $8.32 $7.74 $0.58 +7.4% FFY '22 EPS est $7.34 $7.17 $0.17 +2.4% FFY '21 EPS est $6.46 $6.24 $0.22 +3.5%

Readers can see the percentage increases in the new fiscal year estimates, post last week's Q4 '20 earnings report.

No question there were a couple of flies in the ointment with the 9% y/y decline in Productivity & Business segment (mainly due to Office 365) and the narrower margins, but even the drop in Azure's revenue to 50% (currency-adjusted) growth didn't rattle Morningstar which said this about Microsoft's Azure specifically and the Intelligent Cloud segment in general:

We believe that Azure is the centerpiece of the new Microsoft. Even though we estimate it is already an approximately $7 billion business, it grew at a staggering 92% rate in fiscal 2018. Azure has several distinct advantages, including that it offers customers a painless way to experiment and move select workloads to the cloud. Since existing customers remain in the same Microsoft environment, applications and data are easily moved from on-premises to the cloud. Microsoft can also leverage its massive installed base of all Microsoft solutions as a touch point for an Azure move. Azure also is an excellent launching point for secular trends in AI, business intelligence and Internet of Things, as it continues to launch new services centered around these broad themes.

SMB (small and medium-sized business segment for MSFT) is weak, and it may remain weak for several more quarters.

According to my notes, here is Azure's y/y revenue growth for the last 8 quarters:

Quarter Azure y/y rev gro rate Q4 '20 +50% Q3 '20 +61% Q2 '20 +62% Q1 '20 +59% Q4 '19 +74% Q3 '19 +75% Q2 '19 +73% Q1 '19 +76%

With a $13 bl revenue run rate print in q4 '20, versus the $7 bl run rate in the Morningstar note posted above, assume that Azure's revenue growth will gradually slow to mid-to-high single digits (but probably not for a while) and the doubling in IC (Intelligent Cloud that we saw between fiscal '18 and fiscal '20 will take longer to happen.

Summary/conclusion

The fact that Microsoft will not see y/y revenue or EPS growth turn negative in one of the sharpest economic contractions in US history is solid evidence that the core Microsoft business remains in excellent shape.

However, the stock's valuation is elevated and probably needs to work off some of the bullishness around the $1.5 trillion software giant.

The fact that so much S&P 500 "alpha" is being driven by the top 5, 7 or 10 market cap names in the S&P 500 (and MSFT is part of the top 3) is a short-term negative as the technicals around the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100's top names have become wobbly.

However, this remains a long-term position within client accounts and while small percentages have been pared just to reduce MSFT's weight within client accounts, the overall portfolio weight and its position as a "Top 3" stock remain intact.

Microsoft's $136 billion in cash on the balance sheet as of June 30 '20 is still 9% of its market cap, down from 10% as of 3/31, since MSFT added almost $200 bl in market cap between the April '20 and July '20 earnings report.

Microsoft's share repurchases represent just 1%-2% of its market cap versus 5%-7% for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and 10% for Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) (the last 2 quarters, for Goldman).

I don't want to write "War & Peace" for readers on Mr. Softee's prospects but they can start repurchasing a lot more stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.