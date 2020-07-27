The outlook for the rest of us is much cloudier.

The outlook for Citi is good regardless. They have taken their hits to their income statement upfront.

Their riskiest exposure is credit cards, and they have reserved 11% of balances here.

Despite a slightly rosier base case than the other banks, Citi has reserved the most proportionally, preparing for almost 4% of loans to go bad.

This is the third in a series of articles focusing on the macro implications of what is happening at the large banks, and what it means for them and the rest of us going forward. Links to other articles at the end.

Who Leads When They Dance?

QE is a dance, and the public perception of who leads is often far off from the truth. The US has capitalism, at least on the surface, which means two things for our discussion:

The Fed is a bank to banks. When they buy $2.4 trillion in Treasuries and MBSs in QE, it is from the banks.

Though heavily regulated, the banks decide what they do with it. What they have decided to do is hoard cash.

So, now that the banks' Q2 is in the books, let's look at how it is playing out on the micro level, and what it means for us and the banks going forward. We already looked at JPMorgan (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC). Next up: Citigroup (C).

The Macro

If you read other installments, this section will all be familiar to you, so feel free to skip.

I've been covering the dance pretty extensively here at Seeking Alpha since September of 2019 when Not QE began. The main actors are the Fed, the Treasury, and the banks.

The point of the current QE Infinity regime was to drop a bomb of liquidity on the banks to make sure they were ready for whatever was coming, not just now, but over the next several quarters. But from the last go around, the Fed knew that the banks are not always the best transmission belts for policy in a crisis, which is why we get the facilities, but more importantly, the CARES Act with the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to load up other sectors with liquidity.

The Fed is throwing cash at the banks in 3 ways:

By far, the largest is QE, where they buy Treasuries and MBSs from the banks at par. That is now at $2.4 trillion since the March 11 balance sheet, but at $2.3 trillion at the end of June when the quarter ended. The repo facility came first, a week before QE started. That ran up quickly to $422 billion, but QE has made it superfluous. It was down to $61 billion at the end of June, and $0 now. Finally are the different loans and facilities. These were announced with giant limits. But they have all been very modest, now totaling only $200 billion, $214 billion at the end of June.

But, at the same time, the Treasury has been grabbing with both hands, as revenue and debt sales have far exceeded spending and debt repayment. Since March 11, the Treasury's account is up $1.4 trillion, $1.3 trillion at the end of June. Even the Treasury is hoarding cash.

This is what that all looks like on a chart through the end of June.

So, that's what the combination of the Fed and the Treasury has been doing to bank reserves. What have the banks done? Yes, hoard it.

The green column is the net of the previous chart.

As you can see, bank reserves have surged to record levels, though they are off from their peak as QE slowed, the Treasury kept grabbing with both hands. But the point here is that the blue bar, the change in reserves, remains more than what is being thrown at them by the Fed through the end of Q2.

The effect of bank balance sheets has been extraordinary. Looking at H1:

What we see:

Huge buildup of cash - the reserves that are sitting around earning 10 bps at the Fed.

Only $5 billion of net lending absent PPP.

Even though they sold $2.3 trillion in Treasuries and MBSs to the Fed, they still managed to add $350 billion of them to balance sheets.

$2.2 trillion in new deposits. Egads.

They used some of the Fed's cash to pay down their own debt. The net for H1 was -$146 billion, but that was after running up an additional $330 billion in debt in Q1 (much of that from the Fed in March), then dumping $467 billion of their debt in Q2.

That is because via PPP and PUA, Treasury is not only hoarding cash but throwing it around pretty generously. The banks have held on to every dime of the Fed's money because household and corporate deposits have soared and there is a giant savings glut, the giant blue box on the liabilities chart.

There are other private actors besides the banks, and they are much more consequential. This includes corporations, but most notably households. Household balance sheets are undergoing the most dramatic shift ever.

Versus in the incoming TTM average in February, cumulatively through May, households:

Earned $206 billion less

Received an additional $453 billion in benefits, for a net of $247 billion in additional income

Consumed $398 billion less

Paid $59 billion less in taxes

Consequently, there is a savings bubble of $693 billion, of which consumers used $99 billion to pay down credit card balances.

So, when we're frisking the banks' quarters, we are looking for:

Giant buildup of loss provisions - the reserves.

Very little lending outside of what has been guaranteed by the BLS and Fed through PPP. The banks are not that interested in risk.

Credit card balances and traffic declining.

Increases in non-performing loans.

Dramatic increase in savings and checking balances.

The Micro: Loans Losses and Provisions

At Citi, we see the same pattern as at JPMorgan and Bank of America:

Bad corporate loans are rising fast.

Consumer loans are holding steady, but large US deferrals are looming.

Starting with corporate, their bad loans in North America have doubled since December, and up 59% in the rest of the world.

Looking at it in terms of percentage of regional corporate loans that are bad, we see that their international has held up better than the US, led by their Asian portfolio, with only 0.2% of corporate loans bad.

So, 1.2% of North American loans are already bad, and when we get to loss provisions, you will see they are prepared for more.

Looking at consumer banking, we see that these loans held remarkably steady, held up by an estimated $7.1 billion in US deferrals:

When we turn to their new loan loss allowances, we see they have doubled in H1:

Citi's moves here very much mirror JPMorgan's. They beefed up the consumer loan provisions in Q1 considerably, and followed up in Q2 by blasting the corporate provisions.

So, led by larger loan loss allowances for home and auto, Citi is reserving even more than JPMorgan, whom I described as "navigating the apocalypse in a Brink's truck." Citi went into the vault and locked the door behind them.

Like the other banks, Citi's reserves have their own reserves, in the form of $18 billion in excess CET1 capital. That's a total of $46 billion or over 6% of their loans.

Some context here regarding consumer cards and why the reserves are so high that they get their own axis. Consumer card defaults involve very little recovery. One reason rates are high is that banks wind up eating most every dollar on defaults. On the other end of the spectrum are home loans, which are secured by real estate. When residential real estate is on the rise, banks actually wind up making a small profit on the default, which is one of the reasons they like mortgages so much and also one of the factors that led to the GFC.

So unlike Bank of America, with only 0.3% of home loans reserved, Citi and JPMorgan seem to be modeling a modest decline in home prices into their provisions.

Loan Levels and New Loans

The trends here at Citi match what we see in the macro and also what we saw at JPMorgan and Bank of America.

Credit card balances declining dramatically

Offset a bit by a modest rise in home lending in Q2 after a drop in Q1

Mortgage originations primarily refis are being sold off quickly to Fannie and Freddie

Corporate loans rise in Q1 as companies hit up their revolvers whether they needed it or not - they are also hoarding cash

Corporate loans decline in Q2 as companies pay down revolvers from new longer-term debt via PPP for smaller companies and public markets for larger companies

So, let's look at what Citi did. Starting with credit cards, which are the biggest story for the banks, but Citi most prominently since they are the biggest lender here. Credit cards are a double-edged sword, and we discussed why already - the rates are high but so are losses on defaults.

As we have seen at all the banks, card balances declined dramatically. In the US, it was $125 billion in repayments from December to May. Citi doesn't break out the US from North America, but North American card balances declined by $21 billion. In 2019, 16% of their operating profits came from cards, $3.9 billion. In H1 2020, cards lost $1.3 billion, primarily due to $4 billion in credit loss allowance buildup.

But, an interesting detail popped up. CFO Mark Mason:

Branded Cards revenues of $2.2 billion were up 1% year-over-year as lower purchase sales and lower average loans were offset by a favorable mix shift towards interest earning balances which supported net increase revenues.

What that means in English is that the people who pay off every month did less buying, so their balances were lower. People who keep a balance and pay interest every month paid off less or increased their balances. This is not a good sign for Citi or the economy.

Mortgage lending had a small recovery in Q2, and now flat with December.

They don't break out this data globally, but in H1, Citi originated $10.5 billion in mortgages in North America but only increased North American mortgage loan levels by $1.4 billion, so $9 billion or 87% was refi to existing customers or quickly sold off for bundling.

Like the other banks, they are not interested in increasing their exposure to residential real estate, outside of AAA MBSs, and high net-worth clients.

On the corporate side, we see the big revolver draws in Q1, followed by drawdowns in Q2.

A couple of things are being obscured here:

Even without the risk-free PPP loans, they actually increased corporate lending by $14 billion, in marked contrast to JPMorgan

It's too small to show in that chart because Citi barely participated in PPP

Source: SBA. Citi nowhere to be found

One of the largest banks in the world, Citi did not even make SBA's top 15 lenders, with only $3.6 billion out of a $512 billion program. They have also pledged $50 million, with an "M", to buy PPP loans from minority-owned banks. I don't even know what to say about that.

It is unclear who got the $14 billion in new corporate loans from Citi, but they certainly were not interested in smaller clients via risk-free PPP loans.

They helpfully broke out their debt ratings mix, and what we see is two things:

They bought more AAA/AA/A There were downgrades all over

The jump in the CCCs is everything, but the AAAs moving down.

CFO Mark Mason with the color:

We are constantly reviewing the portfolio and we ramp that up that timing up significantly as we've managed through this crisis. They're obviously, I start by saying kind of all companies all sectors have been impacted by this obviously there's some more significantly impacted than others. When I think about sectors that that drove a good portion of the reserve build that we've seen is, I think, about aviation I think about energy; I think about autos, commercial real estate to some extent and retails and retailing and that combination probably drove a third of the build that we saw. We did see significant downgrades.

Savings and Consumption

We see this in several places on the banks' balance sheets. We already looked at the savings that went into credit card repayments, but we also, of course, see consumption there in new purchases.

Some of the Q1 decline is seasonal, but Q2 levels are generally back up to Q4.

Consumption really cratered in Q2. It accounts for about 70% of GDP, and that report comes Thursday. It will be the worst of all time.

But, of course, deposits are where we really see the giant glut of savings in the US:

North American consumer deposits were up 12% or $20 billion since December. Corporate deposits were up 26% or $98 billion, $118 billion total. Outside North America, Citi clients added another $45 billion, almost all that corporate.

Everyone is hoarding cash.

The Upshot for Citi

The banks will be fine. If you have any takeaway from this section, it should be "the banks are absurdly liquid right now." In contrast to the GFC, it's the rest of us I am worried about. - Me, June 28

The Citi earnings call was a bit of a strange affair, with an unusual amount of incredulity on the other end of the line. Citi was not ignoring the recent upsurge in COVID-19 and what that means, and I haven't even gotten into their Mexican exposure. But their base case was a bit rosier than the other banks, not having deteriorated as much from Q1. They did not go into much detail, just generalities.

The analysts weren't buying it and the reason was $28 billion in reserves. As a percentage of loans, they are reserving even more than JPMorgan, and Jaime Dimon was pretty grim on that call. Mike Mayo of Wells Fargo summed up the tone on the Citi call:

Your $28.5 billion reserves as we stand here at July 14 reflect all that 8% contraction in Mexico, some spending come off; some spike in cases and everything else that's out there now. It's not like the first quarter we had all this new information.

Mayo is right: $28 billion in reserves, almost 4% of their loans, does not tell us that a V-shape recovery is on the table, and that seemed still to be their base case, more or less.

Regardless, the banks all have several bad quarters of net interest income coming. Term spreads are very low, and for everything else they do, their main business remains borrowing short and lending long to take advantage of these term spreads. They have been narrow or negative for a while now.

The boost they got from investment banking is a one-off, and they likely have large loan losses coming. So the question is, have they prepared enough for the storm?

The answer for Citi is yes. Unless things get much, much worse, they will not have to cut their dividend. And if things do get much worse, their reserves have reserves.

We Bought Time For $3 Trillion And Wasted It

The biggest misconception through all this is that the shutdown caused the recession when it was the public health crisis that did. CEO Mike Corbat finished up his scripted remarks with this:

We are in a completely unpredictable environment for which no models, no cycles to point to. The pandemic has a grip on the economy and it doesn't seem likely to loosen until vaccines are widely available.

When asked to elaborate later in the call:

I think of this going through four stages, containment, stabilization, normalization and ultimately a return to growth… I would describe right now that broadly in the world we are somewhere between containment and stabilization, right. Containment is that we can bend the curve in terms of the transmission of cases. Stabilization is that as we remove or start to take down some of the barriers or actions that were put in place… And when you get to the third phase around normalization and simply put normalization to me is am I willing to get on the airliner? Am I willing to get in a subway? Am I willing to go into a crowded venue to watch a sporting event or a concert or what it may be. And I think realistically when we get to that third bucket, I just don't see that coming and I would say many don't see that coming until we feel like there's an anti-virus vaccine that's available for the mass population around that. And so I think one of the things that people struggle with today is the disconnect in some ways between where the market is in some ways and actually where we are in terms of this health pandemic… So I don't want to be pessimistic in there. I want to be a realist and I just think that in order to truly normalize that's what's necessary to do that. [emphasis added]

I think he puts the challenge very well. There is a large set of services in transportation, food, leisure, and travel that have high fixed costs and make up for it by packing them in at peak demand. That doesn't happen again at large scale until there is a vaccine, or worse, we have to wait for natural herd immunity.

What stands out in the macro, and now in the banks' H1, is how well economic policy worked, in contrast to public health policy, if you can even describe it as a policy.

The idea was to flood all sectors - financial, non-financial, and households - with a ton of liquidity to set everybody up for a massive hit to output. The alternative was something on par with the Great Depression, a massive wave of defaults, bankruptcies, foreclosures, and evictions.

Liquidity does not buy solvency, but it can buy some time. We bought 4 months for about $3 trillion when you add it up so far. Instead of using that time to learn about the virus and get everyone on the same page, it's a free-for-all. The simplest, most effective mitigation measure, face covering, has become a hot-button issue for a large number of Americans with a very feeble understanding of liberty.

So, where are we? We are in the middle of another shift in trends:

The sunbelt states are very bad right now but have stopped getting worse. A number of states including Arizona, Texas, Florida, and both Carolinas are finally seeing they case rates come down after weeks of skyrocketing up.

But as you can see, the non-sunbelt states have been growing pretty fast since mid-June. This has been driven by the middle of the country - the Midwest and mountain states and, more recently, the mid-Atlantic and Pacific Northwest.

Looking at a map of new case growth rates, we can see these trends:

A few weeks ago, the Midwest, mountain, and mid-Atlantic states were all blue, and the sunbelt was all dark orange and red. We have yet to see the giant spikes in cases in the Midwest like we saw in the sunbelt, except in Missouri, which is really struggling right now.

So, in the short term, we are likely to see another false dawn as improvements in the sunbelt drive the national numbers. But, if trends continue, the Midwest will soon take over, and cases will rise again.

Then comes the fall, and a possible second wave, hurricane season in the east, and fire season out west. The two largest economies in the world are descending into political and economic war.

The tail risk right now is extraordinary.

All the new high-frequency data is telling us the same thing: the recovery peaked in mid-June, around the time of big virus resurgence.

That's the Census Bureau's new Household Pulse Survey, a weekly online survey. But I could show you Google mobility trends, OpenTable restaurant reservations, retail data, or any number of things. This is perhaps the scariest bit, from Yelp:

Even as total closures fall, permanent closures increase with 72,842 businesses permanently closed, out of the 132,580 total closed businesses, an increase of 15,742 permanent closures since June 15. This also means that the percentage of permanent to temporary business closures is rising, with permanent closures now accounting for 55% of all closed businesses since March 1, an increase of 14% from June when we reported 41% of closures as permanent.

Yelp

Citi has $28 billion in reserves to ride this out and another $18 billion in extra capital. Just in case. They are ready, are you?

Next up: Wells Fargo (WFC).

Other Articles In The Series

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.