I consider this stock underweight, at least until the virus is contained or we develop herd immunity, whichever comes first.

It has also not participated in the melt-up that began from March 24, 2020, despite the communications sector going great.

The communications industry has been tremendously successful, but we need to build the railroads and the oil wells and the gold mines of space. − Peter Diamandis

Though 75% of Motorola Solutions' (MSI) revenues come from public safety and government, a factor that can help the company pass through the COVID-19 disruption, it is still expected to have a rough Q2 2020, and possibly rougher quarters ahead.

MSI has majorly underperformed the communications and tech sector in the recent melt-up, which is very surprising because its Q1 2020 results beat analyst expectations. The stock, which was hovering around $187 levels in late February 2020, crashed to about $121 in late March 2020, and has since recovered to $142 as of July 25, 2020.

Here is a comparison of MSI's price momentum with three appropriate ETFs that hold it in their portfolio - iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking (IGN), Invesco Dynamic Networking (PXQ), and SPDR S&P Telecom (XTL).

Image Source: Investing.com

I have tried to understand MSI's underperformance in the melt-up period between late March 2020 and July 20, 2020, and here is what I discovered:

Insider Sales

Image Source: GuruFocus

Between February 14, 2020 and March 27, 2020, MSI insiders sold about 565,000 shares at prices ranging between $176 and $184.50. Though such insider sales cannot be the sole reason for the stock's underperformance, every investor knows that when insiders sell their stock, it is a bad sign.

If you want to learn how to see through such deals, check out my insider deals guide.

COVID-19-Related Business Risks

1. MSI had disclosed in its Q1 2020 SEC filing that COVID-19 could negatively impact its supply and distribution chains along with the demand for its products and services. The pandemic disruptions, deficit-financing of the economic stimulus, and the protests thereafter have combined to put pressure on government finances.

A majority of American states are facing budget gaps. The estimate is that revenue shortfalls could work up to more than $200 billion in this fiscal year and states may have no option but to slash budgets in basic services like public safety and healthcare. The same story can play out for MSI's other global customers, impacting its revenues.

2. MSI provides vendor financing to both its government and commercial customers (p. 14). The company now has no option but to provide such financing to its customers or lose out on contracts to its competitors. The company is also confronted with the possibility of default if any such customer goes bust.

3. MSI decided to draw down $800 million on its revolving facility. As of Q1 2020, the company had $1.7 billion in cash and an additional $1.4 billion in committed undrawn facility on the revolver. The company may have tanked up on cash because it anticipated trouble ahead.

On the positive side, MSI has restructured its debt maturity profile and faces no maturities in 2020-21, excluding the revolver.

4. About 33% of MSI's revenues come from outside the U.S. and these are transacted in local currencies. Many senior analysts believe that a dollar crash is coming, and if it does, MSI will have to account for losses on currency fluctuations.

5. In February 2020, a U.S. federal court had obligated a Chinese company, Hytera, to pay $764.4 million in compensatory and punitive damages to MSI for stealing the company's trade secrets and software code. On May 26, 2020, Hytera's American arms filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and MSI is trying to block the effort.

The issue here is not of money, but intellectual property. If the code and trade secrets have been compromised, MSI will have to compete for contracts against companies that may be using its technology to bid at a lower rate.

Some Good News

All news is not bad. Though MSI is operating in an environment of uncertainty, here are a few positive developments:

1. On June 29, 2020, MSI announced that its LEX L11 communications device had received "the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) Certification. The product now qualifies for the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Program, which sets standards for accessing sensitive information across national security systems."

This development should give the company an edge when it comes to bagging contracts that involve sensitive information.

2. On July 15, MSI announced that it is taking voice PTT (Push-To-Talk) communications further with the launch of WAVE PTX, a multi-device, cloud-based service that delivers online multimedia content to subscribers.

3. On July 17, 2020, the Romanian Police purchased 12,000 MSI's body-worn cameras to increase public and police safety. Though the financial terms were not disclosed, this can turn out to be a significant contract, given the intensity of protests that we are witnessing around the globe.

Summing Up

I'd been tweeting about the communications sector's solid performance since 2019, but MSI has turned out to be an exception.

Image Source: Twitter/Seeking Alpha

The few recent events that are in favor of the company do not measure up to the following headwinds/negative factors:

1. The company has drawn $800 million on its revolver and it's obvious that it expects market turbulence.

2. The government's spending on public safety programs may take a hit.

3. The company faces the risk of incurring foreign currency losses and vendor financing defaults in 2020.

4. Its supply chain, revenues, and net income may continue to face disruptions until the virus is contained, or until we develop herd immunity, whichever comes earlier.

5. The insider sales are a big negative.

6. We have an election coming up in November, and going by political rhetoric, it is almost certain that a U.S.-China full-blown trade war is cooking.

The company has already withdrawn its 2020 guidance and is expected to announce a revised one in its Q2 2020 earnings call. There's not much going in its favor in 2020, and taking both positives and negatives into consideration, my rating for this stock is underweight.

