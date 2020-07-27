Tonogold now controls the full district and plans to demonstrate that significant quantities of gold & silver were left behind at grades that can be economically extracted at today's prices.

Tonogold is one of our longer held positions, with the MJG fund first taking a small position in August 2016. Including a subsequent financing and warrant exercises, our average cost sits between US$0.05 and US$0.06 per share.

Tonogold is focused exclusively on the historic Comstock Mining District located roughly 40 minutes outside of Reno, Nevada. To this day, the Comstock Lode remains one of the most significant mineral discoveries in North American history. In fact, the vast quantities of silver produced from the Comstock mines between 1859 and 1890 led to Nevada’s nickname as the “Silver State”. Over this period, the Comstock produced over 8 million ounces of gold and nearly 200 million ounces of silver. As author Gregory Crouch notes in his 2018 book The Bonanza King, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln considered the silver and gold produced by the Comstock Lode to be one of the lifebloods of the Union’s war effort.

While the Comstock’s history is rich - among its many other contributions is Mark Twain’s pen, for Sam Clemens got his professional start writing for the leading Comstock newspaper - this of course doesn’t equate to an enticing investment proposition. Conventional opinion amongst the Nevada geological community is that the “old-timers” have extracted everything worth mining with only dead gouge and old workings left behind. Additionally, nearly a century has passed since the Comstock Lode’s last underground production. Skepticism is warranted.

However, this conventional opinion is also an opportunity. Mark Ashely and his team are keen to demonstrate that, due to improvements in mining and processing methods, the old timers left behind significant quantities of gold and silver that would be very much economic in today’s environment. This thesis will be either validated or not in the coming months as Tonogold initiates the first drill program at the Comstock Lode in decades.

Tonogold has two other arrows in its quiver should drilling near the historic Comstock workings fail to yield the results the company expects. The company owns the Lucerne open pit deposit on the Silver City spur of the Comstock Lode, located just south of the historic workings at Gold Hill. From 2012 to 2016, the previous owner of Lucerne (Comstock Mining) producing 59,515 ounces of gold and 735,252 ounces of silver before putting the mine on care and maintenance. There are roughly 750k AuEq remaining at Lucerne, which provides a decent backstop to Tonogold’s current valuation.

The company is also quite excited about the Occidental/Brunswick Lode, located about 1.5 kilometers east of the historic Comstock workings. The old-timers extensively prospected the Occidental/Brunswick lode, but never found any of the immense bonanzas that drove 19th century production. In 2018, a third-party prospector drilled a 32m intercept at 7.2g/t AuEq (from 8 meters depth) along one of the Occidental/Brunswick’s southern extensions. Tonogold has since acquired this claim and the company plans to test the Occidental trend in the upcoming drill program.

In this Featured Investment piece, I begin by providing an overview of Tonogold - with a focus on management, insider ownership, share structure, and the company’s working capital position.

We then look at Tonogold’s three potential drivers of value in further detail: the historic Comstock Lode (also referred to as “Gold Hill”), the Occidental/Brunswick trend, and the existing Lucerne deposit.

Next, we review the company’s expected milestones over the next couple of years, so readers can keep tabs on the company’s progress alongside me. Most significant is the 8,700 meter Phase 1 drill program, expected to commence in the coming weeks.

We conclude with a discussion on why Tonogold offers attractive speculative value at its current stage and also touch on the risks of investing in the company.

Company Background

The Tonogold story began in the spring of 2013 when Mark Ashley was appointed as the company’s CEO. Mark is an Australian by birth with over 30 years of experience in the mining industry. Prior to joining Tonogold, Mark had served as CEO for two different mining companies – LionOre Mining International and Apex Minerals.

At TSX-listed LionOre, Mark served in the roles of CEO, CFO, and Executive Director over an eight-year period. Mark and his colleagues knocked it out of the park with LionOre by pursuing a roll up strategy of distressed and/or neglected nickel assets. As the nickel market rebounded during the China-driven commodity boom of 2002-2007, LionOre grew into the eighth largest nickel producer in the world in relatively short order. LionOre was sold to global mining giant Norilsk Nickel (who beat out Xstrata in a bidding war) in June 2007 for the impressive sum of C$6.8 billion. This was no doubt a rousing success for LionOre shareholders.

Between leaving LionOre and joining Tonogold, Mark also served as Managing Director of ASX-listed Apex Minerals. In 2007, Apex purchased the now notorious Wiluna Gold Mine for $29.5m. Wiluna is a bio-leach refractory gold asset that has been plagued for years by operational issues. Coming off of his LionOre success, Mark successfully raised over A$200 million over a period of four years and pumped the proceeds into Wiluna. Due to persistent production shortfalls and high production costs, Mark was unable to right the ship and left Apex in early 2012. Wiluna is now in the hands of ASX-listed Wiluna Mining and, nearly a decade later, operational issues continue to challenge the current operators.

Mining is no doubt an incredibly difficult business and, by the time he joined Tonogold, Mark had experienced both major wins and losses. After getting to know him for close to a year before deciding to invest in Tonogold, I’m convinced that Mark is that much wiser from his past experiences and hungry for a repeat of the LionOre success.

Travis Miller, another key figure in the Tonogold story, came into the picture less than a year after Mark joined the company. In 2014, Tonogold purchased the Nevmex Iron Ore project near Hermosillo, Mexico in an all share deal. Travis, who has since become one of Tonogold’s largest individual shareholder at 7% of the company, originally consolidated the Nevmex project in 2008. Over the ensuing years, Travis and his team expanded the asset through drilling and took it to the cusp of production.

Unfortunately, as can happen in this industry, the iron ore price collapsed from over $140 per tonne in early 2014 to a low of $40 in late 2015. As such, the Tonogold share price plummeted from a high of US$1.40 in spring 2014 to below US$0.05 in late 2015. By this point, Tonogold in effect had become a shell in search of a cornerstone asset. (While Tonogold still owns Nevmex to this day, the project has been put on ice for the foreseeable future and is no longer a relevant part of the Tonogold story.)

This is where the Comstock Lode and its prior owner Comstock Mining (LODE) enter the picture. Comstock Mining began the ambitious project of consolidating the Comstock District back in 2003. During its 19th century heyday, the ownership of the Comstock was extremely fractured – with more than twenty different companies mining their own small portions of the Lode. Even after underground mining ceased in the 1920’s, fractured ownership plagued the lode for nearly a century until Comstock Mining began its consolidation strategy.

Over a period of seven years, Comstock Mining painstakingly consolidated the district claim by claim and by 2010 controlled the vast majority of the district (roughly 10,000 acres in total). The company deserves plaudits for this difficult task, which they were able to achieve by earning the trust of the local community and excelling on environmental issues (Comstock Mining has received at least three national awards from the BLM for its reclamation work). In this respect, the company did an excellent job.

However, Comstock Mining made the ill-fated decision in 2010 to take the Lucerne open pit deposit into production. After drilling out the Lucerne deposit and constructing a Merrill Crowe processing facility at nearby American Flats, the company announced first production in mid-2012. Due to a declining gold price and some significant operational missteps (too low of cut-off grade, grade smearing, and a non-optimized pit shell), the mining operation severely underperformed and by 2016 had been fully shut down. In the process, the Comstock Mining share price was decimated. This opened the door for Tonogold to get involved.

When I first met Mark in late 2015, Tonogold had been eyeing the Comstock Lode for at least 18 months. Mark at that point had already taken multiple site visits to the operation and was well acquainted with Comstock Mining management and key shareholders. Over the months before we decided to invest, Mark convinced me that (a) the Comstock Lode remained a world-class opportunity despite the failure of the Lucerne operation and (b) Tonogold was in pole position to gain control of the asset by structuring a deal with the ailing Comstock Mining. In late 2016, we wrote a small check despite the fact that no deal had been agreed upon. This was a bet on Mark, Travis, and the rest of the team – plain and simple.

In October 2017, Tonogold delivered on its initial deal with Comstock Mining. The deal was structured as an option agreement where Tonogold could gain 51% ownership in Lucerne for US$20m in expenditures and 51% ownership in the American Flats processing facility for another US$25m payment. It’s important to note that this initial deal did not include either the historic Comstock Lode or the Occidental/Brunswick Lode. But it was a transformational deal for Tonogold as they now had their foot in the door.

At this point, Tonogold brought in Steve Ristorcelli and his team from MDA to work on a revised NI 43-101 compliant resource for Lucerne. As a shareholder, I was thrilled to learn of Steve’s involvement as he is considered perhaps the top consulting geologist for Nevada based projects. Over his decades at MDA, Steve has a well-earned reputation as a man of integrity with immense technical talent. He and his team at MDA have now been working alongside Tonogold management for nearly three years and have been an instrumental part of the strides the company has made.

Source: Tonogold January 28, 2019 News Release.

In January 2019, Tonogold announced a restructured—and much improved—deal with Comstock Mining. Under the new agreement, Tonogold agreed to pay Comstock US$15m in a mix of cash and shares for 100% control of Lucerne. More significantly, this new agreement also gave Tonogold the right to acquire a 100% control over Comstock Mining’s remaining mining claims in Storey County. As seen in the above map, this more than doubled Tonogold’s land position from 1,200 acres to over 2,800 acres. The revised agreement also gave Tonogold a twenty-year lease to use, operate, and manage the American Flats processing facility for a set charge per tonne upon commencement of production (starting at $1 and declining from there).

For the first time, this gave Tonogold access to the historic Comstock Lode (“Gold Hill” in the above map) as well as the underexplored Occidental/Brunswick Lode to the east. At this point, Tonogold’s focus shifted from restarting production at Lucerne to aggressive exploration of both Gold Hill and the Occidental/Brunswick. The game plan for each of these three assets will be discussed in greater depth later in this write up.

To conclude this section, I’d like to touch on the company’s insider ownership, share structure, and working capital position. Between the two of them, Mark and Travis own 10% of the company on a fully diluted basis. Non-executive directors Gustavo Mazon and Jordan Moelis both joined Tonogold in association with the 2014 Nevmex Iron Ore transaction. Gustavo, who owns 7% of the company himself, belongs to one of Mexico’s most successful business families and has been a key part of the Tonogold story for years now. Jordan and his father Ken (founder of investment bank Moelis & Company) own another 7% between the two of them. Interestingly, the Moelis family were previously significant shareholders in Comstock Mining but have since placed their chips on Tonogold. Same with non-executive director Bob Kopple (6% ownership in Tonogold), who for years was the largest individual shareholder in Comstock Mining.

The remaining two board members, Alan Edwards and Dr. Thomas Vehrs, both joined Tonogold in April of this year. Alan is a mining engineer by training who has held major operational roles in the industry, including Senior Vice President of Operations for Freeport Indonesia and VP of Operations for Kinross. Dr. Vehrs is a highly regarded exploration geologist with over 40 years of experience, as is most well-known for the multiple discoveries he made under the Fortuna Silver banner. These two own another 2% of the company.

While he does not serve on the Tonogold board, it’s also worth mentioning Fernando Berdegué and his contributions to the company as a strategic advisor. Fernando also belongs to one of Mexico’s premier business families and became involved in Tonogold alongside Travis in 2014. All told, Tonogold’s management, board, and strategic advisors own a healthy ~35% of the company and are well incentivized to make this a success.

Tonogold’s share structure is admittedly less impressive. The company has 527 million shares on a fully diluted basis. This is comprised of 270m issued shares, 90m warrants, 155m shares from convertible notes, and another 12m shares recently issued to Drill Rite in a “drill for equity” deal. Tonogold plans to list on the NYSE MKT this fall and potentially on the TSXV in early 2021. (In association with the NYSE MKT listing, the company plans a reverse split to bring its fully diluted share count below 200 million.)

At TNGL’s current share price of US$0.34, this results in a fully diluted market capitalization of ~US$180 million. Taking into account the company’s US$3m working capital position and the US$19m that would come in should all warrants be exercised, we are looking at a US$158m fully diluted enterprise value.

Given the company’s US$3m working capital position and recent US$3.5m “drill for equity” deal with Drill Rite, Tonogold is now fully financed for the planned 8,700 meter Phase I drill program set to commence by the end of July. It is likely that the company will come back to market for another US$3-5 million on the back of Phase I drill results.

Gold Hill

The historic Comstock Lode remains the richest precious metals discovery in American history. The Comstock mines both helped finance the Union’s war effort and develop San Francisco into the innovative financial powerhouse it still is today. A staggering 8 million ounces of gold and 190 million ounces of silver have been extracted from the underground workings – with 80% of this production occurring between 1859-1882. As previously mentioned, the ownership of Gold Hill was extremely fractured. The longitudinal section pictured below shows three kilometers of strike. In just these three kilometers, there were sixteen distinct mining operations. (The names of each of these mines can be seen at the bottom of the image.) Tonogold controls the full 3 kilometers shown below.

Source: Tonogold Investor Presentation. July 2020.

The Comstock is unique in that there are excellent historical production records and underground maps. This data collection and mapping wasn’t only done by the old-timers mining underground, but also by paid US government surveyors—another proof of the importance the United States government placed on this operation. This backward-looking data and mapping were largely irrelevant to the old-timers, who used intuition and experience to hunt for economic ore. However, one hundred and fifty years later, this data is a figurative gold mine for Tonogold and has played a significant role in the design of the Phase I drill program. (I should note that Gregory Crouch, the author of The Bonanza King, is a Tonogold shareholder/adviser and has been instrumental in the data collection process.)

The below chart demonstrates the extremely rich grades that characterized Gold Hill. Past production can be classified as coming from either “bonanza stopes” or “exploration drifts”. While there may be additional undiscovered bonanza mineralization at depth, the last known bonanza stope was mined out in the 1880s. In total, the bonanza stopes yielded nearly four million tonnes at the obscene head grade of 94 g/t AuEq.

Source: Tonogold Investor Presentation. July 2020.

Over the life of the Comstock mines, another ~2.3m tonnes of ore was extracted through the exploration drifts­ - with an average head grade of 32 g/t AuEq. (For some context, high quality underground mines in present times generally grade 8-10 g/t gold.) These exploration drifts were an absolute prospecting necessity in those days—drill rigs hadn’t yet been invented.

In total, roughly two hundred kilometers of exploration drifts were constructed over the roughly eighty years of underground production. The drifts were developed at thirty-meter levels with an average of three drifts per level. From historical records, Tonogold estimates that the old-timers used a ~24 g/t AuEq marginal cut-off grade to determine whether mineralization was worthy of extraction and processing. These same records indicate that a full 90% of the tonnes from drifts averaged 18 g/t Au and 319 g/t Ag (i.e. 22 g/t AuEq). While 22 g/t AuEq was not enough to cut a profit in the late 1800’s, in today’s terms this is highly economic ore assuming decent enough tonnage.

Source: Tonogold Investor Presentation. July 2020.

The above graphic illustrates Tonogold’s strategy at Gold Hill. While it would be an added bonus were Tonogold to discover another Bonanza zone or two below the historic workings, that is not the company’s focus nor expectation. Instead, Mark and team plan to demonstrate that there is up to 60 million tonnes of rock left between the historic drifts with grades that warrant extraction. Given that 90% of the tonnes from the drifts averaged 22 g/t AuEq, does this mean that the mineralized structure in between the drifts also averages 22 g/t AuEq or something similar? That is what Tonogold hopes to prove in this upcoming drill program.

Before providing more details on Tonogold’s imminent Phase I drill program, I want to address a few potential points of skepticism on why the strategy at Gold Hill may not work. The first potential rebuttal is that the old-timers knew what they were doing and wouldn’t have left behind significant quantities of economic rock. The Tonogold team doesn’t dispute that the old-timers knew what they were doing. After all, in its time the Comstock was the most sophisticated underground mining operation in the world. But that was nearly one hundred and fifty years ago and much has changed.

Source: Tonogold Investor Presentation. July 2020.

For starters, today’s gold price of ~$1800 per ounce has more than tripled in real terms since 1882. Second, the cost of extraction has fallen by roughly 70% in real terms due to significant technological advancements in underground mining. And third, metallurgical recovery techniques have also improved markedly since the 1800’s. Historical recoveries at the Comstock averaged 80% for gold and 45% for silver. Mark estimates that met improvements would yield ~90% recoveries for gold and ~60% recoveries for silver. (Due to the gold/silver ratio sitting near historic highs, the silver component of this deposit is less significant than it has ever been – with silver likely representing only 15% of revenue at current prices.) In summary, Tonogold’s counterargument is that what was clearly waste for the old-timers may be quite profitable in today’s terms thanks to modern changes in these three factors.

A second point of pushback is that Gold Hill must have been drilled extensively in the decades before Comstock Mining began its consolidation strategy in 2003 and, if Tonogold’s geological theory were true, it would have been validated by previous owners. It is true that there have been multiple drill campaigns at Gold Hill within the past fifty years. In the late 1970’s, a drill hole intercepted 6 meters of 20 g/t Au and 250 g/t Ag from 15 meters. In 1984, another drill program intercepted 11 meters of 25 g/t Au and 617 g/t Ag from 54 meters. If these previous operators weren’t able to make it work, why would it be any different for Tonogold?

The company’s rebuttal on this point is that past exploration drilling was mostly ineffective and quite shallow. The image below shows historic drill results at Gold Hill in the context of the underground workings. Much of the three kilometers of strike length has been untouched by modern exploration drilling. And of the drilling that has been done, Tonogold and MDA believe that the deeper holes inexplicably stopped short of the interpreted mineralized zone shown in 3D below. If Tonogold’s geological thesis is indeed validated, it would be appropriate to say that the previous owners snatched defeat from the jaws of victory due to rushed and poorly constructed drill programs.

Source: Tonogold Investor Presentation. July 2020.

A third point of skepticism is that, even if Tonogold’s geological thesis holds true, the historical workings will pose insurmountable technical challenges that render the recommencement of underground mining impossible. This is perhaps the most valid point of skepticism. Tongold’s pushback is that less than 5% of the area shown in the above longitudinal section (3 kilometer length x 1 kilometer depth) has been mined to date. While true, the fact remains that these past workings will present technical difficulties should Tonogold or an acquirer look to recommence underground production. The best way for Tonogold to negate this concern is to find sufficient economic tonnage so that recommencing production becomes a no brainer, even in light of the technical difficulties.

The Phase I drill program set to commence this month will make or break Tonogold’s geological thesis at Gold Hill. In the case that the thesis is validated, the company already has a multi-year program drawn up that could get Gold Hill to a production decision by late 2023. This includes defining an inferred resource above the Sutro Tunnel (500 meter level) by the end of 2021, defining an inferred resource below the Sutro Tunnel by the end of 2022, upgrading the resource above the Sutro Tunnel to indicated by the end of 2022, converting the indicated resource above the Sutro Tunnel to a measured resource equal to at least two years of planned production by the end of 2023, and finally upgrading the inferred resource below Sutro to indicated by the end of 2023. This would entire program would cost between US$70-80 million cumulatively. But first things first, Tonogold must prove resoundingly with its upcoming drill program that Gold Hill warrants these kinds of expenditures.

Occidental/Brunswick Lode

While Gold Hill remains Tonogold’s primary focus at the moment, management is increasingly excited about the mineral potential at the Occidental/Brunswick Lode. As seen in the below map, the structure is located 1.5 kilometers east of the main Comstock structure and parallel to it with a mapped strike length of roughly 4.5 kilometers.

Source: Tonogold Investor Presentation. July 2020.

The Occidental was largely untouched by the old-timers­ - with a meager ~34,000 tonnes extracted between 1866 and 1894. According to the historic records, the average head grade over this period was 28 g/t Au and 335 g/t Ag. While this may sound like bonanza-style grades in today’s terms, remember that over at Gold Hill the old-timers were pulling out 94 g/t AuEq rock from their bonanzas. The mines on the Occidental/Brunswick Lode simply did not meet the grade hurdle required to merit underground stoping. As such, they went almost entirely untouched despite the immense amount of activity just to the west.

Unlike Gold Hill, the Occidental/Brunswick Lode has seen some drilling in the very recent past. In 2018, local prospector Art Wilson conducted a small RC drill program on what are called the Ida Area Claims. The Ida Area Claims are located on the southern tail of the Occidental/Brunswick trend (near the “C” in the above map). Mr. Wilson’s modest drill program yielded some impressive assays, including an intercept of over 230 gram-meters. (While there is some grade smearing evident in this particular 32-meter intercept, we are left with a decent 26 meters at 1.48 g/t AuEq after accounting for a sub intercept of 6 meters at 32 g/t AuEq. Not bad considering that the entire 32-meter intercept is within 40 meters of surface.)

Source: Tonogold Investor Presentation. July 2020.

In the spring of 2019, Tonogold inked an option deal with Mr. Wilson to acquire the Ida Area Claims (210 acres in total). This deal in effect gives Tonogold full control of the Occidental/Brunswick trend that sits within Storey County.

While the potential upside at Occidental/Brunswick likely pales in comparison to that of the Comstock Lode at Gold Hill, Occidental/Brunswick does enjoy a couple key advantages over its better-known neighbor. Due to the near surface nature of the known mineralization and its relative distance from Virginia City, the Occidental/Brunswick Lode has open pit mining potential. As such, if Tonogold has success with the drill bit, it should be cheaper and much quicker to build a sizable resource on the Occidental/Brunswick Lode.

Tonogold plans to test the southern portion of Occidental/Brunswick as part of its Phase I drill program. The company plans to dedicate roughly 10% of its Phase I drilling budget to Occidental/Brunswick. Tonogold will determine next steps once their technical team receives and interprets the assays.

Lucerne

It’s easy to forget that Tonogold also now owns the Lucerne deposit previously mined by Comstock Mining. While Lucerne is on the backburner for now, it does provide a healthy backstop to the Tonogold valuation. At its peak, Comstock Mining itself was valued at a US$300 million market capitalization while it focused exclusively on bringing Lucerne online and into commercial production.

The Lucerne resource area is approximately one mile along strike, with explored widths from 600 to 1,800 feet, representing approximately 845 acres. Between 2012 and 2016, Comstock Mining processed approximately 2.6 million tons of Lucerne mineralized material at the American Flat processing facility – yielding 59,515 ounces of gold and 735,252 ounces of silver. The Lucerne open pit can be seen in the image below.

Source: Site Visit Photo. June 2019.

The official Lucerne Resource as reported by Comstock Mining stands at 79.8 million tonnes of material grading 0.92 g/t Au. This results in 2.14 million ounces of contained gold using a 0.24 g/t cut off. However, Tonogold management has been clear from the beginning that this official resource is likely grossly overstated for the following reasons.

First, the assumed cut-off grade of 0.24 g/t Au is likely far too low given the prior operating conditions. Tonogold management, with the assistance of Steve Ristorcelli and his team at MDA, believes that a mining cut-off grade of closer to 0.70 g/t Au is more appropriate. This adjustment to cut-off grade alone would reduce the official resource to closer to 1.5 million ounces.

Second, the official Lucerne resource includes mineralization down to 463 meters depth. After a thorough review, Tonogold’s technical team believes that all mineralization below 250 meters depth would not, at this time, meet the “reasonable prospects for economic extraction” as required by NI 43-101 reporting. This shaves another ~500k ounces off the official resource and brings us closer to one million ounces contained gold.

Third, after reconciling the official resource with the actual production data from between 2012 and 2016, there is evidence that grade smearing may have overestimated the official resource estimate by up to 30%. With this in mind, investors can assume for now that the actual Lucerne resource is closer to 750,000 ounces of gold. Tonogold plans to release its first NI 43-101 compliant resource for Lucerne by the end of this year.

While in some respects this is disappointing (after all, who in their right mind would prefer 750k ounces of gold vs 2.1 million), this exercise goes a long way in demonstrating the no nonsense approach of Tonogold and its technical consultants. It’s clear to me at least that this company is attempting to build real value versus executing the classic Vancouver six-month promote. If your goal is to inflate a gold resource to drive up your company’s share price, MDA is the last group you’d want to work with.

Given that the American Flat processing facility is built and in good shape, Tonogold in theory could get Lucerne operation up and running within 12 months. The initial capex would likely be in the ballpark of US$20m, and the operation would support annual production of ~70k ounces of AuEq for 5-10 years. At $1800 gold and assuming an AISC of $1000 per ounce, such an operation has the potential to throw off US$56m in cashflow per year.

It is worth repeating that if all goes to plan at Gold Hill and Occidental/Brunswick, Lucerne will be an after-thought for TNGL investors. That said, Lucerne and its potential for near term production provides a solid backbone to Tonogold’s current valuation.

The next catalyst expected at Lucerne is a maiden NI 43-101 resource prepared by MDA. This is expected to be released by year end. In the event that Tonogold has quick success at Occidental/Brunswick in outlining a resource amenable to open pit mining, there is the potential of a joint Lucerne-Occidental PEA - with all ore processed at the already built American Flat processing facility. The earliest we could expect to see such a PEA is in late 2021.

Upcoming Milestones

I’ve provided below the Tonogold milestones that can be expected by the end of this year. The most significant catalyst by far is the upcoming Phase I drill program. At the moment, ~7000 meters of the drilling budget is allocated to Gold Hill with the remaining ~2000m meters to be drilled at Occidental. First assays can be expected in early Q4 2020. Also expected by the end this year is a maiden NI 43-101 compliant resource at Lucerne.

Phase I drill program (8700m) commences by end July 2020

Upgrade listing to OTCQX by end September 2020

First drill assays released from Phase 1 program by end October 2020

NYSE MKT listing by end October 2020

Maiden NI 43-101 compliant resource at Lucerne deposit by end 2020

Conclusion

The Tonogold story has come a long way from its days as a US$5m shell in search of a cornerstone asset.

While it’s taken four years of patience, the company has now executed on its goal of assuming control of the historic Comstock mining district. Remember that even the initial deal signed with Comstock Mining in October 2017 only covered 51% of the Lucerne deposit and nothing else. Now the company controls 100% of Gold Hill and the Occidental/Brunswick Lode in addition to 100% of Lucerne. All for US$15 million in cash and share payments to Comstock Mining. A tidy piece of business indeed.

I will concede that the company is no longer cheap with its ~US$158m fully diluted enterprise value at the current share price. But that comes with the territory when one controls a prolific mining district in a world-class jurisdiction in the intermediate stages of a precious metals bull market. Remember that in the last bull market Comstock Mining reached a peak US$300 million market cap with Lucerne as its sole focus. If the Tonogold team were inclined to, they could pretty quickly pull together a PEA for Lucerne demonstrating an NPV in the US$300 million range with a payback period of less than six months from first production. Lucerne after all is fully permitted for production with a processing facility already built and ready to go.

But Tonogold will not be pursuing this strategy as management believes it sells the company’s potential well short. This is not a near-term production play. Instead, the company will keep Lucerne on the backburner while aggressively adding value through the drill bit. If the company finds the open pittable ounces that it expects at Occidental/Brunswick, this alone has the potential to double the NPV (versus a “Lucerne-only” operation) when integrated with the existing Lucerne resource and American Flat processing facility. This would not be a bad outcome for current Tonogold shareholders, particularly in a rising gold price environment.

However, at the risk of sounding hyperbolic, success at Gold Hill would render both Lucerne and Occidental/Brunswick irrelevant while turning Tonogold into a household name. After two years of examining historical production records alongside the MDA technical team, Mark believes that there is the potential that up to 60 million tonnes of mineralized material was left behind - grading below the 24 g/t marginal cut-off used by the old-timers but well above a conservative cut-off for modern day underground mining. At this point, I refuse to entertain Mark’s 60 million tonnes number; however, even assuming that he is off by an order of magnitude, we are still talking about enough tonnage to potentially support up to 4 million contained gold equivalent ounces. This is not a small opportunity.

Tonogold checks a lot of boxes. The scale of the opportunity, at least at Gold Hill, is truly world-class. The company has significant near-term news flow with Phase I drill results and a maiden Lucerne resource due by the end of the year. Board and management own roughly 35% of the company. The CEO already has one multi-billion dollar exit under his belt. The company has a supportive shareholder base with proven access to capital. And zero promotion is built into the current valuation, as Tonogold management had zero incentive to market the story’s potential while sensitive negotiations with Comstock Mining were ongoing. That has now changed.

The story has its drawbacks as well – a low quality OTC listing with limited liquidity, a large number of shares outstanding, and early shareholders up multiples on their investment. Not to mention that the bar for success at Gold Hill is very high. One to two million ounces of gold simply won’t cut it.

Even with these risks in mind, Tonogold is one of the more exciting speculative bets in the MJG portfolio. Aside from a few brief mentions by newsletter writer Thom Calandra, I believe this is the first time that the company has been comprehensively written up by a fund manager, analyst, or newsletter writer. My expectation is that this relative anonymity will be short-lived, especially with Phase I drill results and an NYSE MKT listing both expected in the coming 90 days.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TNGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.