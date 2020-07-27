Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) recently reported strong second-quarter results, with its EPS of $2.38 beating consensus estimates by $0.85 and revenues of $1.03 bn beating consensus estimates by $147.54 mn. The company's second-quarter orders were up 32% y-o-y, and absorptions per community were up 42% y-o-y. There was a dramatic intra-quarter turnaround in new orders. While April orders were down 15%, new orders in May and June were up 44% and 66%, respectively. As expected, entry-level homes was the strongest category followed by the first move up.

There are several factors driving this strong performance. On the macro front, historically low interest rates have increased affordability for the home buyers, and in many markets, buying is a cheaper option than renting in terms of monthly payments. Existing home inventory available for sale is also low as home-owners, as well as buyers, are uncomfortable with touring currently occupied homes due to coronavirus threat. New spec homes provide a better alternative, and home builders are benefiting from this trend. Also, single-family homes are safer than multifamily buildings from a social distancing perspective. So, there has been a shift from renting in multifamily buildings in dense suburban areas to buying single-family homes in suburbs.

In addition to these macroeconomic factors, there are several company-specific measures that are helping Meritage Homes. In a previous article, I discussed Meritage's strategic shift towards affordable entry-level and first move-up homes in recent years. Back in 2016, Meritage's entry-level communities amounted to just 23% of total community count. Now, they have increased to 47% of the total community count. This has helped Meritage Homes immensely as 70% of its new orders last quarters were from first-time home buyers. The company's LiVE.NOW. offering for entry-level buyers and Studio M offering for the first move-up buyers are resonating really well among the customers.

Looking forward, I believe macro trends will remain strong at least for the next couple of years. The recent commentary by Federal Reserve indicates that the interest rate will continue to stay near zero at least till 2022. This, coupled with almost a decade of housing starts below their long-term average, bodes well for the homebuilders. Housing starts have remained below their long-term annual average of ~1.5mn for a good part of the last decade. So, the supply remains relatively tight.

I do expect some of the coronavirus-related panic to subside, and existing home inventories will likely start coming back to the market. So, the 66% growth in new orders which the company saw in June may not be sustainable. However, I believe total demand for single-family housing will still be much higher for at least the next couple of years than what we have seen before coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to favorable macroeconomic factors, Meritage Homes will also benefit from a significant increase in its community count over the next couple of years.

The company ended the last quarter with a community count of 237. It plans to increase it to more than 300 by the end of 2021. So, that's over a 25% increase. The company has a strong balance sheet with net debt to capital of just 20.4%, which gives it ample financial flexibility to fund growth.

Management's guidance calls for a diluted EPS of between $8.75 and $9.25 for FY2020. Given the strong recent trends, I believe the company can easily post an EPS at the upper end of its guidance range.

When I analyze a company, I look at two factors - business trends and valuations. There is little doubt that Meritage's business is headed in the right direction. However, valuation is the tricky part here. I first recommended the stock back in March when it was trading at a discount to its book value. The stock has more than doubled from those levels and is now trading at a P/BV of ~1.65 (BV per share as of June 30 was $55.4). I usually value Home Builders on a Price to Book Value (P/BV) metric, but some analysts also use the P/E ratio especially during the good times. I believe the company can easily post EPS at the upper end of the guidance, which is $9.25. So, on the P/E basis, Meritage Homes is still cheap. It's easy to argue both ways, and given the recent momentum, I believe the stock can see some more upside. However, I would like to be disciplined and don't believe adding more stock at these levels is a prudent move. Hence, I am changing my rating to neutral.

I also believe chasing the stocks which have already recovered and risen significantly above their previous highs might be a risky approach in the current market. There are several other stocks related to housing markets that offer better risk rewards. I discussed one of them - American Woodmark (AMWD) in my previous articles (see here and here). American Woodmark derives ~40% of its sales from the new residential construction market. However, there is a lag of 60 to 90 days between when home builders start building homes and when American Woodmark sells them kitchen cabinets. So, the strong trends from June will convert into sales for American Woodmark only by September. The good news is analysts have not still revised their estimates and are expecting a meaningful decline in the company's EPS this year. The stock is still trading ~35% below its 52-weeks high and, in my opinion, offers better risk-reward to bet on the recovery in the housing market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMWD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.