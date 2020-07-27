The lies we tell other people are nothing to the lies we tell ourselves.”― Derek Landy

This week’s covered call opportunity is around a small biotech concern with a slew of upcoming trial readouts in the second half of 2020. A full analysis and investment recommendation follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company that IPO’d in 2017. The company is focused on developing therapeutics for rare neurological diseases. The company’s most advanced product candidate is OV101, which is currently in development for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and fragile X syndrome. Also, the company is developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) for the treatment of rare developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Additionally, the company is pursuing OV329 for treatment-resistant epilepsy and OV881 for Angelman syndrome, but both are in the early preclinical/research phases of development. Ovid Therapeutics has a market capitalization of just over $350 million and trades for just under $7.00 a share.

Pipeline

Source: Company Presentation

On June 11th, the company announced a new strategic collaboration with Columbia University Irving Medical Center researchers, which is focused on accelerating the development of new drugs for rare neurological diseases. Per the terms of the collaboration, Ovid will work in coordination with Columbia scientists to identify molecular targets for developing genetic and molecular therapeutic approaches for rare neurological conditions. The collaboration provides Ovid with the chance to leverage more brainpower and access into a deeper drug development portfolio. Another collaboration arrangement was announced with the University of Connecticut School of Medicine last week.

OV101:

OV1010 is a first-in-class, oral, highly selective extrasynaptic GABAA receptor agonist. It passes the blood-brain barrier and binds to the extrasynaptic GABAA receptors on neurons throughout the brain, restoring the levels of tonic inhibition that exist when GABAA levels are low. The drug is in development to treat both Angelman syndrome and fragile X syndrome.

Source: Company Presentation

The company claims that OV101 is the only drug in clinical development for Angelman syndrome. Angelman syndrome occurs when a mutated gene, UBE3A, creates a nonfunctional protein. Without functional UBE3A proteins, the levels of GABA, a key neurotransmitter in the brain, are lower than normal. There hasn’t been a new approved therapy for the disease since 1965. Roughly 1 in 12,000 to 20,000 people are affected.

Source: Company Presentation

In a Phase 2 clinical trial called STARS, OV101 demonstrated a statistically significant effect versus placebo on the overall symptoms of Angelman syndrome, and showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Results from the company’s pivotal Phase 3 NEPTUNE trial in Angelman syndrome will be released in Q4 of this year. The trial was nearing completion of enrollment when the clinical trial sites had to shut down due to COVID-19.

Source: Company Presentation

On June 19th, Ovid Therapeutics announced that the FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for OV101 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome. The designation gives the company a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher following FDA approval for OV101 in Angelman syndrome, which can be redeemed to obtain priority review for any subsequent marketing application. It could also sell the voucher to another company. These generally have been going for approximately $125 million in recent transactions, although the amount can vary widely.

On May 7th, the company announced positive results from their Phase 2 ROCKET trial, which evaluated OV101 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome. Fragile X syndrome is caused when the presence of a mutation on the FMR1 gene disrupts signaling pathways in nerve cells across the brain. This signaling shutdown causes the production of GABA. There are no approved therapies, and treatment options are limited in scope. It is the most common inherited form of intellectual disability with roughly 1 in 4,000 males and approximately 1 in 8,000 females affected. In the Phase 2 trial, the drug produced statistically significant reductions in behavioral and functional symptoms in individuals with fragile X syndrome, and showed a clean safety and tolerability profile. Moving forward, the company wants to sit down with regulators to discuss the development and registration path for the drug.

Source: Company Presentation

OV935:

OV935, known as soticlestat, is a first-in-class oral compound that reduces brain 24-hydroxycholesterol levels by inhibiting an enzyme called cholesterol-24-hydroxylase. The drug is being developed under a partnership with Takeda. Essentially, too much 24-hydroxylase can lead to abnormal cellular signaling mediated by glutamate in the brain, and too much glutamate can lead to seizures in people with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. The drug works by restoring the appropriate modulation of glutamate neurotransmission. The drug is in development to treat CDKL5 deficiency disorder/Dup15q syndrome and Dravet syndrome.

Source: Company Presentation

On March 30th, the company announced preliminary data from their Phase 2, ongoing, open-label trial called ARCADE, which is evaluating soticlestat in patients with CDKL5 deficiency disorder and Dup15q syndrome. Four of the five CDD patients experienced reductions of 30% to 90% in motor seizures and/or epileptic spasms during the maintenance period. Furthermore, one out of the six Dup15q patients experienced a 90% reduction in seizure frequency during the maintenance phase while the other five showed early signs of efficacy. All the patients who completed the trial have enrolled in the ENDYMION extension study. Looking ahead, full results from the Phase 2 ARCADE trial are expected in early 2021. Also, top line results from the company’s Phase 2 ELEKTRA trial in patients with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome are expected to be released in Q3 of 2020.

Source: Company Presentation

Balance Sheet And Analyst Commentary

As of March 31st, 2020, Ovid Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $58.3 million, compared to $76.7 million on December 31st, 2019. Research and development expenses for the first quarter were $14.6 million, compared to $9.3 million in Q1 of 2019. General and administrative expenses were $5.6 million in the quarter, compared to $4.7 million in the same quarter of 2019. Overall, the company reported a net loss of $20 million for Q1 of 2020, compared to a net loss of $13.8 million for Q1 of 2019.

Earlier this month, the company disclosed it had signed an 'agreement with Italian drugmaker Angelini Pharma S.p.A. for the development, manufacture and commercialization of OV101 for the potential treatment of Angelman syndrome in the EU, Switzerland, Turkey, UK and Russia. This agreement provided Ovid with a $20 million upfront payment, just over $200 million potential milestone payouts and double-digit royalties on net sales.

Over the past two weeks, five analyst firms including William Blair and Citigroup have reissued Buy ratings on OVID. Price targets proffered have ranged from $9 to $14 a share. Here is the commentary from the analyst at Citigroup.

Partnering of OV101 for Angelman syndrome in Europe lends external validation to Ovid's lead program ahead of key pivotal readout expected Q4, Nochomovitz tells investors in a research note. The analyst believes the Angelini partnership bodes well for potential European commercialization of OV101 in Angelman syndrome."

Verdict

There is a lot to like about Ovid. It has multiple 'shots on goal', upcoming potential catalysts and increasingly positive analyst support. Given the current cash burn rate, I do expect the company to raise some additional capital before the end of year. Hopefully, after some additional positive study data is posted. Given the huge option premiums on this name, a covered call strategy like the one outlined below seems the most prudent way to invest in this name.

Option Strategy:

Here is how I would initiate a position in OVID within my own personal accounts. Using the January $7.50 call strikes fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $4.00 to $4.30 range (net stock price - option premium). This strategy provides approximately 40% downside risk (at the mid-end of the range) and nearly an 80% potential return in approximately six months, again at the midpoint of the range. Option liquidity tends to get better on this name the later we go into the trading day.

"All people know the same truth. Our lives consist of how we choose to distort it.”― Woody Allen

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of these type of buy-write opportunities over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.



Disclosure: I am/we are long OVID. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have established a position in Ovid using covered call orders.