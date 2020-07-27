Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - July 26, 2020

This weekly column explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

El Paso Electric (EE)

El Paso Electric also made its way into the best performers list again this week for the second time in recent weeks. An announcement from FERC, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, approving the parties' mitigation plan was all that was needed to effectively seal this deal. Now that all regulatory approvals have been granted, it is just a mere formality for this deal to now consummate successfully.

Data by YCharts

The simple spread currently stands at 0.29%. However, a stub period dividend has been announced and will be calculated from the previous dividend payment until the closing of the deal. This currently works out as at

$0.41 / 91 days = $0.0045 per day.

The stock moved up $0.75 or 1.11% to $68.05 against an offer price of $68.25 from Infrastructure Investments Fund. The extended timeline associated with protected industry target stocks dissuaded us from taking a position in this target. In light of the recent news we will not be initiating a positon.

QIAGEN (QGEN)

QIAGEN was also a top performer this week. Previously we saw an increased offer from Thermo Fisher who raised their bid by 10% to 43 euros. However, the strong sales results forecast from Qiagen due to the pandemic has prompted some analysts to suggest an even higher offer would be more appropriate. Some estimates suggest the range could be as high as 48 euros to 52 euros. At the current exchange rate this would equal approximately $55.93 - $60.59.

This strong sales trend at QIAGEN can provide a unique opportunity. The floor price, the level to which a stock will return to in the event of a deal break, is being comfortably supported by these sales forecast numbers, thus altering the risk / reward profile. The possibility of a higher offer, although not guaranteed can potentially provide an attractive upside. During the week, the stock moved up $0.53 or 1.10% to $48.66 against an offer price of 43 Euros ($50.50 at EURUSD of 1.1750). We shall investigate this opportunity further, as well as the currency risk and may look to initiate a position in the coming week.

Merger Arbitrage And Market Data

The broader market experienced a reversal of fortune during the week as initial the market moved higher only to succumb to a dose of reality by the week's close. A record stimulus package announced by the EU helped fuel global stocks at the start of the week as the recovery in the global economy looked set to continue. However, a stubbornly high jobs report on Thursday coupled with the continued rise in domestic COVID-19 cases brought investors back down to earth. It is still as yet unknown the extent and depth of the latest domestic economic assistance for U.S. citizens, but it does now appear investors have become aware of the fragility of the situation. By the close on Friday, the broader market in the U.S. as defined by the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished down 0.25% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) produced a much more stoic performance during the week. A mildly negative return never seemed in danger as the ETF meandered its way through the trading sessions. The negative performance was mainly attributed to the long positions in E*Trade ETFC and Netent AB. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Trading Guide" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website). By the end of the week, MNA was showing a loss of 0.22% reversing a previous run of positive performances.

Product Weekly Change Product Weekly Change T20 Index 0.60% SPY (0.25)% Index Dispersion 2.42% VIX 0.62% Winners 9 MNA (0.22)% Losers 8 ARB.TO 0.27% Week Ending Friday, July 24, 2020

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S.-based cash merger arbitrage spreads again performed well last week extending their positive run. Some new deals continue to be announced although they may not necessarily be accessible to all traders/ However, it does indicate that negotiations can take place and deals can be made. As spreads narrow once again we continue to caution traders as to the quantity of capital now available to invest in this limited pool of investment opportunities. As these returns decrease as investors squeeze every last drop from returns, the downside also increases. We are yet to see the level of deal breaks as per the original pessimistic forecasts, however, the risk / reward ratio does seem to be shifting slightly away from the investor.

The T20 winners gained the upper hand and beat the losers by 9 to 8 with 0 non-movers. There were 17 spreads in the index last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads is no longer calculated with a full complement of 20 deal constituents. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com gained 0.60% whilst the dispersion of returns was 2.42%. The figure is below the 3-month average and the long-term look-back period.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an annualized average 19.63% return. This is marginally higher than last week's figure of 22.10% and is due to the advances mentioned above. Earnings season is now upon us, and as we move into the third quarter, we remind traders of the latent risk associated with up coming earnings reports. For industries in experiencing tough trading conditions, the market may well look to punish those deal which appear fallible. For this coming week, the T20 portfolio has 17 deal constituents. Traders are once again cautioned against rushing into deals simply as a way of employing capital whilst genuine opportunities become scarce.

For additional merger arbitrage discussion be sure to catch our exclusive interview with Seeking Alpha "SA Interview: Merger Arbitrage Investing With Mal Spink, CFA."

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

Author's note: If you enjoy Merger Arbitrage Limited, please consider following us by clicking on the "Follow" button at the top of this page and hitting the "Like" button below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in QGEN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.