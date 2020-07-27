The company should be able to offset the impact of COVID-19 through its cost-saving initiatives.

DTE Energy has a plan to invest $19 billion of capital in the next five years to grow its business in Michigan.

Investment Thesis

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had a challenging Q1 2020 primarily due to unfavorable weather. The outbreak of COVID-19 will impact its Q2 2020 earnings, but its lean actions will help offset the impact and maintain its 2020 EPS guidance. DTE Energy plans to invest $19 billion of capital projects to grow its EPS by about 5%-7% annually through 2024. This will also result in EPS and dividend growth. The company currently pays a growing 3.5%-yielding dividend. It is also trading at a discount to its historical average and to its peers. This is a good stock to consider for investors seeking both dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2020 Highlights

DTE Energy delivered a poor Q1 2020 due to warmer-than-normal weather. As can be seen from the table below, its two main segments, DTE Electric and DTE Gas, saw significant declines in operating earnings of $53 million and $30 million, respectively. Hence, its operating EPS declined by $0.39 per share to $1.66 per share in Q1 2020.

Source: June 2020 Investor Presentation

Earnings and Growth Analysis

DTE's 5-year, $19 billion capital projects will support its EPS growth

DTE Energy has an ambitious $19 billion of capital projects to grow its business in the next 5 years (between 2020 and 2024). As can be seen, these projects include a combination of electric distribution, generation, and gas infrastructures. About 80% of these investments will be focused on its utilities. Management expects that these investments will help grow its EPS by about 5%-7% annually through 2024.

Source: June 2020 Investor Presentation

Impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 is manageable

The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused some interruption to DTE Energy's sales. Similar to other utilities, the company is experiencing lower gas and electricity demand during the lockdown (primarily due to lower consumption in industrial and commercial segments but offset by higher consumption in residential segment). Assuming that there will not be further lockdowns, management is projecting that its commercial and industrial sales will be down by about 6%-9% and 18%-22%, respectively, in 2020. This represents a combined loss of $70-$100 million in operating earnings. On the other hand, residential sales will grow by about 3%- 4% annually, and this will result in a growth of about $40-$50 million in operating earnings. Therefore, growth in residential sales is still not enough to cover the decline in its commercial and industrial sales. Fortunately, management has initiated lean actions across all business lines. These actions include delay hiring, reduce in travel expense, fast forward automation and work from home projects, reduce contractor and consultant spend, etc. These actions should help mitigate the impact caused by the outbreak of COVID-19. At this moment, management is still maintaining its annual EPS guidance of $6.47-$6.75 per share.

A solid balance sheet to support its growth projects

DTE Energy has maintained its investment grade balance sheet with credit ratings of BBB (S&P), Baa2 (Moody's), and BBB+ (Fitch). The company has a healthy funds from operations to debt ratio of 18%. The company has available liquidity of about $3.2 billion by the end of April 2020. The company has also taken advantage of the current low rate environment and issued $1.7 billion of long-term debts. Therefore, DTE Energy has enough capital to fund its capital projects in the near term. Looking forward to the next few years, the company plans to fund its 5-year capital programs through a combination of funds generated from operations, debts, and equity issuances.

Source: June 2020 Investor Presentation

Valuation Analysis

DTE Energy is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 17.36x. This is below its 5-year average of 18.40x. Its forward P/E ratio of 17.36x is also below WEC Energy's (WEC) 25.08x, Ameren's (AEE) 23.08x, and Entergy's (ETR) 18.52x. Therefore, DTE Energy appears to be trading at a discount right now.

Data by YCharts

A growing 3.5%-yielding dividend

DTE Energy currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.012 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 3.5%. The company has consistently raised its dividend in the past and has increased its dividend at a compound annual growth rate of 6.1% since 2009. The company expects to increase its dividend by about 7% annually in 2020 and 2021.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

DTE Energy faces several risks:

(1) DTE Energy faces regulatory risk as over 70% of its revenue comes from regulated utilities in Michigan. Unfavorable regulatory environment could result in lower allowed return on equity.

(3) Adverse weather conditions will impact the demand for natural gas and electricity.

(4) Multiple waves of the pandemic may result in lower-than-expected energy consumption in Michigan, especially if another lockdown is introduced.

Investor Takeaway

DTE Energy should be able to continue to grow its earnings with its capital investments in Michigan in the next 5 years. The company appears to be trading at a discount right now and is a good candidate to consider for investors seeking capital appreciation and dividend income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.