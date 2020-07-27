GameStop (GME) shares are priced for bankruptcy, but the market is confusing the secular downtrend in physical sales and the pandemic impact with the company real situation. While the secular downtrend is an understandable worry since the shift in sales from physical to e-commerce will continue and accelerated during the lockdown. This secular headwind is a real threat for the company in the long run if they cannot manage to build an online presence and probably the explanation why the shares entire float is shorted.

But there is another way to win, with the bonds for March 2021 trading for 89 cents they have an implied yield to maturity of 26% and a gross return of 17% if the company pays them at par in March 2021. Aside from the near maturity bonds, a more aggressive investors bullish on the stock, could consider long dated out of the money call options such as the one for January 2022 with a strike price of $4.5 may be a good way to bet on short squeeze.

GameStop Financial Situation

Sales on the first quarter were ugly, with a decrease of 35% compared to 2019 first quarter. But on March 22nd the company temporarily closed all their US stores, with only 65% with the ability of curbside pickup. In fact, in the last 6 weeks of the quarter 90% of the store fleet was closed! The company lost $500 million in sales in the first quarter alone, with an adjusted net loss of $104 million. While understandable, the results were overall bad, but there were some interesting nuances. E-commerce sales grew 519% in the quarter, and in the month of May alone it increased 1400%. The performance of e-commerce sales is a confirmation that GameStop may have a place on this space if they can execute. All in all, the cash consumed from operations in the first quarter was only $50 million which is quite good if we consider the restrains the pandemic had on the company.

Despite these results, the company balance sheet continues to be very solid. The company was able to improve efficiency, with a 43% and 54% reduction in inventory and accounts payable, respectively. As of May 2, the company had $570 million in cash, with $135 million drawn in its revolver and $417 million in debt which makes the company net debt virtually zero.

Debt Exchange and Real Estate Assets

Obviously the $417 million debt overhang to be paid in March 2021, reduced the company financial flexibility. In June, the company announced a notes exchange, where the 6.75% March 2021 notes would be substituted by new notes that pay 10% interest and matured in March 2023. The offer was accepted by 52% of the holders which means that today there are only $200 million outstanding in the 2021 notes. Additionally, several covenants were relaxed, and the company is now allowed to enter in sale and leaseback transactions in the future. This is relevant because GameStop owns 1,128,000 sq feet of distribution and manufacturing real estate and management hinted that it may be looking to sell some of its facilities. This real estate portfolio maybe worth between $85 million and $100 million, according to my estimations.

From the 1st quarter 2020 earnings call:

We fully expect to utilize those assets just we own them, they're sitting on the balance sheet as assets. And we feel that as a retailer and certainly one that's making this transition that we are for some of the important growth vehicles we have on the plate that we don't need to be in the business of owning real estate, but we can deploy that capital in much more efficient way.

Near Future

In the previous quarter the company endured challenging operating conditions and even so was able to use only $50 million in cash flow from operations. The next few quarters will be easier, as stores open with the easing of lock down measures, and a new console cycle starts in the second semester. Both events will be strong tailwinds for GameStop. Sony will launch the PS 5 and Microsoft will launch the Xbox x series, and both should drive strong sales from launch and well into the December holiday season. Although the company did not give any guidance, management stated that is still expecting positive adjusted EBITDA for 2020. Additionally, the company said that it expects to have around $600 million of liquidity at the end of the second quarter.

From the 1st quarter 2020 earnings call:

As I mentioned before, we have generally suspended guidance as a result of the COVID-19 impact on our business. However, it's important to note that in addition to the second quarter cash expectations I shared earlier, we do believe that three things one, our performance during the peak of the pandemic, two our current trajectory, and three our expectations for the back half of the year console launch will all contribute to generate positive adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year. We remain confident that the progress against our GameStop reboot objectives is providing the key support for us to navigate this trying and unusual time.

Management expectations of positive adjusted EBITDA for the year appears to be a little bit optimistic but they are betting on strong second half of the year. The 3rd quarter will have several software launches that were postponed due to Covid-19 and in the 4th quarter the new console cycle will be in full force. New console cycles are important because they drive hardware, accessories, and software sales.

Activists

GameStop board of directors now counts with two activists on its board with Hestia Capital Partners adding their two nominees to the board of directors. The proxy fight last for a while and had several letters from both sides. The activists claimed that in general, the board was sloppy and did a poor job of overseeing management and setting the right strategies for the company, and as consequence the company value was set on fire. I think is no coincidence that the current board started to behave in a more shareholder friendly way and started to cut some bloated expenses, such as the company jet which was sold for almost $9 million. Also, the possibility of exploring sale and leasebacks transactions to free capital reveals that the company is feeling the pressure to unlock value. Hestia Capital is a long term shareholder and experienced the pain of seeing the stock decreasing 85%. They will put the kind right of pressure in the company to take the necessary steps to improve execution, capital allocation and communication with shareholders. With Hestia nominees on the board the risk of bankruptcy decreases since they own more than 7% of GameStop shares outstanding and will consider a bankruptcy only when all the other options have been exhausted.

The Trade

I believe that investing in GameStop 6.75% March 2021 notes at 89 cents on the dollar, is a low risk bet that pays 16% gross return with an annualized return of 26%. The current strength of the balance sheet, the recovery in economic activity, and the strong tailwinds from the new console cycle in the second half of the year will reduce the operational risk in the near term. The market fear of a near term bankruptcy, which can be seen by 100% short interest on the shares, is misplaced and that is why this opportunity exists. Investing in the bonds, mitigates greatly the biggest risk related to GameStop, which is the secular decline in physical sales and the execution towards e-commerce.

For the more aggressive investor betting on a short squeeze, the long term out of the money call options could be interesting, but entails a more bullish outlook on GameStop future. If you want, is possible to size the positions so that the interest received on the bonds pays for the premium on the call options, to create a synthetic head I win, tails I win big situation.

