China Water Affairs' FY2020 financial results were weaker than expected, and the company could witness slower growth in the next two years.

I assign a Neutral rating to Hong Kong-listed Chinese water utilities company China Water Affairs Group Limited (OTCPK:CWAFF) [855:HK].

China Water Affairs' recent increased investment in its 29.52%-owned associate company, Kangda International Environmental Company Limited via exchangeable bonds is in the spotlight, and I am divided with respect to the merits of this deal. On one hand, China Water Affairs' initial acquisition of Kangda International's shares seem expensive, and the company is now burdened by Kangda International's high net debt-to-equity ratio of 193% as of December 31, 2019. On the other hand, Kangda International serves as a platform for China Water Affairs to grow its environmental protection business, and Kangda International's financial performance has been improving as per its FY2019 financial results. Also, China Water Affairs' FY2020 financial results were weaker than expected, and the company could witness slower growth in the next two years.

China Water Affairs trades at 5.8 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY2021 (YE March) dividend yield of 5.2%. While China Water Affairs seems cheap on an absolute basis, its valuations are roughly in line with where peers are currently trading at. Taking into account the above-mentioned factors, I see a Neutral rating for China Water Affairs as fair.

Readers have the option of trading in China Water Affairs shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker CWAFF or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 855:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $1.5 million, and market capitalization is above $1.2 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own China Water Affairs shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, Norges Bank Investment Management, Dimensional Fund Advisors, and Allianz Global Investors, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

China Water Affairs refers to itself as "one of the largest integrated water affairs operators providing raw water, tap water, sewage treatment and related value-added services" in China on its company website. The company's core city water supply business establishes joint ventures with local governments, and the joint ventures are granted exclusive concessions of between 30 and 50 years to be the sole suppliers in the specific concession service areas.

The company derived approximately 83% and 12% of its FY2020 (YE March) revenue from its core city water supply operation & construction business, and the growing environmental protection business, respectively. Other non-core businesses such as property development & investment contributed the remaining 5% of China Water Affairs' FY2020 revenue. The city water supply operation & construction business and the environmental protection business accounted for 90% and 8% of China Water Affairs' FY2020 operating income (excluding share of results of associates).

China Water Affairs' Water Concession Service Coverage

Source: China Water Affairs' Corporate Presentation At OECD's (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) November 2019 Roundtable On Financing Water

China Water Affairs' Business Model

Source: China Water Affairs' Corporate Presentation At OECD's November 2019 Roundtable On Financing Water

Increased Investment In Associate Company

China Water Affairs announced on April 1, 2020, that it is investing HK$361.3 million in exchangeable bonds issued by its 29.52%-owned associate company, Kangda International Environmental Company Limited [6136:HK]. The exchangeable bonds can be converted into 344,129,996 shares of water treatment company Kangda International, which represents 16.93% of the company's existing share capital, at an exercise price of HK$1.05 per share. Kangda International last traded at HK$0.71 as of July 24, 2020.

China Water Affairs is issuing convertible bonds to investment holding company BPEA, which is 99.35% owned by The Baring Asia Private Equity Fund V, L.P. as a means of raising funds to finance the increased investment in its associate company, Kangda International. BPEA has the right to convert these convertible bonds into 44,886,521 shares of China Water Affairs at a conversion price of HK$8.05, which accounts for 2.80% of China Water Affairs' existing issued share capital.

In 2019, China Water Affairs made its initial investment in Kangda International with the acquisition of 600 million Kangda International shares at HK$2.00 each, which implied an acquisition multiple of 0.8 times trailing P/B and 12.5 times FY2018 P/E. This was perceived as an expensive investment at that time, as Kangda International's water treatment peers usually trade at around half times P/B and single-digit P/E multiples.

For this latest deal, the exercise price of HK$1.05 per share for Kangda International exchangeable shares implies a trailing P/B of 0.43 times and a historical FY2019 P/E of 3.9 times. While it is positive that China Water Affairs' exchangeable bonds imply far more attractive valuations as compared to its initial investment in the company two years ago, a key question is whether China Water Affairs overpaid for its initial 29.52% equity interest in Kangda International.

It is also noteworthy that the acquisition consideration for the exchangeable bonds is significant at HK$361.3 million, accounting for 4% of China Water Affairs' current market capitalization and 22% of its FY2020 net income. Furthermore, the recent deal might have confirmed investors' fears that China Water Affairs is burdened by Kangda International's high financial leverage and has to inject capital to support the company. Kangda International's net debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 193% as of December 31, 2019, which is significantly higher than China Water Affairs' net debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 89% as of March 31, 2020.

On the flip side, Kangda International's financial performance has improved since China Water Affairs' initial investment in 2019. Kangda International's net profit attributable to shareholders grew +24% YoY to RMB376.9 million in FY2019, due to a 5 percentage improvement in gross profit margin due to a higher proportion of EPC (Engineering Procurement Construction) projects completed, a -14% YoY decline in administrative expenses as a result of improved cost control, and a decrease in effective tax rate from 32% in FY2018 to 25% in FY2019.

More importantly, China Water Affairs believes in the merits of being an integrated water operator, and it sees synergies between its core water supply business and Kangda International's water treatment/environmental protection business. Prior to its initial investment in Kangda International in 2019, China Water Affairs had earlier indicated its interest in spinning off its environmental protection business as a separately-listed entity. With a potential 46.45% stake in Kangda International (assuming full conversion of exchangeable shares in the future), China Water Affairs now has a listed platform in the form of Kangda International, to serve as a vehicle for expanding the company's environmental protection business.

China Water Affairs' Vertically Integrated Water Business Operations

Source: China Water Affairs' Corporate Presentation At OECD's November 2019 Roundtable On Financing Water

Slower Growth Ahead

China Water Affairs reported FY2020 financial results on June 29, 2020, and the company's financial performance was weaker than expected. China Water Affairs' revenue increased by a lackluster +4.7% YoY to HK$8,302 million. This was largely attributable to lower water demand due to COVID-19 (note that there is no "minimum volume guarantee" for its tap water supply business) and a -4.5% depreciation of the RMB (business operations in Mainland China) relative to the HKD (reporting currency).

The company's net profit attributable to shareholders increased by +19.7% YoY to HK$1,639 million, but this was mainly the result of share of results of associates increasing from HK$69 million in FY2019 to HK$412 million in FY2020 (initial acquisition of 29.52% interest in associate company in Kangda International in FY2020). China Water Affairs' operating income (excluding share of results of associates) grew by +5.3% YoY in FY2020, which is in line with the company's +4.7% YoY increase in top line.

Looking ahead, China Water Affairs is entering a phase of slower growth. Market consensus is expecting China Water Affairs to increase its earnings per share by +2% and +12% YoY in FY2021 and FY2022 respectively. In contrast, the company's four-year FY2016-FY2020 earnings per share CAGR was approximately +30%. This could possibly explain why China Water Affairs is eager to grow its environmental protection business with an increased investment in Kangda International, as growth for the company's core water supply business might have possibly saturated.

Valuation And Capital Return

China Water Affairs trades at 5.9 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 5.8 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$5.99 as of July 24, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 8.5 times and 10.0 times, respectively.

The company has also been actively returning excess capital to shareholders via both dividends and share buybacks.

China Water Affairs offers consensus forward FY2021 (YE March) and FY2022 dividend yields of 5.2% and 5.7%, respectively. The company proposed a final dividend of HK$0.16 per share for 2HFY2020, which brought the full-year FY2020 dividends per share to HK$0.30. This represents a +7% YoY growth in absolute terms and a dividend payout ratio of 29%. Market consensus expects China Water Affairs' dividends per share to grow by +4% and +10% YoY to HK$0.312 and HK$0.343 in FY2021 and FY2022, respectively.

Between June 30, 2020, and July 24, 2020, China Water Affairs repurchased approximately 0.4% of the company's outstanding shares or approximately 6 million shares at an average price of HK$5.91.

Market consensus expects China Water Affairs' ROE to decline from 19.9% in FY2020 to 18.0% and 17.7% in FY2021 and FY2022, respectively.

As per the peer valuation comparison table, China Water Affairs' forward P/E and dividend yield are roughly in line with what its water utilities and environmental solutions peers are trading at.

Peer Valuation Comparison For China Water Affairs

Stock Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' P/E Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year ROE Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (OTCPK:BJWTF) (OTC:BJWTY) [371:HK] 5.9 6.4% 16.1% China Everbright International Limited (OTCPK:CHFFF) (OTCPK:CHFFY) [257:HK] 4.5 6.5% 15.5% China Everbright Greentech Limited (OTC:CNEBF) [1257:HK] 3.6 5.6% 16.4% Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited [1381:HK] 7.6 2.5% 17.2% Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. [1330:HK] 7.0 3.9% 13.9%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for China Water Affairs include a failure to realize synergies from its increased investment in Kangda International, a slower-than-expected pace of earnings growth going forward, and a cut in the company's dividend payout ratio in the future.

Note that readers who choose to trade in China Water Affairs shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

