Which is too bad, because RS ticks all the boxes. I will be initiating a position.

Yet it gets very little coverage from dividend investors online.

It has increased its dividend 27x since its IPO in 1994.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

On Seeking Alpha, we update our “All Weather Dividend Portfolio” once a month. Since the inception of the model portfolio in May, it has been lacking any positions in the materials sector.

I must confess it is a sector in which neither Robert or I are experts. Nonetheless, we always knew it would be important to have at least one position from the sector for diversification purposes.

It is only very recently that I came across Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company (RS), a Californian producer and distributor of metal products.

Source: Open Domain

The stock mostly goes under the radar here on Seeking Alpha. Coverage has averaged about 2 articles per year for the past 4 years.

RS has been popping up in a few of our stock screeners, yet we never actually stopped to take a closer look, until recently. It is our MAD scores which first caught my attention. RS has a Dividend Strength score of 95 and a Stock Strength score of 99.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.44% & trades around $102.45. As you know, we set the bar extremely high for lower yielding stocks, because of the requirement of high dividend growth.

However, RS passes all of our tests, and because of the clearly superior management team and pristine balance sheet and financials, the stock earns our “all weather” status. Only the best of the best are considered “all weather”.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should invest in Reliance Steel & Aluminum at current prices.

I will first walk you through the stock’s dividend profile, before performing our 3 factor analysis to assess the stock’s likelihood of outperformance in upcoming months.

Dividend Strength

If you’ve been reading our articles on Seeking Alpha during the past 18 months, you’re familiar with the concept of dividend strength. The idea is that we want to invest in dividend stocks which a) pay a safe dividend & b) offer an attractive combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential.

Dividend Safety

34% of Reliance Steel's earnings are paid out as dividends. This makes RS's payout ratio better than 66% of dividend stocks.

Dividends represent 10% of RS’s operating cashflow, which puts the company in front of 83% of dividend stocks.

RS pays 13% of its free cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 86% of dividend stocks.

30/06/2016 30/06/2017 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 30/06/2020 Dividends $1.6000 $1.7600 $1.9000 $2.1000 $2.3500 Net Income $4.31 $4.43 $10.88 $8.78 $7.01 Payout Ratio 38% 40% 18% 24% 34% Cash From Operations $10.48 $5.93 $6.58 $15.16 $22.99 Payout Ratio 16% 30% 29% 14% 11% Free Cash Flow $7.02 $2.76 $2.94 $9.88 $18.60 Payout Ratio 23% 64% 65% 22% 13%

Source: mad-dividends.com

Despite the dividend increasing 45% in the past 5 years, the payout ratios have improved across the board. The company operates at an impressive 30% gross margin, which then results in generating heaps of cashflow through strong cost management. Even after being hit big time in the second quarter – sales were down 30% YoY – the stock still generates so much cashflow that the safety of the dividend isn’t at risk.

Furthermore RS can pay its interest 10 times, which is better than 77% of stocks. This level of interest coverage shows that financial leverage is minimal, and won’t become a burden to paying the dividend in times of duress.

The dividend is safe guys. The company has paid a dividend every quarter for the past 61 years, since the company opened. Since going public in 1994, the company has never decreased the amount paid annually to shareholders.

Reliance Steel pays a reliant dividend. Management is clearly committed to sharing profits with their shareholders.

Dividend Potential

RS’s dividend yield is currently 2.44% which is higher than 39% of dividend paying stocks. Not an exceptionally high yield for the dividend investor, but very relatively high for RS. During the past decade, the stock yielded a median 2%. The stock traded at higher yields than it currently does in only 20% of trading days over the period.

Source: mad-dividends.com

During the last 12 months, the dividend grew 13.6% which is higher than the 5 year CAGR of 9%.

Since the company’s IPO in 1994, the dividend increased 27x. It was sometimes maintained at the same level for a few years. The last time this happened was between 2008 and 2010. Nonetheless over the 27 years since the company’s IPO, the dividend has increased at a 19% CAGR.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Given the low payout ratios, management can continue to grow its dividend even in the face of bad business. Over the cycle, revenues have grown. Consider that over the past 3 years, revenues have grown at a 2% CAGR while net income has grown at a 13% CAGR. That is using TTM values which include financial results from this year’s two past quarters.

Long term, the demand and end use of the company’s metal products should remain strong. One potential source of great demand would be infrastructure. I see America’s infrastructure problem as being unavoidable at some point in the next 20 years. Consider that 38% of America’s bridges need repairing. While they aren’t about to collapse, the longer this goes on, the more repairs will be needed.

Source: The state of American Infrastructure

All in all, I expect the dividend to continue increasing at a 10% to 15% CAGR over the next 5 years. As we’ll note in the section on value later, the buyback yield will also contribute to keeping these dividend increases affordable for a long time.

Therefore, I believe that at current prices, despite its relatively low yield RS offers good dividend potential.

Dividend Summary

RS has a dividend strength score of 95 / 100. The dividend has been growing at an attractive rate for a long time, all while remaining super safe, and very low relative to the amount of cashflow the company generates.

RS’s dividend safety will allow you to sleep well at night, and I’m still scratching my head as to how I never came across the stock before.

Stock Strength

From the dividend investors perspective, I believe RS is a great buy. But what does our factor analysis suggest? By looking at value, momentum and quality (3 factors which are superior at predicting future returns), I make an assessment of a stock’s likelihood to outperform broad indices over upcoming quarters.

Value

RS has a P/E of 14.61x

P/S of 0.68x

P/CFO of 4.46x

Dividend yield of 2.44%

Buyback yield of 4.99%

Shareholder yield of 7.43%.

According to these values, RS is more undervalued than 96% of stocks, which is very encouraging.

The stock trades at very low levels of sales and cashflow. While management didn’t repurchase any shares in the past quarter, it hasn’t totally suspended the program. Like it said in the most recent quarterly earnings call:

And we continue to pay our regular quarterly dividend and we'll execute on acquisitions and share repurchases, if and when we believe attractive opportunities exist.

Relative to the broad stock market, RS trades at very reasonable multiples. This is the case of a large part of the materials sector, with median multiples being very close to those of RS. However the company’s shareholder friendliness, with its dividend and repurchase policy, makes it look even more valuable to the eyes of the investor.

Value Score: 96 / 100

Momentum

RS trades at $102.45 and is up 17.60% these last 3 months, down -12.24% these last 6 months & but still up 10.04% these last 12 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Despite having more volatility and underperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) over the past 5 years, the stock has better momentum than 69% of stocks, which is encouraging.

While RS took a serious nose dive in the first quarter, and has recovered a lot since then, purchasing now might still be a good idea.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The price has recently popped above its 200 day SMA, and if it were to remain above in upcoming trading sessions, this could set the stage for consolidation above the $100 mark.

Momentum score: 69 / 100

Quality

RS's gearing ratio of 0.6 is better than 78% of stocks. Reliance's liabilities have decreased by -18% this last year. Operating cashflow can cover a massive 53.6% of total liabilities. Each dollar of RS's assets generates $1.3 of revenue, a better asset turnover than 84% of stocks.

It depreciates 104.9% of it’s capital expenditure each year, which is better than 44% of stocks.

RS’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -18.2% is better than 76% of companies. Its 10x interest coverage and 9% return on equity are very encouraging and way better than industry standards. These ratios suggest RS’s quality is better than 94% of stocks. RS is very well run, and this shows in the numbers.

Quality Score: 94 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 99 / 100 which is incredible. RS trades at a very good valuation, is of highest quality, and its momentum is undergoing a turnaround. It looks like $100 prices might not last forever.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 95 & a stock strength of 99, Reliance Steel is a fantastic pick for dividend investors. Not only is it making its way into our All Weather dividend portfolio as our next “all weather” pick, I will be initiating a position in the stock, and likely will have bought by the time this article is published.

Liked this article? Then click on the orange “follow” button at the top of the page, so that we can let you know the next time we publish articles for dividend investors like you on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.