Shares of Honeywell (HON) are down 14% over the past year as the industrial conglomerate manages through a severe downturn in its aerospace unit that is unlikely to reverse for some time. HON has taken strong actions to cut costs and preserve cash, and operating results in the second quarter were reasonable given the severe macro headwinds, as its diversified model provides some support. However, at $150, shares are expensive

Q2 Results Show End-Market Weakness

In the second quarter (financials available here), Honeywell earned $1.26 in non-GAAP EPS, which was down 40% from last year. Organic sales were down 18% at $7.5 billion, and margins were down 280bp to 18.5% as lower revenue led to negative operating leverage, given some fixed costs for a manufacturing firm. Still, these results were $0.02 ahead of consensus while revenue was $200 million ahead.

As you can see below, the company faced broad-based weakness. Aerospace, its largest segment, saw sales down 27%, despite strength in defense. Given the financial devastation facing airlines, Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) will take years to return to peak production levels. Building technologies (HBT) was down 17% as non-residential buildings defer projects. The rent pressure office and retail buildings are likely to face may limit the amount landowners invest in their properties. Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT) has been hit by low oil prices causing companies to cut back on drilling and exploration activity. Safety and Productivity solutions (SPS) was the lone bright spot, up 1%, and increased demand for warehouse management and PPE will continue to support the unit.

Many of these challenges will persist for some time. As such, management expects that in Q3, aerospace sales will once again be down 25%, HBT and PMT will be down over 10% while SPS will accelerate toward up 7% as more PPE capacity comes online, providing a small offset to weakness elsewhere. With low oil prices and aerospace headwinds, HON’s other units can help mitigate the damage, but the company will still face profit pressure.

Now, in response to the downturn, the company has found $1.4-$1.6 billion in cost savings in 2020. About $1 billion of that will be permanent, meaning profits can return to peak levels even when revenue is about 3% below peak levels. Thanks in part to these cost savings, Q2 free cash flow was $1.25 billion, which was down 18% from last year. The free cash flow conversion rate (free cash flow divided by net income) was 140%. This conversion level isn’t sustainable as there were $578 million of favorable working capital movements, nearly half of free cash flow. As a consequence, cash flow is likely to weaken incrementally.

Critically, Honeywall has the financial strength to withstand even a more protracted downturn. The company has $15.1 billion of cash, more than covering $4.3 billion of debt maturing within 12 months. Net leverage is just 0.9x LTM EBITDA. HON is also reducing the pace of repurchases to just keep the share count steady rather than reduce shares outstanding. Given this balance sheet strength, HON’s $0.90 quarterly dividend is definitely safe.

Honeywell has taken action to cut costs and optimize working capital, but these efforts cannot fully offset the headwinds it faces, and these headwinds will take years to reverse.

Earnings Will Take Years to Recover

In 2019, Honeywell earned $8.16 per share, adjusting for spin-offs during the year. At $3.61 billion in segment profits in 2019, the aerospace sector accounted for 45% of Honeywell’s total segment profits. However, the aerospace segment is unlikely to return to 2019 earnings levels for several years given the serious headwinds facing that industry. Indeed, Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) has now cut its expected 737 MAX deliveries out to 2022. While defense will provide some offset, Honeywell’s aerospace unit is unlikely to thrive for some time.

In Q2, aerospace segment profits were $530 million, just over half of last year’s total. Eventually, the MAX will be approved, and there will be some sequential improvement from Q2/Q3 levels, but expecting $700 million in quarterly earnings (i.e., recouping half of lost income) is a more reasonable aim than a return to peak levels. Similarly, oil exploration activity is unlikely to return to pre-COVID-19 levels for some years. Even if HBT and SPS can combine to return to peak earnings in 12 months, which is optimistic, HON will have a $1 billion profit loss, or about $1.40 per share.

Valuation Isn’t Compelling

At $150, shares are trading about 18.5x 2019 earnings. That’s a full valuation for an industrial company if it could attain those earnings. However, Honeywell’s earnings are only likely to recover to the $6.50-$6.75 area over the next year and a half, which is a 23x forward earnings multiple. That is an expensive multiple for a company facing such challenges. Ultimately, the company is caught between an aerospace and energy downcycle and recovery elsewhere. I would only buy shares if they fell back to $120, which would be 18x forward earnings.

Otherwise, if investors want to buy into an aerospace-exposed company they should buy a more direct play, like Boeing or Spirit, for greater potential upside. Or, if they want to avoid aerospace in favor of more predictability, look at a name like Lockheed Martin (LMT), 3M (MMM) or L3Harris (LHX). Given the exposure to end markets it has, Honeywell’s stock looks expensive given the long road to return to peak profits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, LMT, SPR, LHX, MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.