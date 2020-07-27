Buyers of shares will need to be careful not to be the 'greater fool' when the share price starts to retreat, as the pandemic wanes, as history repeats for APT.

Alpha Pro Tech can be expected to post some impressive quarterly earnings results over the next twelve months, and shares are likely to soar above current levels.

Based on intrinsic value, shares in Alpha Pro Tech are very much overpriced at present, just as they have been in other pandemics.

Alpha Pro Tech: Investment Thesis

In my article, "Alpha Pro Tech: The 'Greater Fool' Theory Is Alive And Well", I wrote,

Due to COVID-19 related demand for its infection control face masks and shields, Alpha Pro Tech (APT) could quite feasibly book incremental revenues averaging $50 million per year for 2020 and 2021 for just these products. To put this in perspective, APT's total Infection Control product sales have been running at ~$5 million per year over the past few years, and is its highest margin product. APT's total revenues for 2019, including infection control, were $46.7 million.

Call it optimism about APT revenue prospects or pessimism about the current trends with the COVID-19 pandemic, but I decided it would be useful to revisit my estimates of COVID-19 related sales and double my estimates to $200 million increase in revenues through 2024. As for my previous article, I have run these assumptions through my "1View∞Scenarios DashboardTM" to project possible outcomes of buying at the current share price or at a lower share price. The detail can be found below. I conclude my summation at the end with:

But at some point in the future as incremental sales wane, lower sales and earnings will be reported in successive quarters, and the share price can be expected to retreat. So, there are likely to be opportunities to make profits on the way up, and opportunities to make losses on the way down. Just try not to be the "greater fool".

Alpha Pro Tech: Revised Projections

In my projections in my previous article, I allowed for increases in APT Infection Control sales of $57 million in 2020 and $43 million in 2021. This made a total estimate of $100 million in sales due to the impact of COVID-19 for 2020 to 2024. Table 1 below shows my revised assumptions for increased sales from 2020 to 2024.

Table 1

Table 1 shows I have allowed for $200 million in additional Infection Control sales over the period 2020 to 2024, inclusive. That is double my previous allowance. I am not promoting that these increased sales will occur. Rather, I am using these large numbers to demonstrate why the present share price of $21.75 is likely not justified by the fundamentals. Firstly, I provide a picture of what APT financial results might look like in the absence of the COVID-19 pandemic driven sales increases. Table 2 below reflects the more optimistic base case from my previous article.

Table 2.1 - APT Optimistic Base Case Estimate, Without COVID-19 Effect

The outcome for shareholders holding to the end of 2024 is a rate of return of 9.0% per year, based on a pre-COVID-19 share buy price of $3.43.

In Table 2.2, I incorporate the assumptions for COVID-19 related sales into the base case to arrive at a case including the estimated additional sales per Table 1 above.

Table 2.2 Revised Case Including Assumptions for COVID-19 Impact On APT

Comments on Table 2.2 assumptions:

APT share price could double or triple from present levels in 2020 and 2021

Allowance is made for Infection Control revenues to increase above normal yearly levels by $73 million in 2020 and 2021, as per Table 1 above. This is estimated to cause EPS to increase to $4.60 in each of these years, far above the $0.228 EPS for 2019. Table 2.2 illustrates that even if a modest 9.5 P/E ratio is applied to the projected 2020 EPS, it results in the present share price of $21.75 doubling to $43.50. If a higher 15.0 P/E ratio is applied to the 2021 EPS, per Table 2.2, the result is a share price increase to $68.93. If Infection Control revenues do increase to the levels in Table 1, it is quite possible, and even quite likely, the APT share price could double or triple from the present level of $21.75.

APT share price can be expected to contract if and when COVID-19 related sales begin to progressively reduce, possibly commencing in 2022

While the share price may increase above present levels, as incremental sales revenues due to COVID-19 start to reduce, the share price can be expected to also reduce. Table 2.2 shows, as the share price falls, so does the average yearly return on investment. The table shows by the end of 2024, the share price will likely be below the current share price resulting in loss, as there is no dividend.

Share repurchases with the additional cash generated will not be sufficient to maintain the EPS levels in 2020 and 2021

Table 2.2 assumes the excess cash generated from the COVID-19 related sales is used for share repurchases, commencing in 2022 when based on the assumptions the share price is approaching current levels. However, the assumption of falling Infection Control sales means earnings and EPS continue to reduce through 2024, resulting in a lower expected share price in 2024 than in 2022, based on the intrinsic value of the shares at the end of 2024. It is never a sound proposition to repurchase shares when there is every reason to believe the share price will fall in the future. So, while it is assumed in Table 2.2, idle cash is used to repurchase shares, this makes no financial sense. The only way the cash can be profitably employed to repurchase shares is to wait until the EPS and share price reach stable levels in 2024. By that time the share price is estimated to be ~20% below the present price, so there is no point in an investor buying at the present price holding on until then.

The excess cash funds generated should be valued at a P/E ratio ~1.0, and not much more

In case this all seems very confusing, the crux of the problem with paying $21.75 for APT shares, and likely a higher price in future, is the P/E multiple applied to the whole of the projected earnings. Buying shares at a price based on a multiple of 15 times expected earnings assumes entitlement to at least 15 years of earnings in return. The super profits earned by APT during this pandemic cannot be expected to continue for the next 15 years. The super profits may continue for 1, 2, or 3 years at most, and taking into account the time value of money, paying around 1.0 times this portion of EPS is probably appropriate.

Table 2.3 Revised Case Including Assumptions for COVID-19 Impact On APT - Buying To Achieve A Targeted Return

Table 2.3 assumptions are similar to Table 2.2, except for the assumed lower buy price. I am able to use my proprietary, 1View∞Scenarios DashboardTM, to determine what share price should be targeted to achieve a targeted return of 10% from holding through the end of 2024. The target price turns out to be $10.88, 50% below the current share price. Of course, this target price is predicated on all the other assumptions, including $200 million of additional COVID-19 related revenue through the end of 2024.

APT: Summary and Conclusions

It is certain APT will achieve a huge amount of additional revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as it has to a lesser extent with past pandemics. Along with those additional revenues will come greatly increased earnings, and a huge amount of cash, in terms of APT's size. But as with past pandemics, this too will pass. And as with past pandemics, investors will pay greatly increased share prices for a period, before the share price settles back to more normal levels, boosted to some extent by share repurchases with the additional cash. The share price is currently at $21.75. Sales and earnings reported each successive quarter can be expected to rise by large increments, likely resulting in share prices well above present levels. But at some point in the future as incremental sales wane, lower sales and earnings will be reported in successive quarters, and the share price can be expected to retreat. So, there are likely to be opportunities to make profits on the way up, and opportunities to make losses on the way down. Just try not to be the "greater fool".

