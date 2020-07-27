Devout Christian investors' choice between the Timothy Plan vs. Inspire Investing ETFs are likely to come down to a preference between how these two providers explain and implement their values.

In this article, I look at two significantly different portfolios of these two ETFs and sample a few names these ETFs chose to exclude versus overweight.

Compared with the much larger "S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF", these two dare to deviate far more from the index and provide much more material explaining reasons behind their holdings.

In this article, I look at the holdings and supporting materials of two US large-cap ETFs based on "Biblically Responsible Investing" principles: the Timothy Plan and Inspire Investing ETFs.

In my last article, I looked at the largest US-listed, faith-based ETF, the Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH), where I observed that CATH seemed to aim for minimal deviation from the S&P 500 and excluded only around 50 stocks. For contrast, I wanted to follow up with this article focusing on the next two largest Christian faith-based US large-cap equity ETFs, which label themselves as "Biblically Responsible Investing" and make far more "active" deviations from the S&P 500:

The Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA: TPLC

The Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA: BIBL

TPLC launched more recently than BIBL, but seems to have gotten a significant inflow late last year that currently puts TPLC's total assets under management about $44 million ahead of BIBL's. CATH still holds more assets than TPLC and BIBL combined, though that seems to be largely due to its head start.

Data by YCharts

Over the 33 months since launching, BIBL's total return has slightly lagged those of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF's (NYSEARCA:SPY) and of CATH's, though seems to have caught up on most of that lag so far in 2020:

Data by YCharts

TPLC launched only about 14 months ago, and over that short period, its total return has lagged BIBL's by over 10x as much has BIBL lagged CATH or SPY over a longer period:

Data by YCharts

Of course, past performance is no guarantee of future results, but there are a few educated guesses we might make from these charts about the holdings of TPLC vs. BIBL, and of these two versus CATH and SPY, even before we look inside at their holdings:

Much of the recent performance of SPY has been driven by its top five holdings: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT (NASDAQ: AAPL (NASDAQ: AMZN (NASDAQ: GOOG (NASDAQ: GOOGL (NASDAQ: FB

CATH, as we saw last time, holds all five of these top S&P 500 components at market weight.

BIBL, with "100" in its name, probably only holds 100 stocks. Even if these include all five of the top S&P 500 components (which I'd be VERY interested to see justified from a Biblical perspective), there is still plenty of room for tracking error.

TPLC, with "Mid Cap" as part of its name, probably has a tilt towards smaller-cap companies, which have tended to underperform large caps over the 14 months since TPLC's launch.

Another clue on the differences between BIBL and TPLC is that BIBL's website describes the ETF as "growth driven" and reports a P/E ratio of almost 32 compared with TPLC's reported P/E being under 18.

Holdings of BIBL vs. SPY

Next, a look inside the holdings of TPLC and BIBL shows that these two ETFs do in fact deviate far more from the S&P 500's holdings than do CATH or most other ESG ETFs I have looked at so far.

As advertised on its website, BIBL follows a market cap weighted approach similar to that of the S&P 500, with the top five components also weighing in at over 20% of the Inspire 100, but these top five components are very different than SPY's:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA),

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE),

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP),

American Tower Corporation, a REIT (AMT), and

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW).

Also as in SPY, the top five components of BIBL have significantly led its upward performance, implying all the other names making up around 80% of BIBL have, on average, underperformed since BIBL's launch:

Data by YCharts

One common factor of these top five names that should inspire even secular fundamental investors is that unlike the top five S&P 500 components, all five of the top BIBL components seem to have been driven by significant dividend growth, with NVDA as the relative outlier.

Data by YCharts

Holdings of TPLC vs. BIBL and SPY

In contrast with BIBL, TPLC does not weight by market cap, but rather "combines fundamental criteria and volatility weighting in an effort to outperform traditional cap‐weighted indexing strategies". The result seems to be a far more evenly weighted portfolio, with even the top-weighted of TPLC's ~300 components getting no more than a 1% weight each, and so tilting far more significantly to mid caps. As another statistic, over 97% of BIBL's weight is made up of S&P 500 components compared with only about 65% of TPLC's. As I write this in late July, the top five TPLC holdings reported on their holdings page already seem significantly different than the top five from the TPLC fact sheet dated March 31st, which I would guess means there was probably a significant rebalance in the four months since. Since TPLC's weighting is much closer to equal weighting than most other funds, I thought it would be better to look at the five largest cap holdings in TPLC rather than the top five weighted holdings of TPLC, and these are:

NVIDIA - also in BIBL,

Amgen Inc. (AMGN),

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST),

NextEra - also in BIBL, and

Danaher Corporation (DHR).

I find it encouraging that some, but not all, of TPLC's holdings overlap with BIBL's, which shows some healthy debate on the interpretation of Biblical values on these companies. I also like the fact that the top three TPLC holdings that are not in BIBL at least agree with BIBL's preference for dividend growth stocks:

Data by YCharts

Timothy Plan and Inspire ETFs on Biblically Responsible Investing Resources

Looking beyond the details of just what BIBL and TPLC hold, what I find even more inspiring is the supporting materials these fund brands provide to help investors understand what they own and what their capital is funding.

One of the resources on Timothy Plan's website is a "Know Your Investments" flyer, formerly known as its "Hall of Shame", which colorfully lists the reasons why several well-known, large-cap stocks are excluded from TPLC:

Source: TimothyPlan.com

Timothy Plan's website also links to a free course on Biblical stewardship, which I hope to take time to go through and see what it has to say on different industries and financial practices.

By comparison, BIBL's manager Inspire Investing provides an interactive website at InspireInsight.com, which provides value-based scores and breakdowns on both individual stocks and funds (including TPLC). As a sample, below is a screenshot of the Inspire Impact Score, along with breakdown into ESG factors for NVDA:

Source: InspireInsight.com

Although CATH is just as clear about its methodology, and references principles laid out by the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, I find the resources supporting each of the individual exclusions and holdings in TPLC and BIBL far easier to understand as a layperson, and to understand and follow through on even as a Vatican outsider.

Conclusion

TPLC's recent underperformance versus BIBL, CATH, and SPY does not put me off at all, but rather shows me that TPLC has the most significant tilts of any of these ETFs to mid caps, which is a tilt I am happy to pay up a bit for. On the other hand, the big advantage I see in BIBL's brand is the level of detail I can go into on their interactive website, whether or not I buy their ETF (and its tilt to US large caps). I also understand that Timothy Plan has more assets in traditional mutual funds, and Inspire Investing in separately managed accounts, apart from these ETFs to serve investors who likely demand less name by name scrutiny than I do. Whether or not these brands or this article have inspired you to reduce your or church's investment allocations to adult entertainment, I hope this has at least inspired you to look inside your ETFs' holdings more.

Are you looking to improve the income generating ability of your portfolio, not just this year, but for decades to come? Members of Long Run Income get my regular short form analysis, "dividend check" reviews on dozens of quality stocks, screens, model portfolio updates, and ideas like these that can significantly increase your investment income over time, as well as access to our members-only chat room for discussing your questions. See more of my latest ideas with your free trial to Long Run Income.



Disclosure: I am/we are long NEE, DHR, AMGN, AMT, LOW, UNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.