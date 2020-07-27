Cisco's financial metrics are the best in the business.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is the world's largest network gear provider, with revenue, in 2019, of over $50 billion. Although it is the biggest, its sales have lagged in recent years as other companies have expanded their network product lines to compete with CSCO's.

However, CSCO has become more aggressive in the higher-margin application and service sectors of the market and, as the largest provider, has an opportunity to expand in several new markets such as 5G.

Here are 4 reasons Cisco is headed higher.

1. Zoom has made Cisco's Webex more prominent

There are few who have not heard of the spectacular success of Zoom Video Communications (ZM) in the online meeting and collaboration market. Well, guess who was there first? It was Cisco's Webex, the largest provider of those services in the world.

In fact, Zoom's founder, Eric Yuan, was formerly VP of Cisco's Webex, so the two products have more in common than you might imagine.

From Cisco's CEO Chuck Robbins during the Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript May 13:

We are now running our Webex platform at three times the capacity we were running at in February to manage the dramatic increase in usage growth. We had well over 500 million meeting participants, generating 25 billion meeting minutes in April, more than tripled the volume in February.

and

Webex was the largest platform in the world in February and now, it's three times what it was then.

I don't know about you, but "25 billion meeting minutes in April" sounds like a lot to me.

Consider that Zoom's revenue is about $1 billion per year, and it has an MV (market value) of $75 billion. That compares with Cisco's revenue of $50 billion with an MV of $197 billion.

So, if Zoom by itself is worth $75 billion, how much is the larger Webex worth?

Maybe a Webex spinoff is in order. But don't wait too long.

2. Growth catalysts abound

Cisco is not going to have to look too far for growth areas. They are coming out of the woodwork.

a. 5G implementation is moving fast.

With the rollout of 5G worldwide, the need for network upgrades is going to be huge. And since Cisco has the most customers, they are going to have many opportunities to roll them up and add several layers of service (such as Webex) to the orders.

b. Huawei, Cisco's largest global competitor, is being restricted by many large western countries including the US.

As the tech battle with China heats up more and more, governments are showing concern for Chinese security issues in both hardware like Huawei and software like TikTok. The end result will be more business for US-based internet providers like Cisco.

c. Both political parties are pushing "buy American", another advantage for American companies regardless of which party prevails in November.

d. Enormous infrastructure spending (trillions of dollars) is coming shortly and will include a big portion for expanding high-speed internet (and 5G) including to underserved rural areas.

e. Both work-at-home and school from home are adding to bandwidth needs.

More bandwidth means more network equipment and services. I don't see this trend reversing itself anytime soon.

3. Cisco's financial metrics are the best in the business

Cisco generates huge amounts of FCF (Free Cash Flow) and EBITDA. In fact, both FCF at $12 billion and EBITDA at $16 billion exceed CSCO's long-term debt of $11 billion. In other words, they could pay off all their long-term debt with one year's FCF.

So, CSCO has all the cash they need to grow the business via capital investment or buying other networking companies like ThousandEyes, Inc. (intent to acquire) on May 28, 2020. CSCO is more than ready for the coming bandwidth expansion

4. Cisco takes care of its shareholders with buybacks and expanding dividends

Over the last 10 years, CSCO has bought back more than $35 billion in shares. And unlike some companies, those buybacks have driven both the stock price and EPS higher.

As you can see in this next chart, the lower share count drives a higher stock price.

And EPS is 30% higher than it would be without the share buybacks. The latest annual earnings were $2.61 per share, but with the same share count from 2010, EPS would be only $2.00.

As for dividends, they have increased every year since they were started in 2010 at $0.12 per share and are now a hefty $1.41 a more than 10x increase.

Conclusion

Over the next few years, bandwidth requirements world-wide are going to expand at a huge rate. IoT, 5G, more video, more work from home, more teleconferencing of all-types, artificial intelligence, telehealth, etc. are going to force companies and individuals to upgrade their internet equipment to meet their ever-expanding needs.

And these expanding needs will, by and large, be recession and even depression-resistant. The expansion is going to happen no matter what.

Therefore, it only makes sense that the world's largest networking company will expand with it.

Cisco is a safe, conservative choice for the next 5 years.

Cisco is a buy under $48 with growth to at least $60 over the next two years plus a nice, growing dividend too.

And if Cisco decides to spin off Webex, it will be a lot higher than $60.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.