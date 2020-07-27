Thesis

Rapid7 (RPD) will return to its February valuation by the end of Q3 and continue to deliver strong returns. While growth will be stalled in the short term, expanse into cloud security, continued cross-selling, and a wealth of offerings for its Insight platform will propel Rapid7 back to historical growth patterns.

Company Overview

Rapid7 is a global cybersecurity company delivering visibility, analytics, and automation solutions via its Insight platform. Its primary offerings are composed of InsightIDR (a SaaS-based SIEM solution), InsightVM (Vulnerability Assessment), InsightAppSec (Application Security), InsightConnect (Automation), and DivvyCloud (Cloud Security), which it acquired earlier this year. Rapid7 markets to businesses of all sizes, with mid to large-sized enterprise clients currently contributing approximately half of ARR. Also, Rapid7 serves a wide range of verticals with its largest representing only 15% of ARR according to its most recent earnings call.

Summary of Recent Financial Results

Rapid7 released Q1 earnings in early May, revealing growing ARR (Annualized Recurring Revenue) despite the initial purchase delays that have come as a result of the pandemic. Total revenue and ARR grew by 29% and 31% respectively YoY. Also, recurring revenue increased to 90% of total revenue from 85% YoY, a strong sign for the business. ARR per customer increased by 15% year over year and 3.57% quarter over quarter.

I have included a chart outlining the quarterly growth trends in ARR and customers as it should provide some better context:

Source: Rapid7 Q4 2018 through Q1 2020 10-Q's

While growth during Q1 2020 looks worse than past quarters, especially in customer count, I’m not too worried overall. ARR has consistently been boosted by strong quarterly growth in ARR per customer, a clear trend that should help power Rapid7 through 2020 if potential new customers continue to hold out. Successful cross-selling is one of Rapid7’s overall strengths, which I will dive into soon. If there was a clear downward trend in customer count leading up to Q1 2020, then I’d be more worried about the future of the company post-pandemic. However, this is not the case, and I wouldn’t imagine the slowed growth in customers is any more than a temporary issue.

During Q1 earnings, management also adjusted 2020 guidance. It now expects annual revenue of $388-$395 million, a net loss/share of $0.14-$0.19, and a negative cash flow of $25 million. It should be noted that pre-COVID, it was projected that Rapid7 would be cash flow positive in 2020. However, management still projects Rapid7 to be cash flow positive by 2021. Management also has a strong history of successful annual guidance, hitting or beating annual revenue and EPS projections every year since 2015.

Cloud Security, Cross-Selling, Ease of Implementation to Boost Further Earnings Growth

Gartner has consistently ranked Rapid7 in its leader’s quadrant for SIEM, which will continue to help with marketing efforts and is reflective of the overall quality of the Insight platform. Based on Gartner Peer Insights reviews, customers have been very satisfied with Rapid7’s InsightIDR, its core offering, especially in terms of integration and deployment, where it is one of the most highly rated solutions in the ease of deployment category. While security will remain a priority and the need to protect information has never been greater, IT budgets have no doubt been cut with IDC predicting a 5.1% drop in overall IT spending. Long, drawn-out deployments can be extremely costly, and I believe that now more than ever, customers will look for ready-built solutions that are easy to integrate and deploy. It also helps that Rapid7 has put a great amount of effort in the past year to expand its integration potential, now supporting over 80+ data collaboration, workflow, and ingestion partners.

Another major benefit to Rapid7 is its numerous complementary technologies on top of its core InsightIDR product. This has led to a significant amount of cross-selling and growth in ARR per customer at a CAGR of 24% since Q1 2017. Management has stated that ARR per customer has the potential to reach more than 5x the current levels. While I by no means expect it to reach anywhere near that potential, it is a good sign that management expects growth in ARR per customer to be a longer-term trend. Besides, this past quarter has proven the importance of continued cross-selling. Customer growth was flat, but growth in ARR per customer lead to still decent growth in overall ARR.

The recent acquisition of DivvyCloud should also help to boost cross-selling this year, which will be important as I expect customer growth to remain relatively flat for the rest of 2020. The acquisition will no doubt allow Rapid7 to better serve the cloud security market, which has seen rapid growth in the past, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% since 2014 according to Allied Market Research. In addition, I feel confident that COVID-19 should boost the market as the pandemic should further drive companies’ transition to the cloud. Going back to the IDC report from earlier, it was predicted that infrastructure spending would increase by 3.8% in 2020. This growth is almost entirely expected to be driven by cloud spending. In comparison, every other subset of IT spending is expected to see negative growth.

Source: Rapid7 Q1 Earnings Call Presentation

Risks

Rapid7 competes in a very fragmented market against much larger names such as Splunk (SPLK) and IBM (IBM). While the expansion into cloud security should help for Rapid7, no company has a significant moat, and switching costs can be relatively low. Overall, I view cybersecurity as a space with many smaller winners, and I don’t expect any company to ever have a dominant market share.

While I don’t foresee churn to be a major issue due to cybersecurity being such a priority, Rapid7 will likely continue to see flat customer growth into 2020 as many potential customers will continue to delay the adoption of new cybersecurity platforms until there is more clarity surrounding their IT budgets. As a result, customer acquisition costs are bound to increase, slowing Rapid7’s historical margin growth. I anticipate customer growth to return to normal or faster rates as we exit the worst of the pandemic. However, I’m not going to speculate too much on that front.

Rapid7 is also much more leveraged compared to its peers with a debt/equity ratio of 3.52x. While this may weigh on Rapid7’s future relative valuation, I’m not too concerned. Rapid7 doesn’t have any major debt maturities until 2023, and by then, many of the current headwinds affecting the company will be long gone.

Valuation

In valuing Rapid7, I decided to take a relative rather than an intrinsic valuation approach. For my comps, I used Tenable (TENB) and Qualys (QLYS), which are direct competitors of Rapid7, as well as ProofPoint (PFPT) and Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING). While all four are in Systems Software, Proofpoint and Ping Identity aren’t direct competitors to Rapid7. However, I felt it was a fair comparison due to them having similar growth, margins, and exposure to IT budget cuts. For my valuation metrics, I chose Price/Sales and EV/Sales due to them being most appropriate for technology growth companies. Below is a chart comparing the relevant metrics as well as the median for each excluding Rapid7:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Based on this analysis, Rapid7 is slightly below the median on both a Price/Sales and EV/Sales perspective. Systems Software is also undervalued as a sector in my opinion, and I expect it to appreciate as we start to get a clearer view of the pandemic.

Conclusion

Overall, Rapid7’s well-regarded Insight platform, the cloud security prospects, and the potential for further cross-selling make me feel confident in Rapid7 as an investment opportunity. I expect valuation to return to February levels within the coming months, as investors are already regaining confidence. It’s not too late; Rapid7 is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RPD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.