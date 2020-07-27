There's still a case for PETS stock, which has confounded bears in the past. But the risks are real.

The setup for the quarter was perfect, yet on a two-year basis, revenue growth looks soft and margin compression is worrisome.

On its face, the decline in PetMed Express' (PETS) stock since last week's fiscal first-quarter earnings report seems almost nonsensical. PetMed Express posted record sales in the seasonally important quarter, as revenue increased 20% year-over-year. Earnings per share climbed by half.

The headline numbers did miss Wall Street profit expectations, but revenue growth was more than six points stronger than consensus estimates projected. A reaction like that which greeted earnings from Chewy (CHWY) last month — mostly a shrug — would seem more fitting. Given that PETS's stock had doubled from March lows to pre-earnings highs, even a modest pullback might make some sense.

That's not how it played out, however. PETS stock dropped 18% on Monday after its pre-market release, and closed the week down 24%. About half of the rally from the lows was wiped out — again, despite what looks like a stellar quarter.

The problem, however, is that the quarter wasn't necessarily stellar. In fact, in context, it looks notably disappointing, and the sell-off actually makes quite a bit of a sense. The decline here does not look like a buying opportunity.

Why Q1 Disappointed

Again, the headline numbers look impressive. But it's important to understand the context in which they were delivered. In Q1 FY21, PetMed Express had the best setup for any quarter it's had in at least several years.

First, the coronavirus pandemic created a tailwind to demand and customer acquisition. PetMed Express might not have received quite the same boost as Chewy, given its focus on medications. But as management said on the Q1 call last week, purchases across the industry moved online, providing a tailwind to results. There may have been stockpiling as well, particularly earlier in the quarter.

Second, the weather helped. CEO Mendo Akdag said on the Q4 call in early May that flea and tick season started "a little earlier this year". That category is a key driver for PetMed Express, and explains the seasonality in the business (over the last two fiscal years, almost 30% of full-year revenue was generated in Q1).

But most importantly, PetMed Express had a soft comparison — and even that understates the case. Q1 FY20 likely was the company's worst quarter ever. Revenue declined 8.5% year-over-year. Only Q4 FY13 saw a bigger decline (by 10 bps), and go-to-market strategies were a key factor. In that quarter, PetMed Express took pricing and cut advertising; as a result, earnings still increased double-digits year-over-year. In contrast, in last year's Q1, operating income fell by more than 60%.

That comparison colors the performance in the quarter. On a two-year basis, the concerns become evident:

PetMed Express Results, Q1 FY19 vs. Q1 FY21

Metric Q1 FY19 Q1 FY21 Change Revenue ($'000) 87,390 96,204 +10.1% Gross Profit ($'000)* 29,954 26,785 -10.6% Gross Margin* 34.3% 27.8% -650 bps Operating Profit ($'000)* 15,757 9,676 -38.6% Operating Margin* 18.0% 10.1% -790 bps EPS* $0.62 $0.40 -35.5% Advertising Spend ($'000) 6,707 9,033 +34.7% Ad Spend % of Rev 7.7% 9.4% +170 bps New Customers Acquired 169,000 186,000 +10.1%

* - adds back ~$240K in COVID-19-related expense, per the Q1 call

To be fair, the comparison here too skews the case a bit, as Q1 FY19 might have been the company's best quarter ever. Still, the pressures are evident.

Revenue growth of ~5% annualized is not exactly torrid given the Q1 environment and the contribution of ~15% of Q1 FY19 operating profit to increased advertising. Gross margin has fallen sharply. When looked at from this perspective, Q1 looks notably disappointing, despite the headline numbers.

The Bear Case for PETS Stock

The quarter also seems to support the newest iteration of the long-running bear case toward PETS. That case centers on competition, and even a seemingly strong quarter seems to support that case.

After all, revenue growth is solid. But in the context of the comparison, rival results look better. Chewy saw revenue increase 46% in its fiscal Q1 (ending May 2). Covetrus (CVET) hasn't released calendar Q2 numbers, but in the first quarter posted 47% organic growth in its prescription management business, which targets the same veterinarians long wary of PetMed Express.

New customer acquisition looks solid, with the 186K print the best in six years. But Chewy added 1.5 million customers in its most recent quarter, and presumably its relatively new pharmacy offering is selling to at least some of those users.

Meanwhile, gross margin looks like a potential source of worry in the Q1 numbers. Akdag attributed a sharp y/y decline in Q4 in part to "additional discounts given to customers in response to increased online competition." Q1 saw some pressure from higher OTC sales and larger loyalty accruals, but the two-year decline suggests pricing pressure is a factor as well.

And despite the tailwind to customer acquisition, PetMed Express still has to increase advertising spend to keep pace. (The 10-K cites a target of 9% of revenue, well above the Q1 level.) That's a concern in the context of recent history: PetMed Express a few years back started cutting advertising spend and funneling some of the savings into pricing, which boosted earnings. Now, seemingly, it has to do both, which suggests that earnings may be at a peak or something close.

Reasons for Optimism — and Concern

This is not to say, necessarily, that PETS stock is a short. I thought at the beginning of the year that there were reasons for optimism looking forward, and that's still the case. (One reason, however, was easy comparisons in Q4 and Q1; the path gets a bit tougher from here.)

As far as competition goes, it is a worry. But this is a growing market, particularly with the pandemic likely accelerating online adoption. There's still a lot of share to take from veterinarians, who still have majority share of prescriptions written:

source: PetMed Express investor presentation

Newly acquired customers should help revenue growth in the near- to mid-term as well, and Akdag said the company had recaptured some lapsed customers as well. Even before the pandemic, customer acquisition was starting to rebound:

source: author from PetMed Express earnings releases

More success on that front can drive the consistent revenue growth PetMed Express hasn't quite been able to drive in recent years (one key reason for the volatility in PETS stock over the last three years).

On the margin front, minimum advertised pricing policies from manufacturers should minimize pressure. The pandemic has delayed the rollout of a new platform, but that provides another potential catalyst over the next few quarters.

And with the pullback, valuation is more than reasonable. Backing out over $4 per share in cash, shares trade at less than 19x trailing twelve-month earnings.

Even with fits and starts along the way, PetMed Express has managed to jumpstart growth after years of stagnant performance:

source: author from PetMed Express filings

If it can grind out growth from here, there's the potential for a rally from current levels.

Still, that seems a big 'if'. As a result, it's hard to be too aggressive toward the stock, even with the pullback last week. The core worry coming out of Q1 is simple: in a seemingly spectacular quarter, with multiple tailwinds, the effects of competition remain blindingly obvious. And so the question becomes: what happens when the external environment isn't quite so positive? I can't find a good enough answer to find PETS compelling, even at a cheaper price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.