It's been an incredible start to the year for silver (SLV) as the metal has begun to outperform gold (GLD) massively and is now up more than 30% year-to-date. Not surprisingly, there is lots of money looking for a home in stocks that have "silver" in their name, and this has spurred on a flood of buying orders in Endeavour Silver (EXK). While the thesis for the stock certainly makes sense as they can finally turn a profit with a $20.00/oz silver price, few companies are unattractive in the sector, and it rarely pays to chase dogs after they've already run a considerable distance. With Endeavour Silver up nearly 400% in less than 100 trading days, we're seeing panic buying coming into the stock, and the first signs of potential exhaustion. Therefore, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock here above $4.70.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Endeavour Silver released its preliminary production results for Q2, and the company reported silver-equivalent production of 1.06 million ounces, tracking significantly below the FY2020 guidance mid-point of 6.5 million silver-equivalent ounces. The weak performance was tied to significant headwinds related to COVID-19 with the company's operations suspended from April to late May to conform with Mexican government protocol. While the mines are back in service now, this was not ideal. This is because of the relatively low cash position with a minimal cash-flow contribution in H1 2020, which forced the company to announce an At-The-Market Offering [ATM] to raise up to US$23 million. This continued dilution is an issue as it makes it much more difficult for Endeavour Silver to generate positive earnings per share when it's continuously dividing its earnings over a higher share count. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: YCharts.com)

As we can see in the chart above, Endeavour Silver began FY2019 with 131 million shares outstanding and will end Q2 2020 with 143 million shares outstanding. This translated to 9% dilution in the company's share count in the course of just one year, which is well above the sector average for both gold and silver producers. In fact, with gold and silver prices up significantly in 2019, few silver producers raised money at all through share dilution, as most were generating significant cash flow.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Unfortunately, this wasn't possible for Endeavour Silver as the average silver price came in below $18.00/oz in FY2019, and Endeavour's costs came in above $22.00/oz. Generally, it's very difficult to generate positive annual EPS when you're selling a product for 20% less than you're producing it for, and this high-cost year led to Endeavour Silver posting a net loss per share of $0.36. These are the companies I prefer to avoid, as low-margin producers carry the most risk in both bull and bear markets. In bear markets, they have the chance to go under or dilute shareholders massively to stay afloat. In a bull market, you have to hope that prices continue to rise enough so that they can make money and also that their costs don't continue to rise, as otherwise they still won't make any progress. Let's take a closer look at the company's growth metrics below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see in the chart above of Endeavour Silver's annual EPS, we've seen no progress over the past several years, with net losses in four of seven years, and more net losses expected in FY2020. This is discouraging as it suggests that the company is at the mercy of the silver price to make money, and I see no point in owning a company that must hope for a commodity to enter a bull market to stay afloat. Based on FY2020 estimates of a net loss per share of $0.04, Endeavour Silver will once again be one of the only silver producers to post a net loss, and this is during a year where silver is on track for a second consecutive year with double-digit gains. This tells us immediately that silver is a significant laggard in the sector if this wasn't already obvious from the non-existent margins shown in the chart above.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we take another look at annual EPS below, but this time compare it to the silver price (grey line), we can get a better picture of what I mean. As we can see in the chart above, Endeavour Silver has typically only been able to post positive annual EPS during strong years for silver. Meanwhile, Endeavour is expected to post its third consecutive year of net losses per share in FY2020. While FY2021 EPS estimates have moved up to $0.14, this is only occurring thanks to the silver price, and is contingent on silver holding onto its recent gains. Therefore, a bet on Endeavour Silver is not so much a bet on the company succeeding, but instead on silver remaining above $20.00/oz. While this isn't a ridiculous bet to make, I've never seen a point in tying one's portfolio returns to what a commodity decides to do this year. Instead, I'd rather own a producer that grows annual EPS each year regardless of what the commodity does, but sees a massive tailwind if the commodity does decide to have a good year. To illustrate this, we can look at the same chart for Pan American Silver (PAAS) below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As the above chart shows, Pan American Silver has posted positive annual earnings per share for the past four years and is expected to see annual EPS growth of 76% this year based on estimates of $0.72. This is one of the highest earnings growth rates in the sector currently, making it one of the most attractive silver producers to own. Besides, despite silver going nowhere between FY2015 and FY2019, Pan American Silver managed to grow annual EPS from net losses to $0.41 in annual EPS, a clear sign that Pan American does not need the silver price to rise to make money. This is because its costs are low enough that even a stagnant silver price below $15.00/oz is enough to generate significant cash-flow. Therefore, for investors interested in playing the sector, the clear leader in the producer space is Pan American Silver: a defensive way to protect against silver's downside, and still profit immensely from silver's upside.

So, what is getting investors so excited about Endeavour Silver that they've bid up the stock?

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As shown above, the recent spike above $24.00/oz in silver has forced analysts to begin revising their estimates as these prices are now more than 25% above FY2020 all-in sustaining cost guidance of $18.00/oz. This is great news for Endeavour Silver and certainly improves the investment thesis. Still, it doesn't change the fact that the company is a high-cost operator with significant capital requirements to build out its organic growth pipeline. It also doesn't change the fact that Endeavour Silver is a risky bet on the price of silver as a significant correction in the price of silver would hit a low-margin name like Endeavour Silver the hardest. While I would argue that silver isn't overly expensive, it is severely overbought at $24.00/oz, and a correction would not be surprising. Therefore, bidding up the lowest-margin producer when it's up more than 350% in less than 100 trading days is probably not a great idea. Let's see what the technical picture is saying:

(Source: TC2000.com)

Unfortunately, for investors, the technical picture agrees with this view, and we can currently see a very poor reward to risk for Endeavour Silver. This is because Endeavour Silver is now the most extended above its weekly moving average that it's been in years, and past overbought conditions like this have brought on 25% plus corrections over the following three months. There is no guarantee that this time has to play out the same as the past two, but we can see that there is an unfavorable reward to risk here above $4.70. In fact, it's generally been a better idea to take some profits when the stock is this extended, rather than be thinking about buying.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Meanwhile, as the daily chart shows, Endeavour Silver is now more than 50% above its 200-day moving average (yellow line), and this is an area that many stocks have trouble with, whether they're in bull or bear markets. This does not mean that Endeavour Silver can't head higher later this year after a rest, but it does suggest that things are getting quite frothy short term, and the increased volume suggests we are likely seeing panic buying. Given that institutions rarely buy stocks that are up 300% in less than three months, this panic buying is likely coming from retail, and it rarely pays to chase a stock when the herd is already plowing into it.

(Source: TC2000.com)

In summary, while Endeavour Silver's investment thesis has undoubtedly improved at $24.00/oz silver, the stock is the most overbought it's been in years and is still one of the least attractive companies in the sector. Given that silver is quite overbought above $24.00/oz, I see no reason to be rushing to add exposure to one of the lowest-margin producers that is the most sensitive to a drop in the silver price. Therefore, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock here above $4.70, and think about taking some profits if this rally continues.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, PAAS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.