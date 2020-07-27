Between the 2.2% yield, 7-8% annual earnings growth, and 0.1% annual valuation multiple expansion, shares of Hershey are positioned to deliver 9.3-10.3% annual total returns over the next decade.

Adding to the case for an investment in Hershey, is the fact that shares of the company are trading near fair value.

While Hershey's operating results weren't overly positive, they weren't overly negative and the investment thesis remains intact in my opinion, with strong brands and an investment grade balance sheet.

Having raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years with its recent 4% dividend increase, Hershey is a Dividend Contender.

In a COVID-19 business environment that is fraught with uncertainty, it is especially important to focus on acquiring shares of high-quality dividend paying stocks that are trading at or below fair value.

Within the confines of high-quality dividend stocks, one can look no further than Hershey (HSY), which has been in business since 1894 and has paid uninterrupted dividends for longer than most of us have been alive.

As I will discuss below for the first time since I initiated coverage in Hershey last July, Hershey boasts a well-covered dividend that has the potential to grow in the range of 7-8% annually over the long-term, Hershey delivered fair operating results for Q2 of this fiscal year and maintains firmly investment-grade credit ratings from the major ratings agencies, and lastly, shares of Hershey are currently trading near my estimate of fair value.

Hershey's Dividend Remains Safe

Despite the fact that Hershey's yield of 2.21% is well within the S&P 500's current 1.86% yield, I'll always remain an advocate of examining the safety of a stock's underlying dividend.

While it doesn't take too much analysis of Hershey's dividend to know that it is safe, an assessment of Hershey's dividend payout ratios is helpful to gain an understanding of Hershey's flexibility in its payout ratio going forward and whether future dividend growth will be in line with future earnings growth, less than future earnings growth, or greater than future earnings growth.

Hershey generated $2.58 in diluted EPS in H1 2020 (per data sourced from page 2 of Hershey's most recent 10-Q) against $1.546/share in dividends paid during that time, for a diluted EPS payout ratio of 59.9%.

Moving to FCF, Hershey generated $614.047 million in operating cash flow in the first half of 2020 against $185.784 million in dividends paid out, for total FCF of $428.263 million.

Against the $314.279 million in dividends paid out during this time (according to data sourced from page 5 of Hershey's most recent 10-Q), this equates to an FCF payout ratio of 73.4%.

While Hershey's payout ratios are notably higher than they were last year during this time, it's important to take into consideration the disruptive impact of COVID-19 on Hershey's International and Other segment.

Over the long-term, I fully anticipate Hershey's dividend growth will at the very least track earnings growth or slightly exceed earnings growth.

Given that Yahoo Finance analysts are forecasting 6.9% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years for Hershey and that I expect Hershey's payout ratios to rapidly return to their previous levels, I believe that Hershey's annual dividend growth will slightly exceed its forecasted annual 6.9% earnings growth and that the stock will manage to grow its dividend by 7.75% annually over the long-term.

Hershey Delivers Fair Operating Results And Maintains An Investment Grade Balance Sheet

Given the material impact that COVID-19 has had on virtually every business, I would argue that Hershey delivered satisfactory operating results in Q2 2020.

Starting with Hershey's revenue, Hershey reported a 3.4% YoY decline in revenue from $1.767 billion in Q2 2019 to $1.707 billion in Q2 2020, according to CFO Steve Voskuil's opening remarks during Hershey's Q2 2020 earnings call.

On an organic, constant currency basis, Hershey reported a 3.5% YoY decline in revenue, as indicated by CFO Steve Voskuil's opening remarks in Hershey's Q2 2020 earnings call.

Delving deeper into Hershey's Q2 2020 operating results, it is worth noting that Hershey's North America segment managed to produce 1.0% YoY growth in revenue from $1.568 billion in Q2 2019 to $1.583 billion in Q2 2020.

This advancement in Hershey's North America segment revenue was driven by pricing and elevated at home consumption, although it was partially offset by sales declines in food service, specialty retail, and refreshment brands as a result of COVID-19, per CFO Steve Voskuil's opening remarks during Hershey's Q2 2020 earnings call.

Moving to Hershey's International and Other segment, the segment was hit especially hard by COVID-19 related softness in Hershey's owned Chocolate World retail locations, significant declines in air travel, and performance in key international markets, according to CFO Steve Voskuil's opening remarks in Hershey's Q2 2020 earnings call.

These headwinds led Hershey's International and Other segment to report a 38.0% YoY decline in revenue from $199.2 million in Q2 2019 to $123.5 million in Q2 2020.

Adjusting for organic and constant currency, Hershey's posted a 33.4% decline in sales in its International and Other segment, as indicated by CFO Steve Voskuil's opening remarks during Hershey's Q2 2020 earnings call.

Hershey reported only a 10 basis point decline to its adjusted gross margin from 46.5% in Q2 2019 to 46.4% in Q2 2020 (which still leads among Hershey's peers), which was because price realization and productivity savings were able to largely offset COVID-19 related incremental manufacturing costs, per CFO Steve Voskuil's opening remarks in Hershey's Q2 2020 earnings call.

As a result of the above developments in Q2 2020, Hershey reported adjusted EPS of $1.31, which was in line with Q2 2019.

Image Source: Hershey 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting Presentation

Despite the challenging Q2 that Hershey experienced, the company maintained its envious #2 market share in U.S. snacking behind PepsiCo (PEP), which is a testament to the company's strong brands, including the eponymous Hershey's, Twizzlers, Ice Breakers, and Skinny Pop popcorn.

As illustrated above in Hershey's May 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting Presentation, Hershey controls the plurality of the U.S. chocolate and mint markets as of December 2019, with 44.4% and 36.7% market shares, respectively.

Hershey also maintains #3 positions in non-chocolate and gum within the U.S., which include key brands such as Ice Breakers and Twizzlers.

Image Source: Hershey 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting Presentation

Despite COVID-19 challenges, Hershey maintains a culture of strong innovation.

This is affirmed by Hershey's recently released THINS innovation that has experienced strong velocities since released, the fact that Reese's Take 5 relaunch is set to double the size of the brand this fiscal year to $70 million of retail sales, and that the company's Kit Kat flavor innovation is driving brand household penetration, as indicated by CEO Michele Buck's opening remarks in Hershey's Q2 2020 earnings call.

Hershey is also working to drive growth in its healthy snacks portfolio, which was the catalyst for the Pirate's Booty acquisition in 2018.

And this is for good reason, as the healthy snacks market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.21% from 2019 to 2027.

The Skinny Pop and Pirate's Booty brands managed to grow sales by 8.4% and 3.7% in June, respectively, according to CEO Michele Buck's opening remarks during Hershey's Q2 2020 earnings call, which reiterates the importance of continued expansion into healthy snacks and e-commerce as a means of selling these snacks.

As part of Hershey's 6-8% annual earnings growth target, the company is also working toward meaningfully expanding its international presence from merely 6% of revenue in 2019 to 20% in the years ahead.

Given the massive growth potential in international markets, it will be critically important for Hershey to continue to innovate and expand its presence in key international markets.

Closing out my bullish argument for Hershey, is the fact that Moody's rated Hershey's long-term senior debt A1 on a stable outlook as of May this year.

When considering Hershey's interest coverage ratio of ~9 (based on data sourced from page 2 of Hershey's most recent 10-Q), Hershey's strong brands, and ~$1.2 billion cash and cash equivalents position (based on data sourced from page 4 of Hershey's most recent 10-Q), I believe Moody's assessment is reasonable.

While it will be a challenging year for Hershey, the company's investment thesis that centers around strong brands, receptiveness to evolving consumer preferences, and an investment-grade balance sheet remains intact, which leads me to believe that shares of Hershey are capable of making a great long-term investment if acquired at or below fair value.

Risks To Consider:

Even though Hershey is a blue-chip dividend stock, there are still a number of risks that both prospective and current shareholders will need to monitor going forward.

Because I have already discussed a number of key risks in Hershey's previous 10-K in my neutral Hershey article last July, I will be focusing on the COVID-19 related risks associated with an investment in Hershey as outlined in Hershey's Q1 2020 10-Q from April.

The first COVID-19 related risk to Hershey, is the possibility of material reductions or volatility in demand for one or more of its products (page 41 of Hershey's Q1 2020 10-Q).

As a result of COVID-19 and the actions that are being taken under the goal of curbing the spread of COVID-19, it is possible that demand for Hershey's products could be diminished in the short-term because of travel restrictions, illness, or financial hardship.

Depending on how long COVID-19 persists without at least demonstrably appropriate treatments to combat it, Hershey's results could be materially impacted by travel restrictions, illness, or financial hardship.

Another COVID-19 related risk facing Hershey, is that there may be drastic reductions in the availability of Hershey's products for purchase due to modified stocking, fulfillment, and shipping practices.

While this has led the likes of Hershey to focus on trimming less efficient/profitable products and to shelve some products in development, this could prove to be an unfavorable trend in the event that Hershey doesn't discontinue the correct products and stay current with ever changing consumer preferences.

Yet another material COVID-19 related risk posed to Hershey, is that of the modifications to major sporting events, entertainment venues, and schools where Hershey's products are sold.

In the event that schools, sporting events, and entertainment venues don't return to pre-COVID-19 protocols in the near future, this could materially impact Hershey's financial results.

Along these lines, it's also important to note that abbreviated pro sports seasons also bring with it the likelihood of decreased resources allocated to advertising as it is major pro sports leagues like the NBA, NFL, and MLB that bring in viewers for advertisers on cable networks.

This will impact the way that Hershey is able to reach its target audience, which will require Hershey to rethink how it reaches its audience to spur demand for its current and future products.

The final COVID-19 related risk facing Hershey, is that the failure of third parties in supplying ingredients, packaging, and capital equipment to Hershey's could lead to an inability on the part of Hershey to meet the demands of its customers (page 42 of Hershey's Q1 2020 10-Q).

Aside from the short-term impact from an operational and financial standpoint that would lead to reduced sales and earnings, the longer term ramifications are that Hershey may lose ground to its competitors in market share if it isn't able to produce enough products to meet the demands of its customers.

While I have outlined several key risks facing Hershey, the above isn't to be interpreted as a complete discussion of the risks associated with an investment in Hershey. For a more complete discussion of the risks facing Hershey, I would refer interested readers to pages 6-11 of Hershey's most recent 10-K, pages 41-42 of Hershey's Q1 2020 10-Q, and my previous article on Hershey.

A Blue-Chip Trading At Fair Value

Although Hershey is a company with an illustrious corporate history, investors would be best suited to determine the fair value of a stock before contemplating an investment to lower the risk of overpaying for a stock because as most of us are aware, overpaying for a stock results in a lower starting yield, increasing the risk of encountering valuation multiple contraction over the long-term, which lowers overall total return potential as well.

Considering the points that I made above, I will be using a couple of valuation metrics and a valuation model to arrive at a fair value for shares of Hershey.

The first valuation metric that I'll be utilizing to determine the fair value of shares of Hershey is the dividend yield to 13 year median dividend yield.

According to Gurufocus, Hershey's yield of 2.21% is slightly below its 13 year median yield of 2.30%.

Factoring in a reversion to a fair value yield of 2.30% and a fair value of $139.83 a share, shares of Hershey are trading at a 4.2% premium to fair value and pose 4.0% downside from the current price of $145.68 a share (as of July 26, 2020).

The second valuation metric that I will use to approximate the fair value of shares of Hershey is the TTM price to FCF ratio to 13 year median TTM price to FCF ratio.

As indicated by Gurufocus, Hershey's TTM price to FCF ratio of 22.34 is well below its 13 year median TTM price to FCF ratio of 24.28.

Assuming a reversion to Hershey's 13 year median TTM price to FCF ratio of 24.28 and a fair value of $158.33 a share, Hershey is priced at an 8.0% discount to fair value and offers 8.7% capital appreciation from the current share price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The valuation model that I will be utilizing to assign a fair value to shares of Hershey is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is another way of saying the annualized dividend per share. In the case of Hershey, that amount is $3.216 after the recent announcement of the 4% increase in Hershey's quarterly dividend from $0.773/share to $0.804/share.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the annual total return that an investor requires on their investments. While this required rate of return can vary from one investor to the next, I require a 10% annual total return because I believe that provides ample reward for the time and effort that I spend researching investment opportunities and occasionally monitoring my investments.

The final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or DGR.

While the first two inputs into the DDM require nothing more than data retrieval and subjectivity, accurately forecasting the long-term DGR requires an investor to consider numerous factors, including a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios will expand, remain the same, or contract over the long-term), future earnings growth potential, the strength of a stock's balance sheet, and industry fundamentals.

Upon factoring in Hershey's pre-COVID-19 payout ratios and the likelihood of a slight expansion from those ratios and annual earnings growth forecasts of 6.9% over the next 5 years, I believe a 7.75% annual long-term DGR is a reasonable assumption for Hershey.

When I plug in the above inputs, I am left with a fair value of $142.93 a share, which implies that shares of Hershey are trading at a 1.9% premium to fair value and pose 1.9% downside from the current share price.

Upon averaging the three fair values above, I compute a fair value of $147.03 a share, which indicates that shares of Hershey are priced at a 0.9% discount to fair value and offer 0.9% capital appreciation from the current share price.

Summary: Hershey Offers Solid Dividend Growth And Total Return Potential At The Current Stock Price

Hershey is a Dividend Contender having raised its dividend 11 consecutive years, and Hershey has paid 363 consecutive quarterly dividends on its common stock, through multiple economic recessions, military conflicts, and presidential administrations.

Given Hershey's consistency in steadily growing its revenue and EPS throughout its corporate history, I believe that Hershey's 11 consecutive annual dividend increases is just the beginning of its dividend increase streak.

While Hershey's recent operating results in its International and Other segment were a reflection of the impact that COVID-19 can have even on a consumer staple like Hershey, the company maintains strong brands and an investment grade balance sheet.

Adding to the case for an investment in Hershey, is the fact that the company is trading near its fair value.

Between the 2.2% yield, 7-8% annual earnings growth, and 0.1% annual valuation multiple expansion, shares of Hershey are positioned to deliver 9.3-10.3% annual total returns over the next decade.

Given the reasons that I outlined above, I can rate shares of Hershey as a buy at the present time and share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSY, PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.