At the same time, VTech (which owns VTech and LeapFrog brands and competes with Fisher-Price brand) had a 43% decline from normal valuation since the start of pandemic.

Earnings Surprise

This pandemic changed many things in a dramatic way. For many businesses, there is significant uncertainty or risk. Many stocks are simply punished due to the uncertainty, but in many cases, the reality could be a lot better than what people feared. One company I have been following up for years is VTech Holdings (OTCPK:VTKLY) (HK:0303) which has been down 43% from its normal valuation. Although the company won't release its recent earnings data until November, we can still try to gather some information from its closest competitors, such as Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT).

Mattel just released its earnings results for Q2 2020. Although the revenue still went down 15%, the POS sales were actually up high single digits versus the prior year.

This means although the company had less sales, it was only because the retailers were more cautious on managing their inventories and reduced the inventory level in the distribution channel, but the actual demand from consumers was up, not down.

This is really a surprise to me because not only many consumer goods were heavily impacted by the pandemic, but Mattel's Q1 earnings call also mentioned that the company's POS was down 7% in March, and for toddler and preschool toys (mainly Fisher-Price brand) was down double digits in March. So naturally, people would expect Q2 would see more impact on POS sales, especially for the Fisher-Price segment. However, the reality is that it didn't go down, but instead it went up and appears to be "benefited" from the pandemic!

Infant, toddler and preschool category revenue was down 19% for the quarter but achieved positive double-digit POS growth. Fisher-Price revenues were down but it was in large part due to our Imaginext Toy Story 4 line. We did have positive double-digit POS for the quarter which by the way we have not seen in many years.

Also, as show above, in the earnings call, the management mentioned that Fisher-Price not only performed well, but it was also actually better than any time in the last few years!

Value in VTech

Although Mattel had an earnings surprise, and along with its turnaround plans, it may have positive EPS later on, I still feel that its valuation isn't attractive, and there is still a lot of uncertainty in its turnaround plan.

However, a main competitor of Mattel's Fisher-Price brand is VTech Holdings. VTech is listed in the Hong Kong exchange and it also has an ADR listed in US too (VTKLY). It started with the VTech brand, but later acquired the LeapFrog brand in 2015. After restructuring, LeapFrog has been in good growth in the last few years and came out with many innovative products recently as shown below.

Source: Amazon web site

Although VTech also owns a phone business (50% consumer phones and 50% from business phones or baby monitors), and an OEM business, its toy segment contributed roughly 65% of the total gross profit in my estimate (the company didn't disclose gross margin or gross profit for each segment, but it did mention that toy segment has gross margin in the range of 40% to 50%, phone segment from 20% to 30%, and OEM from 10% to 20%).

For this reason, if VTech's toy segment doesn't decline in FY 2020, even if the other two segments have a revenue decline of 36% (assuming roughly 50% decline in 1H FY2021 from 4/2020 to 9/2020 and 30% decline in 2H FY2021 from 10/2020 to 3/2021), the impact on FY2021 gross profit might only be 12%, and the impact on EPS might only be 30% (assuming operating expense reduces 7% YoY). This is already under a pretty conservative assumption, as I think the revenue impact on the other two segments are likely to be less than 35%.

In fact, the recent U.S. Bureau of Economic data shows that Electronic & Appliance payment card spending was up roughly 8% from 2/5/2020 to 7/2/2020, not down. Of course, this is a big category and may be heavily weighted on PCs and TVs, but looking at the other categories, it seems that retail sectors are mostly OK with declines less than 20%, except travel, restaurants and clothing.

Compare Fisher-Price with VTech

When we use Mattel's results to infer anything of VTech, we have to be aware that the underlying assumption is that these two businesses are comparable.

Mattel has about 23% of revenue in the Infant, Toddler and Preschool segment, which includes Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands. On an annual basis, this is about $1,035M net revenue worldwide in 2019. On the other hand, VTech has $920M revenue in toy segment in 2019. VTech's toys are also for Infant, Toddler and Preschool kids, although it leans slightly more towards educational purpose vs. pure entertainment. But overall, I believe these two businesses are very comparable. Their US sales vs. international sales percentage are also very similar.

In terms of brand strength, both are fairly stable. However, in FY 2019, Mattel's preschool segment had a 10% YoY decline, but VTech was flat YoY. We need to keep in mind that VTech's fiscal year ends in March, so it already saw some impact in March 2020. Without that impact, the FY2020 sales should have been at least 3% higher in my estimate. On the other hand, Mattel's fiscal year ends in 12/2019, so there was no impact from Covid-19.

Overall, a direct comparison could be drawn between these two companies. Although one could argue that a direct transferring of one company's earnings result to the other doesn't have a solid logical foundation, I would argue that this might be true in normal times, but in the case of pandemic, we are not talking about regular earnings fluctuations such as 5% or 10%. This is about a 30-50% or sometimes even 70% sales decline in many businesses. The question is about which industries are impacted by the pandemic and how much (roughly) the impact is. On that basis, the comparison between Fisher-Price and VTech is completely valid in my opinion.

VTech's Business

Source: VTech FY2020 annual report

As shown above, VTech had been slowly trending up in both total revenue and toy segment revenue. However, its earnings didn't go up, but instead it kept roughly flat over the years. Since I had followed the company for many years, I know there were many reasons behind these flattish earnings. For example, in 2018, there was Toys"R"Us bankruptcy, and many toy vendors got heavily impacted. In 2019, there was US-China trade war and it had to move part of the production to Malaysia. In Q1 2020, there was Covid-19 pandemic.

Still, if without the impact from Covid-19, in my estimate, it could have recorded a record EPS along with a record revenue in FY 2020.

The phone segment did have a structural decline, but the decline has slowed recently (still at 10% YoY decline though). That being said, because this segment only had less than 18.5% of revenue (about 9% in "troublesome" consumer phones) and the phone segment has lower gross margin, its decline was more than cancelled by the growth in the toy segment. As the toy segment continues to grow and phone segment continues to shrink, we might see continued growth in EPS later.

One good thing is that the company distributes almost 100% of its earnings as dividend to shareholders for many years. This shows good cash flow of the business and also the efficient capital allocation from the management. There were only two exceptions in the last seven years: one is FY2016 (60% payout ratio) when it needed more cash to turn around the acquired LeapFrog business and consolidate LeapFrog's production into VTech's factories, and the other is FY2020 (70% payout ratio) when it needs the cash to prepare for the uncertainty of Covid-19.

Another good thing is the toy segment was fairly stable and kept slow but stable growth (about 3% per year except in 2016 which saw 27% growth in toy segment due to consolidation of LeapFrog brand).

In terms of moats, although I think brand power isn't so obvious in this industry (people care less about quality and reliability for preschool toys), brand still matters. More importantly, the benefits from economies of scale are obvious. With scale, it can achieve lower production cost and has more channel presence which allows it to dominate in the electronic educational toy market (most of the top 50 electronic educational toys were made by VTech or LeapFrog on Amazon).

It is also worth mentioning that VTech is still managed by its founder/CEO Allan Wong. Although this founder is already 69 years old, given the fact that he founded the company in 1976, changed the core business multiple times and still grew it to over $2 billion sales, I trust his ability to at least keep what he has right now. The founder also has a son listed as non-executive director and at age of 40, who has been doing fairly successful in his own startup.

Comparing to Mattel, VTech is also free of debt, with enough liquidity for its business, although I do admit that Mattel may have more brand/IP value (such as Thomas & Friends, and Barbie dolls).

Valuation

Normally I don't like to talk a lot about valuation or "potential upside" in my ideas. This is because I felt that valuation is hard to get accurate and could be misleading. However, I feel this can be an exception since the business is pretty stable over the years. More importantly, this is a value idea, not a growth idea. Here, we are trying to gauge whether the recent 43% price decline from the normal valuation levels was reasonable in face of pandemic-related uncertainty.

As discussed above, my estimate is that gross profit might be down 12% in FY 2021 (ends in 3/2021), and EPS could be down 30% in FY2021. Even so, its EPS could still be US$0.52 at the current price of US$5.6, this is 9.3% dividend yield. If pandemic could end next year due to new vaccination, we might see sales return to FY2020 levels (that year was already partially affected by Covid-19) and the dividend yield would be 13.4% in that case.

Historically it usually trades lower than 8% dividend yield, which suggests a share price of more than $9.37. Adding dividend to be received in FY 2021 ($0.52), together it gives $9.89 value in one year, or 77% upside from the current share price.

Risks

Although the value is pretty compelling, there are still quite some risks. However, I feel that the margin of safety is wide enough to cover these risks.

1. More store closures due to a second wave of Covid-19, especially in the winter time.

Although some states are doing re-closures, we still saw bullish comments from Mattel's management in Q2 earnings call, when it was asked whether store re-closures in some states had caused any impacts in July:

If anything the momentum is improving the trend is positive. Again still uncertainty but as we sit here today we're seeing an improving trend.

However, more stores could be closed if the situation gets even worse. That being said, Q2 had many stores closed in April and May, and we still saw Fisher-Price achieve double-digit growth (better than any time in history in the last few years) in POS sales. There must be some underlying reasons behind this phenomenon.

I could speculate that with many preschool kids staying at home (many daycare centers were closed) and parents working at home, there was more need than ever to keep these kids entertained. However, this is just a guess, as I don't have any proof.

2. Trade war escalates with more tariffs.

So far, VTech pays 7.5% tariffs on its phone products for the US portion of its sales, no tariff on most of the toys, and 7.5-25% on some of the OEM products. However, VTech has moved a lot of the production over to its new Malaysia factory.

Moreover, the company is proactively building a second factory and expanding the existing factory in Malaysia in order to move more production over to Malaysia. Once this factory gets built (management expected it to finish by the end of FY 2021 or 3/2021), 25% of production capacity will be shifted to Malaysia. Although the company has 45% revenue from the US (25% is still not yet enough), the proactive action from the management is encouraging and may also imply that Malaysia may have better production cost than China factories, or at least with similar production costs.

3. Retail store permanent closures.

Although the US has toys sales more concentrated in big retailers, such as Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT), international sales channel might be different. If many international retail shops closed permanently due to Covid-19 impact, its sales might get affected even after Covid-19 passes. However, from Mattel's earnings call, EMEA POS sales were pretty good too for Q2 2020, so this impact might be limited.

Why the opportunity exists

For every value idea, we have to ask ourselves why this opportunity exists. We can't buy some stock simply because it "looks" cheap on the surface.

For this stock, since the decline started fairly recently, it is reasonable to assume that the decline was caused by Covid-19. Also, Hong Kong market index declined in general, and overall, the valuation of Hong Kong market is much lower than the US market. This is especially true for micro-caps, with many micro-caps (many of them with fairly stable businesses) traded below net-cash level and at P/E 3.

Since VTech is pretty big in the Hong Kong market ($2 billion sales is not very impressive in the US market, but it is fairly big in the Hong Kong market), and most of its shareholders are institutions, its valuation wasn't too bad in the past, with P/E usually above 12.5 (dividend yield below 8%). Still, 8% dividend yield is very hard to find in the US market for a fairly stable business without any debt.

I think the opportunity exists because people still think this business will be heavily impacted by Covid-19, and although the effect of Covid-19 will eventually pass, there is uncertainty on how long it will last and how much the impact is. However, with recent earnings result from Mattel (VTech's half-year earnings results won't come out until November), we can see that the toy business wasn't impacted by Covid-19, instead it was actually benefited by the pandemic to some degree.

Also, the Hong Kong market might also get affected recently because of US-China tensions since the US is removing some of the preferred treatment to the Hong Kong city. This is affecting the general Hong Kong market in a justifiable way since many stocks there have businesses positioned in the Hong Kong local market, but VTech has most of its revenue coming from the US and EMEA, so it shouldn't be punished along with the general market.

Conclusion

As the valuation of the US stock market gets higher than what I want to accept, I have shifted my focus to the Hong Kong market in the last few years. That is one of the reasons why I didn't write many SA articles in the last year. However, with compelling value and opportunity coming up such as this one, I feel it is time to write something.

Some may argue that with 0% interest rate, money has nowhere to go but to stay in the relatively higher-yielding stocks. However, we still see good businesses in the Hong Kong market yielding very high dividend and without any debt load. At the end of day, yield is yield. It doesn't matter if the Fed is pumping liquidity or not, higher valuation means lower yield for many years to come. So long-term investors should seek good value in order to get good returns in the long term and also protect them with these high-yield yet stable businesses.

By the way, although I used ADR's price in my article, readers who are interested in Hong Kong stocks should try to buy these stocks from the Hong Kong exchange first since US ADRs have very limited liquidity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTKLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.