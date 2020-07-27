Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) is a small regional bank that investors should not overlook. In their search for income, many small investors are focused on real estate investment trusts or REITs and other pass-through entities. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has turned some regional banks into bargains with high yields. Washington Trust is one such bank. The bank just reported a strong quarter beating revenue and earnings per share estimates during the pandemic. The stock price surged in response. That said, the bank is still trading at a depressed valuation and is down over (36%) year to date. Investors should take a longer look at this regional bank that is conservatively run and is still yielding over ~6%. There are three reasons why this bank should be on your radar. I view the stock as a long-term buy.

Overview Of Washington Trust

Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the country having started operations in 1800. Today, Washington Trust is a small regional bank that operates 23 branches in Rhode Island and eastern Connecticut. The bank also has seven residential mortgage loan offices, three commercial lending offices, and five wealth management offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The bank offers personal banking, commercial banking, mortgage services, trust services, and wealth management. At the end of Q2 2020, the bank had $4.3B in loans, $4.1B in deposits, $5.9B in assets, and about $5.3B in assets under management. Total revenues were $200.5 million in 2019. The current market capitalization is ~$592 million.

Washington Trust Has A Diversified Revenue Stream

Regional retail and commercial banks generate income in two ways. The first is interest income, and the second is non-interest income or fee income. Some banks rely heavily on interest income, and thus, they have a high degree of interest rate sensitivity. This is an inherent function of the business model. Regional banks take deposits and then lend to local consumers or businesses or invest in safe securities. This model depends on gathering deposits at low rates and then lending or investing at higher rates. The banks essentially pocket the difference minus expenses and losses.

When interest rates go down as they inevitably do during recessions, interest income declines. Floating rate loans will reprice lower and earn less for the bank. In addition, homeowners may refinance their fixed rate mortgages at lower rates. A second concern is that income from securities such as U.S. Treasuries, Municipal Securities, or Mortgage-Backed Securities may decline. The result is that the net interest margin may compress leading to a decline in the top and bottom lines.

This points to one reason why I like Washington Trust. Only about 62% of total income is net interest income, while 38% of total income is fee income on average. You can see from the chart below that the bank derives a decent chunk of its income from mortgage banking as well as wealth management. In the past decade, the amount of non-interest income has consistently ranged between roughly 30% and 40%. This is much better than Washington Trust's regional bank peers, which typically have only about 20% of non-interest income.

Granted, Washington Trust is not immune to declines in interest rates. The bank's net interest margin has been trending down as the Federal funds rate has been lowered. One year ago, the net interest margin was 2.81%. At the end of Q2 2020, the net interest margin was 2.31%. This means the bank is less profitable. The problem for Washington Trust and its peers is that deposit rates are already low. The average national rate for checking accounts is about 0.04%; for savings accounts, it is 0.06%; and for money markets, it is 0.08%. In turn, this means that the cost of funding cannot really be lowered much more.

Despite the low net interest margin, Washington Trust's higher percentage of fee income provides some cushion for interest rate sensitivity. Low interest rates can also be a benefit. This is seen in the most recent quarterly results compared to the prior year results as seen in the table below. The lower net interest margin reduced net interest income, but a higher loan base somewhat compensated for this. Loan-related income and deposit service charges also declined. The real story, though, is the surge in mortgage banking income due to lower interest rates. This more than made up for any declines in other categories.

(Data in thousands of USD) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Net Interest Income $30,945 $33,858 Wealth Management $8,605 $9,549 Mortgage Banking $14,851 $3,640 Other Fee Income $2,864 $3,597 Total Fee Income $26,320 $16,753 Ratio of Net Interest Income to Fee Income 1.18 2.02

Washington Trust Is More Profitable Than Its Peers

The second reason that I like Washington Trust is that it is more profitable than many of its peers. Profitability for a bank is measured by its return on equity or ROE, return on assets or ROA, net interest margin, and return on average tangible common shareholders'' equity or ROTCE. Washington Trust has performed better than its peers over the past decade. Further, the dividend yield has exceeded its peers by a fairly large margin.

Good profitability and better efficiency are likely due to a combination of Washington Trust's more profitable business model and better demographics than competitors. The bank is also more efficient and has lower losses than its peers. Since 2012-2013, Washington Trust has reduced its efficiency ratio (lower is better). In general, this means that revenue has increased faster than expenses. Some of this can be tied to branch expansion in Rhode Island leading to rising deposits. The bank was opening about one new branch a year on average since 2011. Revenue also increased due to expansion of mortgage banking into Massachusetts and Connecticut. Washington Trust will need to continue expanding in Rhode Island and adjacent states to drive top-line growth.

I expect that the bank will maintain a pace of about one new branch per year organic expansion. The bank may even start adding branches in Connecticut. Currently, it has a foothold there. Eventually, there is a limit in the number of branches the bank can open in Rhode Island before saturation. At that point, it makes sense to expand outside of the state.

Washington Trust operates mostly in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts This part of the country is not high growth, but it is wealthy, and housing is expensive. The median household income is well above the national median of $61,937. Further, the median single-family home sale price also tends to be higher than the median national dollar value of $274,600.

This is an advantage for Washington Trust in that its customers will likely have greater deposits, use more products, and have higher mortgage loans leading to more interest income and fees for the bank. For instance, the bank has $4.1 billion in assets from 23 branches. Banks with a similar deposit amount have many more branches. Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) has $6.6 billion in deposits but has 66 branches. This type of concentration has led to a high average deposit per branch for Washington Trust. The bank also has the third highest deposit market share at an 11% in Rhode Island. This is behind Citizens Financial Group (CFG) and Bank of America (BAC), both of which are much larger banks.

Washington Trust Has Excellent Credit Quality

The third reason I like Washington Trust is the excellent credit quality. Washington Trust got through the sub-prime mortgage crisis (2008-2009) in good shape. The bank has historically had low losses relative to its peers. Net charge-offs, or NCO, have been approximately 0.2% or lower even during the last recession. Further, non-performing assets and non-accrual loans have also been historically low relative to its peers.

That said, COVID-19 will be a challenge for many retail and commercial banks, including Washington Trust. Some of Washington Trust's loan portfolio is being deferred due to client difficulties. This includes approximately 17% of the commercial real estate portfolio, 7% of the commercial and industrial or C&I portfolio, and 6% of the residential and home equity portfolio as of May 1, 2020. These numbers have likely gone up since then. Within these categories, retail (31%), hospitality (59%), accommodation and food service (24%), and owner occupied (24%) have a higher level of deferment. It is likely that COVID-19 will lead to higher NCO in these categories. Notably, the bank has increased provisions for losses in the past two quarters.

The challenges facing banks for the pandemic are high. Washington Trust is in decent shape from the context of common equity Tier 1, Tier 1 risk-based capital, and total risk-based capital. Even under an adverse scenario of a severe recession, Washington Trust still has sufficient capital. This provides some confidence that the bank will get through the current downturn in decent shape.

Final Thoughts On Washington Trust

Regional banks are the fulcrum of many communities. They provide essential banking services where larger banks often have little presence. Washington Trust is one of the oldest regional banks. There are three reasons why I think that Washington Trust makes a good investment. First, the bank has a diversified revenue stream with less dependence on interest income. Second, the bank is more profitable than its peers. Third, the bank has historically had low losses compared to its peers, and presently, it has a solid capital position. Some banks are struggling and need to preserve capital. Even a large bank like Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) had to cut its dividend recently. Washington Trust is not immune to the pandemic but is seemingly navigating it fairly well. Washington Trust's combination of dividend yield, dividend safety, dividend growth, historically low losses, decent profitability, and diversified revenue stream should interest most investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WASH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.